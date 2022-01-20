Total reported incidents: 32
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 19
Warnings: 12
Jan. 9 at 1:00 a.m., Ayub Mohamed, 20, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Jan. 9 at 8:54 a.m., a dispute between two people on South Main Street is still under investigation by police.
Jan. 9 at 2:55 p.m., police intervened in a verbal argument on Trapp Hill Road.
Jan. 9 at 7:24 p.m., lost skis were recovered on Mountain Road.
Jan. 10 at 12:27 p.m., a car slid off Weeks Hill Road and struck a tree.
Jan. 10 at 4:01 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter on South Main Street.
Jan. 10 at 4:27 p.m., suspicious behavior from a shopper at Ferro Estate Custom Jewelers on Main Street was reported, but the person had left before police arrived and was not located nearby.
Jan. 11 at 5:49 a.m., a disabled vehicle obstructed Mountain Road.
Jan. 11 at 9:07 a.m., court paperwork was served on South Main Street.
Jan. 11 at 11:33 a.m., two people got into a tiff over a “no parking” sign on Mountain Road.
Jan. 11 at 4:05 p.m., someone reported receiving threatening text messages.
Jan. 11 at 5:11 p.m., a lost wallet was found on Trapp Hill Road.
Jan. 11 at 10:37 p.m., police assisted a driver after their vehicle slid off Stowe Hollow Road.
Jan. 12 at 3:05 a.m., another early morning nudist was sighted streaking down South Main Street, but police did not find them.
Jan. 12 at 8:53 a.m., a minor two-vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Jan. 12 at 11:04 a.m., a verbal fight broke out between two people on Hillcrest Road.
Jan. 12 at 12:18 p.m., a bike was found on South Main Street.
Jan. 12 at 7:46 p.m., court paperwork was served on Hillcrest Road.
Jan. 12 at 10:25 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Montpelier Police Department.
Jan. 13 at 3:00 a.m., a South Main Street resident was concerned about noise from a truck, which turned out to be a nearby delivery truck arriving with food.
Jan. 13 at 5:55 a.m., police checked on a vehicle left in a Sylvan Woods Drive parking lot.
Jan. 13 at 10:14 a.m., a truck with snow and ice falling off of it was reported on Pucker Street, but police did not locate it.
Jan. 13 at 2:13 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Mountain Road.
Jan. 13 at 3:35 p.m., the possible theft of a gun was reported on Brook Road.
Jan. 13 at 5:46 p.m., a runaway dog was found on Mountain Road and locked in the pound before later being returned to its owner.
Jan. 13 at 11:21 p.m., police performed a welfare check on South Main Street and found the person to be all right.
Jan. 14 at 8:27 a.m., signs were moved on Mountain Road.
Jan. 14 at 4:10 p.m., Stowe Police assisted another agency.
Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter on Moscow Road.
Jan. 15 at 1:02 a.m., police assisted a driver on Taber Hill Road.
Jan. 15 at 2:26 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Mountain Road.
Jan. 15 at 8:53 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
