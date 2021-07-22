Total reported incidents: 37
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 49
Warnings: 42
July 11 at 1:02 a.m., Tom Breuer, 75, was found dead in his Magoon Pasture Lane home. The death is not considered suspicious.
July 11 at 1:58 a.m., Jonathan Langdon, 56, of Burlington, was arrested on South Main Street for aggravated domestic assault.
July 11 at 9:59 a.m., a wallet found on Main Street was returned to its owner.
July 11 at 4:08 p.m., a bicycle was recovered on Brook Road.
July 11 at 5:17 p.m., someone on Farr Hill Road reported being victimized by a threatening remark, but no criminal complaint was made.
July 11 at 5:21 p.m., a cell phone was found on Mountain Road.
July 11 at 7:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Houston Farm Road, but all was quiet upon police arrival.
July 12 at 8:19 a.m., non-payment for work became a civil matter on Elmore Mountain Road.
July 12 at 11:05 a.m., a vehicle was reportedly unable to stay in its lane on Stagecoach Road but was not intercepted by police.
July 12 at 12:02 p.m., Amanda Masi, 39, of Lowell, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on Maple Street.
July 12 at 1:19 p.m., a theft was reported at Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa.
July 12 at 1:25 p.m., two cars collided in a parking lot on Main Street, resulting in minor damage.
July 12 at 2:53 p.m., a credit card was found on South Main Street.
July 12 at 4:42 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter on Sylvan Woods Drive.
July 12 at 9:33 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Mountain Road.
July 14 at 8:14 a.m., a restraining order was furnished on Waterbury Road.
July 14 at 10:28 a.m., the second restraining order of the day was brought to another resident on Waterbury Road.
July 14 at 1:42 p.m., a late report of a collision was made.
July 14 at 2:45 p.m., someone from a restaurant was thought to be trespassing at Green Mountain Inn on Main Street.
July 14 at 6:54 p.m., someone on Mountain Road had a question about a restraining order.
July 15 at 6:38 a.m., a theft from a residence on Waterbury Road was reported.
July 15 at 11:04 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Maple Street, but the vehicles were gone by the time police arrived.
July 15 at 11:21 a.m., someone reached the police via online chat to report a concern about another person’s well-being, but a police investigation didn’t turn up anything.
July 15 at 2:03 p.m., a vehicle collision on Main Street was reported after the fact.
July 15 at 7:23 p.m., a bear was eating trash on a Mountain Road resident’s porch.
July 16 at 9:21 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported late on Mountain Road.
July 16 at 10:02 a.m., chairs were stolen from outside of the Red Barn Ice Cream Shop on Mountain Road.
July 16 at 12:57 p.m., a complaint was made regarding a vehicle and cyclists on Pucker Street.
July 16 at 4:22 p.m., a truck with its rear door open was reported on Route 100. A police officer stopped and advised the driver.
July 16 at 10:26 p.m., someone was reportedly looking into car windows on Mountain Road, but when the person was found it was determined they posed no threat.
July 17 at 9:10 a.m., a sign on South Hollow Road was vandalized.
July 17 at 12:18 p.m., vehicles were reportedly speeding on Waterbury Road.
July 17 at 12:45 p.m., a civil complaint was lodged on Farr Hill Road.
July 17 at 1:04 p.m., a license found on the Stowe Recreation Path was returned to its owner.
July 17 at 7:03 p.m., police responded to a possible mental health matter on Waterbury Road.
July 17 at 9:16 p.m., police intervened in a domestic verbal dispute on Mountain Road.
July 17 at 10:40 p.m., a drunk person was reported on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
