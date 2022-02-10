Total reported incidents: 54
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 23
Warnings: 19
Jan. 30 at 12:10 a.m., a man was reportedly lying in the middle of Depot Street, but he was gone by the time police arrived.
Jan. 30 at 1:15 a.m., a fight had reportedly broken out on South Main Street, but police didn’t find anything upon arrival at the scene.
Jan. 30 at 8:48 a.m., a two-vehicle collision resulted in minor damage on Main Street.
Jan. 30 at 11:45 a.m., a vehicle was parked along Notchbrook Road where it shouldn’t have been.
Jan. 30 at 9:43 p.m., a person who was believed to be missing on Meadow Lane was just out with a friend.
Jan. 31 at 1:40 a.m., police checked on a Main Street business.
Jan. 31 at 9:43 a.m., a fight broke out at the Matterhorn restaurant on Mountain Road. Police are still investigating.
Jan. 31 at 2:37 a.m., a noise complaint on Park Place was found to be unfounded.
Jan. 31 at 3:10 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported in the Matterhorn restaurant parking lot on Mountain Road.
Jan. 31 at 4:09 p.m., an officer caught up with a driver on Pucker Street who was allegedly driving erratically but found there was no improper operation.
Feb. 1 at 11:51 a.m., police performed a welfare check at a Park Place residence.
Feb. 1 at 12:56 p.m., a wallet turned into police was returned to its owner.
Feb. 1 at 3:08 p.m., four instances of debit card fraud on South Main Street, Mountain Road and Moscow Road were reported. The police are still investigating the issue.
Feb. 1 at 1:00 p.m., police assisted in a fire drill at Stowe High School on Barrows Road.
Feb. 1 at 6:17 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on West Hill Road, but was not located by police.
Feb. 1 at 8:40 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Mountain Road, but contact had already been made before his arrival.
Feb. 1 at 9:20 p.m., a possibly impaired driver was spotted on Maple Street, but officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
Feb. 1 at 9:25 p.m., court paperwork was served at the Golden Eagle Resort on Mountain Road.
Feb. 1 at 11:06 p.m., a person was reported on the side of Mountain Road with a flashlight, but officers never located the person or received any calls for assistance.
Feb. 2 at 12:38 p.m., a wallet found on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
Feb. 2 at 2:22 p.m., a snowmobile was seen on Waterbury Road, but police never tracked it down.
Feb. 2 at 4:28 p.m., Nazareth Gonzalez, 20, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Hillcrest Drive.
Feb. 3 at 7:28 a.m., a vehicle slid off Sallies Lane due to icy conditions.
Feb. 3 at 10:29 a.m., a Hollow View Road resident paid for work to be done, but the person who was supposed to do the work never showed up to do the job.
Feb. 3 at 1:29 p.m., an allegedly speeding vehicle on Stagecoach Road was never located.
Feb. 3 at 1:41 p.m., a wallet found on the Stowe Recreation Path was returned to its owner.
Feb. 3 at 2:19 p.m., information was requested on the welfare of a River Road resident.
Feb. 3 at 4:20 p.m., court paperwork was served at a Luce Hill Road residence.
Feb. 3 at 4:41 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Barrows Road.
Feb. 3 at 5:58 p.m., a landlord and a tenant got into it on Cliff Street.
Feb. 3 at 7:31 p.m., a theft from the Maplefields on South Main Street resulted in a no trespassing order being issued.
Feb. 3 at 10:01 p.m., a vehicle went off Barrows Road.
Feb. 3 at 11:41 p.m., a vehicle got stuck on Mountain Road due to snowy conditions.
Feb. 4 at 5:15 a.m., a vehicle parked on South Main Street was impeding snow removal.
Feb. 4 at 5:20 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Mountainside Drive.
Feb. 4 at 6:16 a.m., a vehicle slid off Luce Hill Road and a tow truck was called.
Feb. 4 at 7:22 a.m., an aggressive driver was reported on Mountain Road, but police were tied up with other calls and couldn’t respond.
Feb. 4 at 8:56 a.m., a vehicle broken down on Mountain Road was moved off the road by the time officers arrived.
Feb. 4 at 9:11 a.m., an officer assisted after a vehicle slid off Maple Street.
Feb. 4 at 10:01 a.m., a vehicle that slid off Mountain Road did not become a traffic hazard and was removed by its owner.
Feb. 4 at 11:11 a.m., a vehicle reportedly slid off Harlow Hill but made it back onto the road by the time officers arrived at the scene.
Feb. 4 at 11:26 a.m., officers found the subject of a welfare check on Park Place was not home when they arrived.
Feb. 4 at 12:22 p.m., a single-vehicle collision occurred on Maple Street.
Feb. 4 at 12:48 p.m., an officer assisted a driver who had slid off Mountain Road.
Feb. 4 at 1:17 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Trapp Hill Road.
Feb. 4 at 1:41 p.m., an officer helped a driver turn around on a slippery Luce Hill Road.
Feb. 4 at 6:13 p.m., an officer assisted a driver who had slid off the road on Pucker Street.
Feb. 5 at 12:02 a.m., a person sleeping in their vehicle on Mountain Road was asked to leave.
Feb. 5 at 7:43 a.m., an aggressive driver reported on Waterbury Road was never located by police.
Feb. 5 at 8:11 a.m., police assisted a driver back onto River Road after they slid off.
Feb. 5 at 10:57 a.m., an officer responded to a reported parking issue at Mansfield Base Lodge on Mountain Road, but the drivers were gone upon his arrival.
Feb. 5 at 12:50 p.m., a minor two-vehicle collision occurred on Pucker Street.
Feb. 5 at 3:28 p.m., a snowboard was stolen at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Feb. 5 at 8:59 p.m., Jeffrey Cunningham, 52, of Massachusetts, was arrested on Mountain Road for driving under the influence and criminal refusal to be tested.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.