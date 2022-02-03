Total reported incidents: 30
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 22
Warnings: 15
Jan. 23 at 3:53 p.m., a vehicle reportedly moving erratically on Stagecoach Road was not located by police.
Jan. 23 at 7:23 p.m., a hard-sided suitcase was lost somewhere on Waterbury Road between Stowe and Waterbury.
Jan. 23 at 7:52 p.m., an erratic driver on Mountain Road was not located by police.
Jan. 24 at 11:01 a.m., police served court paperwork at Golden Eagle Resort off Mountain Road.
Jan. 24 at 2:31 p.m., a vehicle slid off Cross Road.
Jan. 24 at 7:42 p.m., Stowe Police assisted an agency with trying to locate someone on South Main Street.
Jan. 25 at 6:15 a.m., a single-vehicle collision occurred on Pucker Street.
Jan. 25 at 7:31 a.m., a collision was reported at Edelweiss Deli on Mountain Road.
Jan. 25 at 8:32 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Barrows Road.
Jan. 25 at 7:21 p.m., police had to ask a driver to move his truck, which was obstructing Mountain Road.
Jan. 26 at 1:20 a.m., Stowe Police assisted Morristown Police with a matter on First Street.
Jan. 26 at 9:55 a.m., police investigated fraudulent bank charges on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Jan. 26 at 10:30 a.m., Stowe Police assisted the Vermont Department for Children and Families with a matter at Golden Eagle Resort off Mountain Road.
Jan. 26 at 11:37 a.m., a phone scam involving banking information was reported on Mountain Road.
Jan. 26 at 1:45 p.m., police served an arrest warrant at Golden Eagle Resort off Mountain Road.
Jan. 26 at 3:04 p.m., a two-vehicle collision on Mountain Road resulted in minor injuries.
Jan. 26 at 3:36 p.m., a vehicle tore up a cornfield on Cottonbrook Road, but police never located the perpetrator.
Jan. 26 at 4:14 p.m., A Waterbury Road resident complained of a neighbor’s dog being on their property.
Jan. 26 at 4:40 p.m., Miranda Jean Wells, 25, of Stowe, was arrested as a fugitive from justice for driving while already having been arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license.
Jan. 27 at 11:03 a.m., a theft at Stowe Mountain Resort is currently under investigation.
Jan. 27 at 5:53 p.m., an erratically moving vehicle was reported on Waterbury Road.
Jan. 27 at 6:10 p.m., a car hit a deer on Maple Street.
Jan. 28 at 2:03 p.m., a driver complained that a car was too close to his on Main Street, even though there was no damage done to their vehicle.
Jan. 28 at 8:28 p.m., a person was found dead at their home on Waterbury Road.
Jan. 29 at 9:24 a.m., a parking complaint was made on Notchbrook Road.
Jan. 29 at 1:23 p.m., a bike was possibly stolen on South Main Street.
Jan. 29 at 3:26 p.m., an erratic driver as reported on Mountain Road.
Jan. 29 at 3:43 p.m., a parking complaint was made on Mountain Road.
Jan. 29 at 5:11 p.m., a snowboard was found on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
