Total reported incidents: 92
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 11
Warnings: 9
Jan. 15 at 1 a.m., a drunk person seen walking along Mountain Road was eventually located by police.
Jan. 15 at 5:37 p.m., a vehicle was swerving and tailgating other drivers on Waterbury Road.
Jan. 15 at 9:01 p.m., a person was reportedly yelling and causing a scene at the Sun & Ski Inn and Suites on Mountain Road, but police never caught up with them.
Jan. 15 at 10:43 p.m., what sounded to someone like a small explosion was reported on South Main Street, but nothing was located and no one in the area heard anything.
Jan. 16 at 5:16 a.m., a drunk person walking on South Main Street was taken to Copley Hospital by Stowe EMS.
Jan. 16 at 11:02 a.m., someone was reprimanded for attempting to use another person’s ski pass at Mansfield Base Lodge on Mountain Road, a problem that Stowe Mountain Resort staff handled themselves.
Jan. 16 at 2:09 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Luce Hill Road.
Jan. 16 at 5:16 p.m., a lost dog was returned to its owner on Mountain Road.
Jan. 17 at 5:02 a.m., a complained-about driver on Mountain Road was gone by the time police arrived.
Jan. 17 at 6:53 a.m., the Stowe highway department requested the removal of vehicles parked along Maple Run Lane.
Jan. 17 at 8:23 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Hourglass Drive.
Jan. 17 at 8:41 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Luce Hill Road.
Jan. 17 at 9:42 a.m., someone trespassed in a hotel room at Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road.
Jan. 17 at 10:06 a.m., police didn’t locate the subject of a welfare check on High Meadow Road.
Jan. 17 at 6:19 p.m., a complaint lodged at Northern Lights Lodge on Mountain Road was deemed a civil issue by police.
Jan. 17 at 9:05 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on South Main Street.
Jan. 18 at 9:49 a.m., some lost property found at Mansfield Base Lodge off of Mountain Road was turned into police.
Jan. 18 at 1:24 p.m., police went looking for a wanted person at Golden Eagle Resort off of Mountain Road, but the warrant had been canceled.
Jan. 18 at 1:30 p.m., an aggressive dog was reportedly running off its leash on Cottonbrook Road.
Jan. 18 at 3:00 p.m., a request was filed for speeding enforcement on Moscow Road.
Jan. 18 at 3:44 p.m., less than an hour later, a driver hit a sign on Moscow Road.
Jan. 18 at 7:29 p.m., the melody sung by howling dogs on Mansfield View Road was not to one neighbor’s taste.
Jan. 19 at 8:08 a.m., Arthur Tanner, 78, of Stowe, was arrested on a warrant and transported to court.
Jan. 19 at 8:14 a.m., possible phone fraud was reported on Thomas Lane.
Jan. 19 at 11:43 a.m., a parking lot car collision in a parking lot on Mountain Road resulted in minor damage.
Jan. 19 at 11:49 a.m., police served court paperwork at their headquarters on South Main Street.
Jan. 19 at 4:02 p.m., After a vehicle collision on Pucker Street, Dale Burnham, 44, of Hyde Park was arrested for his first offense of driving under the influence and negligent operation. Police declined to provide his blood–alcohol content at the time of the arrest.
Jan. 19 at 4:51 p.m., vandalism was reported at a Fox Hill Road residence, but police declined to characterize the vandalism.
Jan. 19 at 8:00 p.m., a vehicle slid off of Luce Hill Road.
Jan. 19 at 8:01 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Trapp Hill Road.
Jan. 19 at 11:59 p.m., another vehicle slid off of Luce Hill Road.
Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m., Michael Newsom, 47, of Stowe, was arrested for retail theft at the Jolley on South Main Street.
Jan. 20 at 4:24 p.m., a lost dog was reunited with its owners at the police station on South Main Street.
Jan. 20 at 5:17 p.m., a three-vehicle pileup on Mountain Road resulted in no serious physical injury to anyone involved.
Jan. 20 at 7: 24 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Edson Hill Road.
Jan. 20 at 7:33 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Mountainside Drive.
Jan. 20 at 7:34 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with an issue on Lower Main Street in Morristown, but declined to elaborate on the situation.
Jan. 20 at 10:59 p.m., a vehicle slid off of Covered Bridge Road.
Jan. 21 at 8:19 a.m., police received a call about a tree blocking a road at the police station on South Main Street.
Jan. 21 at 11:28 a.m., police received some lost property at the police station on South Main Street.
Jan. 21 at 1:10 p.m., skis were stolen at Mansfield Base Lodge off of Mountain Road.
Jan. 21 at 2:06 p.m., Stowe Rescue received a call to assist with a snowmobile crash on Cottonbrook Road, but police declined to elaborate on the severity of the incident.
Jan. 21 at 3:04 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Park Street.
Jan. 21 at 5:11 p.m., a lost wallet and cell phone were turned into the police station on South Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
