Total reported incidents: 36
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 10
Warnings: 9
July 10 at 9:04 a.m., police assisted Vermont State Police with locating a vehicle on Turner Mill Lane.
July 11 at 10:00 a.m., a wallet was found on Main Street.
July 11 at 12:21 p.m., a bicycle was stolen on Mountain Road.
July 11 at 12:53 p.m., a guest at the Northern Lights Lodge on Mountain Road refused to leave their room.
July 11 at 1:16 p.m., police found Joseph Gresko, 82, dead of natural causes at his Notchbrook Road home.
July 11 at 5:42 p.m., police are still investigating a report about a possible assault that occurred on South Main Street.
July 11 at 8:02 p.m., loud music emanating from a Barrows Road residence was the subject of a noise complaint.
July 12 at 1:16 p.m., a broken-down truck required a tow on Mountain Road.
July 12 at 2:25 p.m., a cable wire was down on Moscow Road.
July 12 at 3:12 p.m., a South Road resident complained of trash in a neighbor’s lawn.
July 13 at 8:36 a.m., a vehicle did not accelerate quickly enough while entering traffic for one driver’s taste on Pucker Road.
July 13 at 6:47 p.m., a Pucker Road resident thought they were missing items that were later found.
July 14 at 7:59 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported in the parking lot at Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road.
July 14 at 11:26 a.m., a wallet containing credit card and identification was found on South Main Street.
July 14 at 3:54 p.m., police assisted a driver who had run out of gas on Waterbury Road.
July 14 at 6:35 p.m., a motor vehicle complaint was filed concerning a driver coming from Waterbury to Stowe, but police never caught up with the driver.
July 15 at 12:43 a.m., police are still investigating an incident where a driver went off Mountain Road.
July 15 at 12:02 p.m., someone thought they heard a gunshot on Maple Street, but it was just a car backfiring.
July 15 at 12:33 p.m., a credit card was lost on Main Street.
July 15 at 3:07 p.m., hooligans playing loud music and throwing rocks off a bridge on the Stowe Recreation Path were reported but never found by police.
July 15 at 5:10 p.m., a driver was yelling at another driver on Waterbury Road and even followed them around for a while, but the offending driver was never located.
July 15 at 8:10 p.m., police served a trespassing notice on Mountain Road.
July 15 at 8:16 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Mountain Road.
July 15 at 9:50 p.m., fireworks were reported on Nebraska Valley Road, but the source was never found by police.
July 15 at 10:19 p.m., someone complained about loud music on West Hill Road.
July 15 at 11:17 p.m., more loud music, this time on Mountain Road.
July 15 at 11:30 p.m., a driver needed a tow from Taber Hill Road.
July 16 at 7:10 a.m., police are still investigating the theft of a vehicle on Sylvan Park Road.
July 16 at 9:56 a.m., a debit card was lost on Weeks Hill Road.
July 16 at 10:49 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road.
July 16 at 11:12 a.m., police are still investigating the theft of a vehicle on South Main Street.
July 16 at 2:14 p.m., police are still investigating the theft of a vehicle on Mountain Road.
July 16 at 2:59 p.m., Stowe police assisted Stowe EMS and Stowe Mountain Rescue with an injured hiker on Stowe Hollow Road.
July 16 at 3:30 p.m., police are still investigating a three-vehicle collision on Mountain Road that resulted in injuries.
July 16 at 10:50 p.m., Stowe assisted Morristown police with an incident at Golden Eagle Resort off Mountain Road.
July 16 at 10:51 p.m., a man walking down River Road was thought to be possibly bleeding, but police never found such a man when they investigated.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
