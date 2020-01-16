Tickets: 12; warnings, 35

Total incidents: 120

Medical calls: 2

Alarms: 13

Tickets for parking overnight: 3

Arrests: 4

Jan. 5 at 2:02 a.m., an overnight parking ticket was issued and later rescinded due to the location.

Jan. 5 at 3:11 a.m., overnight parking warning issued on Sunset Street.

Jan. 5 at 8:22 a.m., a loose calf reported on Pucker Street, but it was rounded up by the time police arrived.

Jan. 5 at 9:12 a.m., medical call on Park Street.

Jan. 5 at 10:14 a.m., police helped a driver who slid off Big Spruce Road.

Jan. 5 at 10:37 a.m., police issued a no-trespass order against the patron of a Mountain Road business.

Jan. 5 at 11:51 a.m., dogs reported running wild on Covered Bridge Road; no dogs found.

Jan. 5 at 3:10 p.m., an erratic driver on Mountain Road was not located.

Jan. 5 at 4:24 p.m., another Mountain Road business patron received a no-trespass order.

Jan. 5 at 5:09 p.m., alarm on Tansy Hill Road.

Jan. 5 at 5:27 p.m., loud music in an apartment on Holmes Lane was turned down when police arrived.

Jan. 6 at 9:52 a.m., injured deer reported on River Road; no deer located.

Jan. 6 at 11:50 a.m., two-car crash at Pucker Street and Randolph Road; no injuries reported.

Jan. 6 at 1:22 p.m., alarm on Lifeline Drive.

Jan. 6 at 9:06 p.m., a purse found on South Main Street was returned to its owner.

Jan. 7 at 12:24 a.m., overnight parking ticket issued on Main Street.

Jan. 7 at 12:32 a.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Desiree Simpson, 36, of Stowe with driving under the influence. Simpson did not provide a breath sample.

Jan. 7 at 1:23 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

Jan. 7 at 5:56 a.m., alarm on Mill Lane.

Jan. 7 at 8:36 a.m., police warned a person who was driving erratically on Mountain Road.

Jan. 7 at 9:08 a.m., police checked on cars parked in the Agency of Transportation parking lot on Route 108.

Jan. 7 at 10:18 a.m., alarm on Villa Drive.

Jan. 7 at 2:52 p.m., suspicious person reported at Stowe Mountain Resort, but all was well.

Jan. 7 at 5 p.m., vehicle reported off the side of Pucker Street; it was gone when police arrived.

Jan. 7 at 6:47 p.m., a suspicious couple reported walking on Main Street were gone when police arrived.

Jan. 8 at 5:14 a.m., alarm on Worcester Road.

Jan. 8 at 7:21 a.m., alarm at Mansfield Base.

Jan. 8 at 7:23 a.m., a taxi passenger’s credit card was declined; the driver and the passenger ended up working it out.

Jan. 8 at 3:17 p.m., police discovered that a portable toilet on a trail leading to Bingham Falls had burned to the ground. It is unclear when it burned, or what might have caused the fire.

Jan. 8 at 3:19 p.m., alarm on Lower Moulton Road.

Jan. 8 at 4:04 p.m., a two-car crash on Weeks Hill Road; no injuries, but one driver received a ticket for driving too fast for conditions.

Jan. 8 at 4:53 p.m., no damage when a vehicle slid off Mountain Road.

Jan. 8 at 5:04 p.m., no injuries when a vehicle slid of Pucker Street.

Jan. 8 at 7:52 p.m., in the span of two hours, three alarms on Brook, Edson Hill and Robinson Springs roads.

Jan. 9 at 2:54 a.m., overnight parking ticket issued on Main Street.

Jan. 9 at 6:53 a.m., medical call on Shaw Hill Road.

Jan. 9 at 8:37 a.m., a car reported off the side of Mountain Road was gone when police arrived.

Jan. 9 at 12:45 p.m., officers helped Burlington police by trying to check on a person on South Main Street, but the person was not located.

Jan. 9 at 3:26 p.m., a three-car crash on Waterbury Road; no injuries, but one driver received a ticket for following too closely.

Jan. 9 at 3:43 p.m., police investigated a broken window in the rear of Shaw’s Supermarket.

Jan. 9 at 9:20 p.m., alarm on Park Street.

Jan. 10 at 8 a.m., minor crash on Barrows Road; no injuries.

Jan. 10 at 2:06 p.m., snowboard stolen at Mansfield Base Lodge.

Jan. 10 at 2:57 p.m., police checked on a South Main Street resident; the person was fine.

Jan. 10 at 3:58 p.m., two-car crash at Main Street and Mountain Road; no injuries.

Jan. 10 at 7:08 p.m., after a traffic stop at Moscow and Waterbury roads, police charged Easton R. Baker, 22, of Jericho with driving under the influence. Baker had a blood-alcohol level of 0.95 percent, police said.

Jan. 11 at 2:09 a.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Ryan C. Gallagher, 24, of Waterbury with driving under the influence; Gallagher did not provide a breath sample.

Jan. 11 at 8:12 a.m., alarm on Notchbrook Road.

Jan. 11 at 8:41 a.m., Subaru key reported lost on South Main Street.

Jan. 11 at 3:32 p.m., a driver received a ticket for parking on the sidewalk on South Main Street.

Jan. 11 at 4:13 p.m., police helped a driver with vehicle problems on Mountain Road.

Jan. 11 at 6:28 p.m., heavy fog caused a driver to go off Pucker Street near Mansfield View Road; no injuries.

Jan. 11 at 6:28 p.m., minor crash with no injuries on West Hill Road.

Jan. 11 at 11:49 p.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Jerry Haskins, 43, of Waterbury Center with driving under the influence. Haskins had a blood-alcohol level of 0.156 percent, police said.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

