Total reported incidents: 98
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 6
Warnings: 22
Jan. 10 at 9:56 a.m., police drove up nearly to the end of Sterling Valley Road to check out a report of a barking dog.
Jan. 10 at 2:49 p.m., police gave a person trespassing at a Shaw Hill Road home a talking to.
Jan. 10 at 5:43 p.m., police arrested Tyler Clarke, 27, of Norristown, Penn., for driving under the influence, after a traffic stop on Mountain Road near Weeks Hill Road.
Jan. 11 at 7:22 a.m., a person told police their car had been hit in the Shaw’s supermarket parking lot.
Jan. 11 at 8:42 a.m., people were being rude to some Main Street tenants.
Jan. 11 at 9:02 a.m., a person was seen walking back and forth in the middle of Route 100 south of Stowe village, but was gone when police arrived.
Jan. 11 at 9:30 a.m., a custody dispute in the area of Stagecoach Road was deemed a civil matter, not criminal.
Jan. 11 at 2:17 p.m., a person deemed suspicious walking around Depot Street checked out fine.
Jan. 12 at 10:49 a.m., police investigated a case of retail theft from Shaw’s General Store.
Jan. 12 at 2:10 p.m., Stowe Mountain Resort employees reported a guest was causing a problem, but called shortly thereafter to cancel the complaint.
Jan. 12 at 8:01 p.m., a Piecasso restaurant employee told police an intoxicated person was refusing to leave, but the subject ultimately did before having to interact with police.
Jan. 13 at 6:45 a.m., no one was injured in a minor two-car crash in the Maplefields parking lot.
Jan. 13 at 12:31 p.m., police investigated a suspicious occurrence at Stoweflake Resort, but provided nothing further for information.
Jan. 13 at 11:33 p.m., what sounded like gunfire to one person on Stagecoach Road was actually fireworks.
Jan. 13 at 11:51 p.m., a suspicious-seeming person was gone from the Maplefields when police arrived to check things out.
Jan. 14 at 10:01 p.m., where there was smoke near Park Place, there was fire, but it was from a purposeful, controlled burn.
Jan. 14 at 1:09 p.m., someone found and turned in two pair of Nordic skis found near the intersection of Route 100 and Moscow Road.
Jan. 14 at 1:23 p.m., 1:23 p.m., police and EMS evaluated two people who were in a snowmobile crash on Cottonbrook Road, but neither needed a hospital trip.
Jan. 14 at 2:08 p.m., a car involved in a crash on Mountain Road near the Main Street intersection fled the scene, according to the other person involved, who called in the incident some time later.
Jan. 14 at 2:13 p.m., a car crashed in the Robinson Springs area, but no one was injured.
Jan. 14 at 8:48 p.m., the lights shining in a field off of Cady Hill Road were from people out for a walk.
Jan. 14 at 10:09 p.m., after pulling him over on Mountain Road, police arrested Douglas Stokowski, 42, of Stowe, for driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Jan. 14 at 11:38 p.m., a fishy-looking car was reported parked on Main Street, but the driver was just talking on the phone.
Jan. 15 at 5:02 p.m., police assisted with traffic control after a vehicle went off the side of Mountain Road and had to be pulled out by a tow truck.
Jan. 15 at 4:16 p.m., police helped move a broken-down vehicle to the side of Main Street.
Jan. 15 at 5:10 p.m., police checked on a person living off Mountain Road and all was well.
Jan. 15 at 10:05 p.m., those people were walking again on the trails off Cady Hill Road, lights a-glow.
Jan. 16 at 8:16 a.m., a vehicle slid off the side of Mountain Road near Lower Sanborn. No one was hurt but a tow truck was summoned. During a particularly cruddy day of driving conditions, police responded to five crashes on Mountain Road, and one crash each on Maple Street, Route 100, and Stagecoach, Randolph and West Hill roads, the latter of which featured a car hitting a plow truck. There were also two parking lot crashes. None of those included injuries, but a person was hurt in a crash on Edson Hill Road, though not seriously enough to require a hospital trip. That last driver, though, was ticketed for going too fast.
Jan. 16 at 9:48 a.m., a Mountain Road business reported a possible internet scam.
Jan. 16 at 1:20 p.m., someone clipped a mailbox on Moulton Lane and fled the scene.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
