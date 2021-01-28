Total reported incidents: 104
Arrests: 0
Civil tickets: 5
Traffic tickets: 7
Warnings: 24
Jan. 17 at 12:08 a.m., a tow truck was summoned for a vehicle that had slid off the side of Moulton Lane.
Jan. 17 at 1:51 a.m., a caller reported a vehicle driving in the middle of the road on Route 100, but police spotted no such vehicle.
Jan. 17 at 10:45 a.m., three cars were reported off the side of various stretches of Mountain Road in the prior two hours. Twice, tow trucks were called; the third car had extricated itself when police arrived.
Jan. 17 at 1:31 p.m., someone turned in a credit card found at Barnes Camp.
Jan. 17 at 2:11 p.m., a tow truck was called again, this time for a vehicle off the road on Spruce Peak.
Jan. 18 at 10:22 a.m., someone at Copley Woodlands reported receiving numerous nuisance calls.
Jan. 18 at 2:36 p.m., a dog was reported running at large on West Hill Road.
Jan. 18 at 2:57 p.m., another credit card and accompanying identification was found at Barnes Camp and turned over to police.
Jan. 18 at 7:29 p.m., a presumably busy tow truck driver was called for a vehicle that slid off the side of Wade Pasture Road.
Jan. 19 at 4:53 a.m., police responded to Spring Road for the untimely death of Elisabeth Merkler, 91, of Stowe, who police say died of natural causes.
Jan. 19 at 7:42 a.m., a driver speeding along Stagecoach Road and passing cars was issued a warning for their vehicular acts.
Jan. 20 at 4:08 p.m., a Maplefields employee asked police to issue a no-trespass order against someone. Police told the employee to call again if the unwanted guest returned.
Jan. 20 at 4:17 p.m., police scooped up a pooch in the middle of Stowe Hollow Road. The owner later fetched the dog from the station.
Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m., police looked into a juvenile matter near the Moss Glen Falls neighborhood.
Jan. 21 at 7:36 a.m., a vehicle was parked in the Stowe Elementary School bus loop.
Jan. 21 at 8:20 a.m., police refereed a verbal argument among people in the Moulton Lane area.
Jan. 21 at 10:36 a.m., a tow truck was called for a vehicle off the side of the road near the Barrows and Moscow roads intersection.
Jan. 21 at 10:37 a.m., no one was hurt in a crash on Luce Hill Road.
Jan. 21 at 3:32 p.m., car owners argued over a minor collision in the post office parking lot.
Jan. 21 at 4:31 p.m., one of the people in an argument at the Golden Eagle Resort was intoxicated.
Jan. 21 at 5:08 p.m., no one was hurt in a two-car crash on Mountain Road, near the Luce Hill Road intersection.
Jan. 21 at 11:46 p.m., police issued a no-trespass order on behalf of the Green Mountain Inn.
Jan. 22 at 10:10 a.m., police assisted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives taking accused arsonist Jeffrey Nolan into custody.
Jan. 22 at 2:27 p.m., AJ’s Ski & Sports reported the theft of two jackets, a total value of $600.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
