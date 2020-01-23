Tickets: 14; warnings, 53
Total incidents: 132
Medical calls: 3
Alarms: 12
Tickets for parking overnight: 2
Arrests: 5
Jan. 12 at 1:18 a.m., police asked a noisy person on Points North Road to keep it down.
Jan. 12 at 2:09 a.m., after a traffic stop at Mountain and Weeks Hill roads, police charged Michael Maetke, 31, of Waterbury with driving under the influence; no breath sample provided.
Jan. 12 at 3:48 p.m., alarm on Billings Hill Road.
Jan. 12 at 10:32 p.m., after a traffic stop on Luce Hill Road, police charged Charissa H. Hilgenberg, 25, of Stowe with driving under the influence, second offense. Her blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.112, police said.
Jan. 13 at 12:35 a.m., overnight parking ticket for vehicle on Main Street.
Jan. 13 at 1:39 p.m., a guest at the Grey Fox Inn and Resort reported her toiletries bag containing medications went missing.
Jan. 13 at 3:15 p.m., stolen North Face jacket — colors black and red — reported at the Mansfield Base Lodge.
Jan. 13 at 8:19 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Jan. 13 at 9:59 p.m., medical call on Waterbury Road.
Jan. 14 at 2:48 a.m., overnight parking ticket issued for vehicle on Park Street.
Jan. 14 at 9:24 a.m., medical call on Mount Mansfield Drive.
Jan. 14 at 10:46 a.m., missing dog reported on High Farms Road.
Jan. 14 at 5:23 p.m., medical call on Nebraska Valley Road.
Jan. 15 at 9:06 a.m., single-vehicle crash on Waterbury Road; no injuries.
Jan. 15 at 10:31 a.m., a caller said a dog was standing next to a car parked at a trailhead on Notchbrook Road. Police were concerned someone might be injured on the trail, but it turned out the dog was faster than its owner and simply got back to the car first. No injuries, no worries.
Jan. 15 at 11:50 a.m., alarm on Sterling Lane.
Jan. 15 at 2:45 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Jan. 15 at 5:02 p.m., officers assisted state police with a search warrant on Route 109 in Waterville; no additional information available.
Jan. 15 at 9:29 p.m., caller complained someone without a license might be drinking and driving; police did not find the person.
Jan. 16 at 12:51 a.m., alarm on Luce Hill Road.
Jan. 16 at 7:35 a.m., alarm at Mansfield Base.
Jan. 16 at 9:46 a.m., two-vehicle crash on Dump Road; no injuries.
Jan. 16 at 10:36 a.m., a caller reported that a vehicle went off Pucker Street, struck a picket fence and kept going.
Jan. 16 at 11:22 a.m., one-vehicle crash on Browns Drive; no injuries.
Jan. 16 at 9:23 p.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Joseph Chmielewski, 39, of Stowe with drunken driving, second offense. No breath sample provided.
Jan. 16 at 11:38 p.m., in the span of 13 minutes, alarms on Sterling Lane and Maple Road.
Jan. 17 at 5:07 a.m., alarm on Thomas Pasture Lane.
Jan. 17 at 7:37 a.m., antique table reported stolen from a Thomas Lane residence. No sign of forced entry.
Jan. 17 at 3:05 p.m., a citizen dispute on Luce Hill Road was determined to be civil in nature and not a police matter.
Jan. 17 at 7:21 p.m., alarm on Edson Woods Road.
Jan. 18 at 12:17 a.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged David Burnell, 35, of Stowe with driving under the influence, second offense. Burnell had a blood-alcohol level of 0.168, police said.
Jan. 18 at 3:09 a.m., police encountered an intoxicated man on South Main Street and took him to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington to detox.
Jan. 18 at 4:46 a.m., alarm at Mansfield Base.
Jan. 18 at 6:44 a.m., a woman called to say she sent a total of $15,000 to a man in Oklahoma that she met through the dating app Tinder. Police advised her to contact her bank and freeze the transactions.
Jan. 18 at 10:19 a.m., an argument broke out after a child was locked in a building at Golden Eagle Resort and the parent could not gain access. The issue was resolved peacefully and the child was not injured.
Jan. 18 at 12:18 p.m., a woman called to say she was the victim of a phone scam, in which the caller claimed to be from her credit card company and told her she was the victim of fraud. The caller said the problem could be resolved if the woman sent him $4,000 in gift cards, and that’s what she did.
Jan. 18 at 2:30 p.m., a lost dog on Sterling Valley Road was reunited with its owner.
Jan. 18 at 2:59 p.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Jan. 18 at 4:08 p.m., a missing dog on Thomas Lane returned home.
Jan. 18 at 7:52 p.m., report of an erratic driver on Pucker Street. The driver was not located.
Jan. 18 at 8:37 p.m., multiple cars off Mountain Road due to bad driving conditions; no reported crashes or injuries.
Jan. 18 at 10:18 p.m., after a traffic stop on Trapp Hill Road, police charged Gabriele Alessi, 30, of Wayne, N.J., with driving under the influence. No breath sample provided.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.