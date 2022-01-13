Total reported incidents: 4
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 29
Warnings: 22
Jan. 2 at 12:24 a.m., police assisted a driver who had run out of gas on South Main Street.
Jan. 2 at 3:35 a.m., police intervened in a verbal argument on the Golden Eagle Resort off Mountain Road.
Jan. 2 at 4:00 a.m., Travis Ward, 24, of Stowe was arrested on an in-state warrant.
Jan. 2 at 11:00 a.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on South Main Street.
Jan. 2 at 6:18 p.m., a Sunset Street resident complained of vehicles driving over their lawn.
Jan. 2 at 10:27 p.m., drunk people walking along the side of Luce Hill Road were found to be staying at a hotel nearby.
Jan. 3 at 12:12 p.m., someone mistakenly got into the wrong vehicle on Main Street and alarmed the vehicle’s owner.
Jan. 3 at 12:12 p.m., police served court paperwork at the Golden Eagle Resort off Mountain Road.
Jan. 4 at 10:05 a.m., a car hit a deer on Pucker Street.
Jan. 4 at 4:39 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly doing donuts in a parking lot near the Stowe Recreation Path off of Mountain Road but was gone by the time police arrived.
Jan. 4 at 4:58 p.m., another deer was struck on Pucker Street.
Jan. 4 at 9:46 p.m., people were seen in the driveway of a Moulton Lane residence with flashlights, but police didn’t locate anyone when they arrived.
Jan. 4 at 10:09 p.m., a Stowe resident was reported receiving unwanted text messages.
Jan. 5 at 8:39 a.m., Corey Aylward, 26, of Waterbury was cited for driving with a suspended driver's license on Cape Cod Road.
Jan. 5 at 8:42 a.m., police assisted a driver with getting gas at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
Jan. 5 at 11:01 a.m., Theodore Smith Farnham, 51, of Stowe was arrested on forgery and counterfeit charges.
Jan. 5 at 12:08 p.m., hiking boots were reported missing on Stowe Hollow Road.
Jan. 5 at 1:08 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Jan. 6 at 1:03 p.m., a license plate went missing somewhere in Stowe.
Jan. 6 at 2:22 p.m., court paperwork was served at the Stowe police station on South Main Street.
Jan. 6 at 6:31 p.m., police ensured a drunk person walking along Mountain Road made it back to their hotel.
Jan. 6 at 6:32 p.m., police responded to a mental health matter on Tall Pines Lane. The matter is still under investigation.
Jan. 6 at 7:29 p.m., this time the drunk person walking along Mountain Road got a ride from police back to their hotel.
Jan. 6 at 8:00 p.m., a welfare check on Maple Street found no one for police to make contact with.
Jan. 7 at 2:14 a.m., a parking ticket was issued on Main Street.
Jan. 7 at 4:04 a.m., foot patrol was performed in Stowe village.
Jan. 7 at 9:27 a.m., Stowe EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision on Mountain Road and evaluated a driver but didn’t end up transporting anyone to the hospital.
Jan. 7 at 10:12 a.m., a three-vehicle collision occurred on Maple Street.
Jan. 7 at 10:58 a.m., tools were stolen from a truck parked at the Commodores Inn off Main Street.
Jan. 7 at 1:10 p.m., a domestic situation involving verbal arguments was reported in Stowe.
Jan. 7 at 2:45 p.m., police served court paperwork.
Jan. 7 at 3:15 p.m., traffic was backed up on Mountain Road due to busyness of a COVID-19 testing site.
Jan. 7 at 4:17 p.m., court papers were served at the Golden Eagle Resort off Mountain Road.
Jan. 7 at 10:29 p.m., David E. Lawson Jr., 60, of Norfolk, Mass., was arrested for driving under the influence on his first offense.
Jan. 8 at 3:23 a.m., an assault was reported on South Main Street, but there ended up being no actual assault and the person was just impaired.
Jan. 8 at 8:55 a.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Jan. 8 at 3:57 p.m., a debit card was found and turned into the police station on South Main Street.
Jan. 8 at 7:55 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Luce Hill Road.
Jan. 8 at 10:21 p.m., Jennifer L. Cloutier, 38, of Hyde Park was arrested for driving under the influence and criminal refusal.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
