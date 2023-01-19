Total reported incidents: 89
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 17
Warnings: 9
Jan. 8 at 7:23 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Mountain Road but police never caught up with them.
Jan. 9 at 7:02 a.m., a car crashed on Moscow Road.
Jan. 9 at 7:12 a.m., a collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Jan. 9 at 10:14 a.m., police ticketed the owner of a dog roaming about Lapelle Lane.
Jan. 10 at 7:56 a.m., a vehicle drove off of Mountain Road.
Jan. 10 at 2:36 p.m., a vehicle that went off of Cape Cod Road was gone by the time police arrived.
Jan. 10 at 4:12 p.m., a vehicle collision on Moscow Road resulted in minor injury to the drivers involved.
Jan. 10 at 6:16 p.m., concern over a possibly fraudulent transaction was reported on South Main Street.
Jan. 10 at 11:06 p.m., someone was reported for acting weird at Alfie’s Wild Ride on Mountain Road, but police found him to be all right.
Jan. 11 at 9:13 a.m., an out of place excavator parked at the Barnes Camp area on Mountain Road turned out to belong to a contractor doing work in the area.
Jan. 11 at 11:02 a.m., a car hit a deer on Stowe Hollow Road.
Jan. 11 at 3:12 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Mountain Road asked police to check on their building at night as they suspected someone was sleeping in it.
Jan. 11 at 3:21 p.m., skis were reported stolen or missing on Mountain Road.
Jan. 12 at 9:17 a.m., an unidentified vehicle drove off the road on Maple Street, damaged property and left.
Jan. 12 at 12:20 p.m., someone was having difficulty paying for their room at the Sun & Ski Inn and Suites on Mountain Road.
Jan. 12 at 12:54 p.m., police checked on a vehicle parked on Mayo Farm Road.
Jan. 12 at 3:26 p.m., police performed a welfare check at the Golden Eagle Resort and found their subject to be fine.
Jan. 12 at 3:53 p.m., a drunk person at the Mansfield Base Lodge off of Mountain Road was escorted away from the ski resort and deposited with their parents.
Jan. 12 at 4:00 p.m., police assisted someone who’s renting a home on Sylvan Park Road.
Jan. 12 at 5:58 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with a matter on Battle Row Road in Hyde Park.
Jan. 13 at 12:53 a.m., someone was late getting back to their Towne Farm Lane home but arrived shortly after the concerned caller hung up.
Jan. 13 at 4:29 a.m., a vehicle went off of Waterbury Road.
Jan. 13 at 5:58 a.m., a tow truck was called to haul off some vehicles left in the middle of Cottage Club Road.
Jan. 13 at 10:23 a.m., police checked on a vehicle parked on Maple Run Lane.
Jan. 13 at 12:45 p.m., someone tried to fraudulently purchase some cellular phones on South Main Street.
Jan. 13 at 1:38 p.m., a tow truck was called for a disabled vehicle on Mountain Road.
Jan. 13 at 2:52 p.m., Matthew Ely, 38, from Belvidere, was arrested for driving on a criminally suspended driver's license.
Jan. 13 at 3:23 p.m., a vehicle reportedly went off the road on Pucker Street but police never located the vehicle in question.
Jan. 13 at 8:34 p.m., a dead dog was reported on Waterbury Road but police never located the supposedly deceased canine.
Jan. 14 at 8:28 p.m., a welfare check on a Golden Eagle Resort resident found its subject to be fine.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
