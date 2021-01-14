Total reported incidents, including traffic stops: 105
Arrests: 3
Parking tickets: 3
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 21
Jan. 3 at noon, someone abandoned a vehicle on Mountain Road with its door open. It was later determined the driver might have walked home after drinking.
Jan. 3 at 2 p.m., police checked on a dog that was left in a car parked at Spruce Peak.
Jan. 3 at 4:09 p.m., police assisted with a juvenile matter in Moscow.
Jan. 3 at 4:12 p.m., a car parked in the Sushi Yoshi parking lot had an unattended pooch inside.
Jan. 3 at 8:39 p.m., a drunken pedestrian ambulating about Main Street was given a lift home via police cruiser.
Jan. 4 at 2:23 a.m., police arrested Michael Mallo, 31, of Hardwick, for driving under the influence of drugs on Pucker Street. Mallo refused to submit to a sobriety test, and was ticketed for driving without a valid license.
Jan. 4 at 7:31 a.m., police are investigating a theft from the Jolley convenience store on South Main.
Jan. 4 at 11:07 a.m., police looked into a matter involving a juvenile on Stagecoach Road.
Jan. 4 at 2:50 p.m., a Goldbrook Road resident was receiving prank phone calls.
Jan. 4 at 5:21 p.m., a car was ticketed for parking illegally in front of the Green Mountain Inn.
Jan. 5 at 7:54 a.m., the owner of a vehicle that had been hit in the Commodores Inn parking lot by another that either didn’t notice or didn’t accept responsibility reported the deed to police.
Jan. 5 at 2:01 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter in Sylvan Woods.
Jan. 5 at 3:41 p.m., despite reports to the contrary, a driver at the Jolley was not intoxicated.
Jan. 5 at 5:19 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on a village resident; everything was OK.
Jan. 5 at 7:32 p.m., a laptop was reported stolen. Police are investigating.
Jan. 6 at 4:50 a.m., two people woke up to find parking tickets on their illegally parked vehicles on Park Street; they were violating Stowe’s winter parking ban.
Jan. 6 at 8:55 a.m., police cited Jonathan Fuller, 34, of St. Johnsbury into court on suspicion that he had violated court ordered conditions of release.
Jan. 6 at 9:31 a.m., a vehicle had been driving on the trails in the Cottonbrook area the night prior.
Jan. 6 at 12:55 p.m., a parking lot collision at Mac’s Market didn’t leave anyone injured, but the two cars involved were dinged up.
Jan. 6 at 8:28 p.m., a payment made on an app didn’t go through, and police contacted the payee, who agreed to pay up.
Jan. 7 at 12:41 a.m., whoever was making the loud noises in a room at Sun & Ski Inn and Suites was told to quiet down.
Jan. 7 at 8:20 a.m., police responded to a fire at Stowe Cable Systems.
Jan. 7 at 10 a.m., someone told police they saw kids who should have been in child seats sitting in a car without such protection.
Jan. 7 at 3:09 p.m., a late report of a fender bender in the Trapp Family Lodge parking lot was filed with police.
Jan. 8 at 4:11 a.m., police responded to a Moscow Road home to check on someone who had others concerned, and reported everything was fine.
Jan. 8 at 5:45 a.m., a dispute over personal property at Notchbrook Road address was deemed a civil issue, not a criminal one.
Jan. 8 at 1:14 p.m., a person caught dumping trash illegally on the Stowe Cinema property was warned to stop the littering.
Jan. 8 at 11:23 p.m., a car hit a deer on Mountain Road.
Jan. 9 at 12:46 a.m., police arrested Christopher Flaherty, 33, of Burlington, for driving under the influence, first offense, after pulling Flaherty over on Maple Street. Flaherty was also ticketed for speeding.
Jan. 9 at 10:26 a.m., a person who received a no-trespassing order at the Golden Eagle Resort left the premises.
Jan. 9 at 10:43 a.m., police reunited a lost wallet with its owner.
Jan. 9 at 1:23 p.m., the arguing parties at a Pucker Street home agreed to go their separate ways.
Jan. 9 at 3:42 p.m., a dog bit a person at a Waterbury Road residence.
Jan. 9 at 5:36 p.m., car versus deer in Stowe Hollow.
Jan. 9 at 5:46 p.m., something up in the sky was leaving a trail behind it as it streaked across the Pucker Street skyscape, said the caller.
Jan. 9 at 7:01 p.m., a deer met its end via car on West Hill Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
