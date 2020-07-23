Total incidents: 92
Tickets: 10; warnings: 19
Medical calls: 6
Fire alarms: 1
Home alarms: 6
Arrests: 1
July 12 at 11:01 a.m., complaint filed with the Vermont Attorney General’s Office about the annual lacrosse tournament in Stowe that was canceled two weeks ago.
July 12 at 11:03 a.m., complaint about people coming back from New York and not quarantining. Police didn’t get involved.
July 12 at 11:50 a.m., 911 hang-up call on Taber Ridge Road; there was no emergency.
July 12 at 1:55 p.m., fire alarm on Edson Hill Road.
July 12 at 3:49 p.m., a woman with luggage was reported asking strangers for rides. Police didn’t find the traveler.
July 12 at 4:50 p.m., a caller said two dogs were in a car with the windows up on Notchbrook Road. The person called back to tell police the owner was found and windows rolled down.
July 12 at 4:55 p.m., homeless woman reported trespassing on a Mountain Road property. Police checked it out and found no issue.
July 12 at 7:49 p.m., motor vehicle complaint on Spruce Peak Road. Under investigation.
July 12 at 10:25 p.m., alarm on North Hill Road.
July 13 at 1:08 a.m., police checked on a homeless woman wandering around Main Street. Police declined to provide more information.
July 13 at 7:26 a.m., a woman was yelling at passersby on Main Street. She said she would stop when police arrived.
July 13 at 12:50 p.m., complaint that people were taking photos of the lacrosse camp at Mayo Fields. Police arrived and didn’t find anyone taking photos.
July 13 at 1:20 p.m., two people living in a Mountain Road building were in a heated argument, but agreed to knock it off.
July 13 at 1:22 p.m., a loose dog on Stowe Hollow Road was impounded and later claimed by the owner.
July 13 at 9:19 p.m., people taking an after-hours swim at the Tennis Club on Barrows Road were leaving by the time police arrived.
July 14 at 10:03 a.m., alarm on Robinson Springs Road.
July 14 at 10:44 a.m., a bad driver on Luce Hill Road was reported long after police could do anything about it.
July 14 at 12:41 p.m., a person threw a fit when asked to mask-up at Piecasso. The disgruntled customer left before police arrived.
July 14 at 7:39 p.m., an argument between two roommates at their Mountain Road residence; police didn’t get involved.
July 14 at 11:23 p.m., temporary restraining order issued on River Road.
July 14 at 11:43 p.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
July 15 at 6:47 a.m., alarm on Lower Sanborn Road.
July 15 at 8:07 a.m., packages that were supposedly delivered to a Stoweflake Meadows property weren’t there. Police told the caller to talk to the carrier.
July 15 at 11:19 a.m., medical call on North Hill Road.
July 15 at 12:03 p.m., medical call at the Golden Eagle Resort.
July 15 at 1:36 p.m., police checked on a possibly disabled vehicle on Cottage Club Road, but everything was OK.
July 15 at 4:58 p.m., complaint filed with the Attorney General’s Office about a Shaw’s Supermarket employee who tested positive for COVID-19. Police took no further action, and it turned out the rest result was a false positive.
July 15 at 5:11 p.m., complaint filed with attorney general’s office about Trapp Family Lodge. An employee didn’t feel comfortable working with out-of-state guests.
July 15 at 8:53 p.m., police helped a person find a place to stay after the Airbnb the person planned to rent was unavailable.
July 16 at 1:09 a.m., police didn’t find the person reported yelling while walking up and down Weeks Hill Road.
July 16 at 12:20 p.m., another argument between the Mountain Road roommates. Police told them to cut it out and they agreed to leave each other alone.
July 16 at 12:06 p.m., wallet lost on the Stowe Recreation Path.
July 16 at 4:14 p.m., theft reported at the Golden Eagle Resort. Police are investigating.
July 16 at 6:36 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Stagecoach Road for speeding. The driver, Richard Tracey, 23, of Morrisville, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and also got tickets for speeding and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle.
July 16 at 6:40 p.m., police checked on a reportedly drunk man walking along West Hill Road. The man wasn’t drunk, and said he’d been walking all day.
July 16 8:19 p.m., a woman wanted her things back from a resident’s house. Police said she needed permission or a court order.
July 16 at 9:47 p.m., a caller reported a bad driver on Route 100 but didn’t provide the license plate number. Police couldn’t find the car.
July 16 at 9:53 p.m., state police asked Stowe police to tell a Shaw’s Hill resident they were looking for them. Police delivered the message.
July 17 at 3:58 a.m., alarm on Sinclair Road.
July 17 at 5:39 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
July 17 at 10:02 a.m., a caller said he wanted his dog back. Police referred him to civil court.
July 17 at 1:06 p.m., dog running amok on Grey Birch Road property. Police warned the owner.
July 17 at 1:45 p.m., car damaged in a Main Street parking lot a few days back.
July 17 at 3:15 p.m. a caller’s credit card wasn’t working. Police said to take it up with the card company.
July 17 at 6:54 p.m., one Mac’s Market customer was yelling at another for not wearing a mask or socially distancing. Store management told them to cut it out.
July 18 at 1:12 a.m., medical call at Notchbrook Road.
July 18 at 8:04 a.m., report of loud music on Bryan Road.
July 18 at 8:14 a.m., alarm on Maple Run Lane.
July 18 at 9:28 a.m., a parent asked police to preside over a custody exchange in the public safety building parking lot.
July 18 at 11:57 a.m., bad driver reported on Mountain Road.
July 18 at 2:36 p.m., alarm on Weeks Hill Road.
July 18 at 3:35 p.m., medical call on Maple Hill Lane.
July 18 at 5:44 p.m., a caller reported a deer vs. car crash a few days earlier.
July 18 at 5:51 p.m., medical call on Bingham Falls Road.
July 18 at 7:25 p.m., a caller couldn’t contact a family member, but later got in touch.
July 18 at 11:41 p.m., a caller reported a person casing cars in the Subway parking lot, but police found nothing.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
