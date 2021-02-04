Total incidents: 167
Tickets issued: 1
Jan. 23, 3:34 p.m., skis were stolen from Spruce Peak at Stowe, 7412 Mountain Road.
Jan. 23, 8:42 p.m., David Nerrow, Jr., 53, from New London, N.H., was arrested on Mountain and Cottage Club roads for driving while under the influence. Nerrow refused to provide a blood alcohol sample.
Jan. 23, 9 p.m., a fireworks complaint at Tabor Ridge.
Jan. 24, 12:02 p.m., a two-vehicle crash on Cape Cod Road caused property damage.
Jan. 24, 10:58 p.m., guess they were tired … a person reported for sleeping in a vehicle on Mountain Hill Road at the Cady Hill Forest parking area was fine.
Jan. 25, 8:59 a.m., the driver involved in a one-car crash on Cape Cod Road was taken to Copley Hospital after hitting a pole.
Jan. 25, 6:01 p.m., police helped Lamoille County Mental Health staff serve a mental health warrant on Sinclair Drive.
Jan. 26, 11:25 a.m., a temporary relief order was served on Lower Moulton Lane.
Jan. 26, 12:27 p.m., the case of the missing box truck — nothing was found after the vehicle was reported leaving its lane on Maple Street.
Jan. 26, 12:53 p.m., a vehicle was reported for passing a school bus on Bouchard and Luce Hill Roads. Pro tip — don’t do that.
Jan. 26, 1:28 p.m., police were called, then called off, after a guest at Stowe Mountain was acting out.
Jan. 26, 4:43 p.m., Joan Watson, 57, of Stowe, was arrested for a second-or-later offense of driving under the influence. She had a reported blood alcohol concentration of .218.
Jan. 26, 9:12 p.m., Ann Stewart, 59, of North Berwick, Maine, was arrested for driving under the influence and failing to stay in her lane. She had a reported blood alcohol concentration of .196.
Jan. 27, 2:42 a.m. Was it a full moon? Someone on Waterbury Road reported coyotes outside their house, which had possibly gotten inside. They hadn’t …
Jan. 27, 11:18 a.m., another driver was reported for passing a school bus, a stopped one, on Mountain Road. The driver wasn’t found.
Jan. 27, 11:19 a.m., this driver didn’t get the memo — they were reported for passing a stopped school bus on Mountain Road. That case is under investigation.
Jan. 27, 11:57 a.m., the relief from abuse order issued on Lower Moulton Lane was violated and is under investigation.
Jan. 27, 2:36 p.m., police returned, again, to the Lower Moulton Lane address for a report of a person who was possibly wanted — they were out of state.
Jan. 27, 9:52 p.m., Michael Haskins, 47, of Barre, was arrested on South Main Street for violating court-ordered conditions of release and was given a ticket for driving with a suspended license.
Jan. 28, 9:37 p.m., a former tenant reported their landlord on Edson Hill Road wouldn’t provide their mail. The landlord was to be contacted.
Jan. 29, 9:43 a.m., minor damage occurred after a one-car crash on Luce Hill Road.
Jan. 29, 6:58 p.m., Randy Lemieux, 21, of Johnson, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on Maple Street.
Jan. 29, 10:24 p.m., Kevin Murphy, 62, of Morrisville, was arrested for driving under the influence, a second-or-later offense, and was warned for failing to stay in his lane on Percy Hill Road.
Jan. 30, 9:59 a.m., a person bitten by two dogs while walking on Stowe Hollow Road wanted the incident documented.
Jan. 30, 9:08 p.m., a person walking on South Main Street reported having been shot by a BB gun. They were uninjured. The suspected vehicle containing the shooter wasn’t found.
Jan. 30, 9:46 p.m., “hey Siri …” Someone on Moscow Road called police to request that they check on their home to see if it was locked. They called back and canceled the ask.
Jan. 30, 11:27 p.m., Clayton Davis, 28, of Waterbury, was arrested for driving under the influence, for a second-or-later offense, and ticketed for failing to stay in his lane. He had a reported blood alcohol concentration of .175.
