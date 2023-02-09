Total reported incidents: 77
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 8
Warnings: 4
Jan. 29 at 4:35 a.m., a noise complaint on Mountain Road was resolved prior to police arrival.
Jan. 29 at 4:40 a.m., Quinn Egan, 25, of Burlington, was arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.143.
Jan. 29 at 10:56 a.m., police intervened in a dispute between Cliff Street neighbors regarding noise.
Jan. 29 at 1:17 p.m., a parking lot vehicle collision was reported at Mansfield Base Lodge.
Jan. 29 at 3:44 p.m., someone complained about three men shooting guns at a Brownsville Road residence. Police responded but found the men were not in violation of any law.
Jan. 29 at 9:54 p.m., tenants on Hillcrest Road were asked to lower the volume of their music after a noise complaint was made.
Jan. 30 at 3:51 a.m., an erratic driver was reported on Pucker Street but not located by police.
Jan. 30 at 8:07 a.m., an erratic driver was reported on Mountain Road but not located by police.
Jan. 30 at 8:16 a.m., a vehicle collision on Main Street resulted in no injuries.
Jan. 30 at 9:12 a.m., police assisted with traffic control after a tractor trailer truck got stuck on Sinclair Road due to the poor road conditions.
Jan. 30 at 2:07 p.m., a residential alarm went off on Stowe Club Lane but required no response from police.
Jan. 30 at 2:17 p.m., a trespass letter was requested by the employees at the Maplefields on Main Street after someone stole alcohol from the gas station.
Jan. 30 at 8:11 p.m., a condo on Mountainside Drive had its window egged.
Jan. 31 at 9:46 a.m., fraud involving a vacation rental account was reported on Mountainside Drive.
Jan. 31 at 11:52 a.m., Stowe police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department in delivering some court paperwork at a Sylvan Woods Drive residence.
Jan. 31 at 2:19 p.m., a package was stolen from an Adams Mill Road residence.
Jan. 31 at 4:07 p.m., glass was reportedly obstructing Mountain Road.
Jan. 31 at 4:34 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Holmes Lane.
Feb. 1 at 2:21 a.m., a residential alarm was triggered on Sterling Lane.
Feb. 1 at 7:53 a.m., an alarm at a business on Mountain Road was triggered.
Feb. 1 at 9:16 a.m., a vehicle collision on Moscow Road resulted in no injuries.
Feb. 1 at 10:58 a.m., a vehicle collision on South Main Street resulted in no injuries.
Feb. 1 at 11:48 a.m., Eric Watson, 37, of Morristown, was cited on an outstanding warrant on Maple Street.
Feb. 1 at 5:31 p.m., a lost wallet was later found on Mountain Road.
Feb. 1 at 5:36 p.m., a lost phone was turned into police station and returned to its owner.
Feb. 2 at 6:58 a.m., a vehicle collision resulting in minor damage to the vehicles involved occurred on Mountain Road.
Feb. 2 at 9:55 a.m., a South Main Street resident was concerned about someone parking in their private lot.
Feb. 2 at 10:20 a.m., a stray dog was seen wandering on Mountain Road.
Feb. 2 at 10:36 a.m., a residential alarm went off on Country Club Loop.
Feb. 2 at 11:08 a.m., police attempted to conduct a welfare check at a Ranch Brook Road residence but never located their subject.
Feb. 2 at 12:01 p.m., a Black Bear Run resident was concerned about being tracked with an Apple Airtag location monitoring device.
Feb. 2 at 12:55 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported at Mansfield Base off Mountain Road.
Feb. 2 at 5:28 p.m., property was reported lost on Mountain Road.
Feb. 2 at 10:57 p.m., police conducted a medical welfare check on Mountain Road.
Feb. 3 at 12:05 a.m., a vehicle went off Moscow Road but resulted in no injuries.
Feb. 3 at 4:37 a.m., a vehicle was in violation of winter plowing regulations on Sunset Street.
Feb. 3 at 9:57 a.m., a minor vehicle collision resulted in no injuries on Mountain Road.
Feb. 3 at 11:02 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance on High Meadow Road, but all the parties involved had separated before their arrival.
Feb. 3 at 2:44 p.m., a residential alarm went off on Dewey Hill Road.
Feb. 3 at 3:10 p.m., a residential alarm went off on Mountain Road.
Feb. 3 at 6:18 p.m., police responded to a noise disturbance at Grey Fox Inn on Mountain Road.
Feb. 3 at 6:23 p.m., police assisted a bus that had broken down on Mountain Road.
Feb. 3 at 6:34 p.m., a residential alarm went off on North Hill Road.
Feb. 4 at 8:56 a.m., a vehicle broke down in traffic on Pucker Street.
Feb. 4 at 4:19 a.m., a residential alarm went off on Churchill Lane.
Feb. 4 at 9:45 p.m., a welfare check was requested for a man on Maple Street who turned out to be fine.
Feb. 4 at 11:50 p.m., a minor collision involving a deer was reported on Waterbury Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
