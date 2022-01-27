Total reported incidents: 60
Arrests: 7
Traffic tickets: 18
Warnings: 13
Jan. 16 at 8:50 a.m., police assisted a driver who had run out of gas on Mountain Road.
Jan. 16 at 10:13 a.m., police discovered the untimely death of Gordon Johanson, 88, at his home on Dunham Lane.
Jan. 16 at 1:04 p.m., an attempt to locate someone with two open warrants on Waterbury Lane was not successful.
Jan. 16 at 3:20 p.m., a report about a vehicle all over the road on Maple Street resulted in the arrest of Anna Kulik, 33, from Morristown for driving under the influence, her first offense, with a 0.085 BAC, just over the limit.
Jan. 16 at 11:27 p.m., officers responded to a dispute between two people on South Main and the two parties were separated.
Jan. 17 at 1:18 a.m., a vehicle went off the road on Mountain Road, resulting in the arrest of Anna Spence, 41, of Montpelier for driving under the influence, first offense.
Jan. 17 at 6:57 a.m., a single-vehicle collision occurred on Edson Hill Road.
Jan. 17 at 8:59 a.m., a welfare check was requested for a Maple Street resident, but the subject was not found.
Jan. 17 at 10:48 a.m., a vehicle had reportedly gone off Mountain Road, but police never located it.
Jan. 17 at 11:26 a.m., police assisted with a broken water pipe at Matterhorn restaurant on Mountain Road.
Jan. 17 at 1:02 p.m., police didn’t find the subject of a welfare check request on South Main Street.
Jan. 17 at 1:09 p.m., a vehicle slid off Mountain Road and a tow truck was called.
Jan. 17 at 1:25 p.m., another vehicle slid off Mountain Road.
Jan. 17 at 1:39 p.m., police assisted a bus stuck in the snow on Mountain Road.
Jan. 17 at 1:54 p.m., police investigated a report of someone stumbling along Sylvan Woods Drive and found the person to be fine.
Jan. 17 at 1:59 p.m., police assisted a tow truck pulling a vehicle out of the snow on Mountain Road.
Jan. 17 at 2:42 p.m., Sherilyn Cote, 40, of Stowe was arrested after her attempt to cash a forged check was denied by a bank clerk.
Jan. 17 at 3:37 p.m., a fallen tree on Cady Hill Road was removed.
Jan. 17 at 9:54 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Mountain Road and its owner contacted.
Jan. 17 at 10:12 p.m., South Main Street residents were told to quiet down after a noise complaint.
Jan. 18 at 12:57 a.m., police assisted a tractor trailer up Mountain Road.
Jan. 18 at 8:04 a.m., a large rock was reported in the middle of Mountain Road, but police didn’t find anything.
Jan. 18 at 8:49 a.m., a minor two-vehicle collision occurred on South Main Street.
Jan. 18 at 12:12 p.m., a vehicle parked overnight on South Main Street was interfering with snow removal.
Jan. 18 at 1:48 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Cape Cod Road.
Jan. 18 at 3:35 p.m., Stowe EMS responded to reports of dangerously drunk individuals at Alfie’s Wild Ride on Mountain Road.
Jan. 18 at 7:46 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Waterbury Road.
Jan. 19 at 11:13 a.m., police served court paperwork at a South Main Street residence.
Jan. 19 at 12:08 p.m., a minor two-vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Jan. 19 at 3:37 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Moscow Road.
Jan. 20 at 7:34 a.m., a vehicle reported to be driving all over the road on Pucker Street was located and its driver was found to be tired.
Jan. 20 at 1:11 p.m., a cell phone was found and brought to the police station on South Main Street.
Jan. 20 at 3:11 p.m., a leashless dog charged someone in Wiessner Woods.
Jan. 20 at 3:55 p.m., a person was asking people for money at Mac’s Market on South Main Street, but police did not locate them.
Jan. 20 at 9:26 p.m., a person was seen walking in the road on Route 100.
Jan. 20 at 10:53 p.m., someone called the police asking for advice.
Jan. 21 at 12:23 a.m., police investigated fraudulent bank activity reported on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Jan. 21 at 6:00 a.m., police staged to assist the Stowe Fire Department if they were needed.
Jan. 21 at 8:00 a.m., Erik Ackley, 33, of Wolcott was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Jan. 21 at 2:00 p.m., someone dumped without paying, but returned to the dump to pay after being contacted by police.
Jan. 21 at 2:09 p.m., an officer removed a piece of an exhaust pipe from Moscow Road.
Jan. 21 at 2:43 p.m., a traffic stop on South Main Street resulted in Matthew Bailey, 42, of Waterbury being arrested for driving after criminal license suspension.
Jan. 21 at 3:03 p.m., a minor two-vehicle collision occurred on Luce Hill Road.
Jan. 21 at 3:13 p.m., a suspected intoxicated driver was reported on South Main Street and the information was passed on to neighboring agencies.
Jan. 21 at 3:15 p.m., a minor two-vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Jan. 21 at 4:03 p.m., police were called over a misunderstanding concerning the use of a ski pass at Stowe Mountain Resort’s Mansfield Base Lodge, but the dispute was handled by resort staff without police involvement.
Jan. 21 at 6:20 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred in the parking lot of The Bench restaurant on Mountain Road.
Jan. 21 at 6:44 p.m., a vehicle was assisted back onto Moulton Lane by a wrecker service.
Jan. 21 at 7:31 p.m., a vehicle was checked on Nebraska Valley Road and police determined its owners were possibly hiking nearby.
Jan. 22 at 9:49 a.m., a vehicle was reportedly moving too slowly on Mountain Road but was still able to evade police.
Jan. 22 at 10:52 a.m., an Adams Hill Road resident was alerted that someone had connected to their WiFi even though no one was currently occupying the home. Police checked the area and didn’t find anyone.
Jan. 22 at 11:10 a.m., after clothing was stolen from Shaw’s General Store on Main Street, Cote and Jodee Jernigan, 38, who is homeless, were both subsequently arrested for retail theft.
Jan. 22 at 11:26 a.m., a collision occurred in the Stowe Mountain Resort parking lot.
Jan. 22 at 2:31 p.m., a drunk person was asked to leave Stowe Mountain Resort for the rest of the day.
Jan. 22 at 4:03 p.m., a mother and her son got into a verbal fight at Golden Eagle Resort.
Jan. 22 at 4:11 p.m., a vehicle stuck on the snowmobile trail on Mayo Farm Road was gone by the time police arrived.
Jan. 22 at 4:40 p.m., a landlord and their tenant got into a civil dispute on South Main Street.
Jan. 22 at 5:35 p.m., police were unable to locate a vehicle that was reportedly unable to maintain its lane on Pucker Street.
Jan. 22 at 6:40 p.m., a vehicle was pulled back onto Westview Heights Drive by a wrecker crew.
Jan. 22 at 8:21 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
