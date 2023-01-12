Total reported incidents: 88
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 12
Warnings: 10
Jan. 1 at 3:39 a.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with a citizen dispute on Cote Hill Road.
Jan. 1 at 11:04 a.m., a welfare check found its subject on Pond Street to be fine.
Jan. 1 at 11:36 a.m., police assisted someone back to their residence on Waterbury Road.
Jan. 1 at 9:38 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Jan. 2 at 9:06 a.m., police responded to a verbal dispute that broke out at AJ’s Ski and Sports on Mountain Road.
Jan. 2 at 10:29 a.m., a person on Pike Street called police to ensure some harassment they were receiving from their ex was documented.
Jan. 2 at 10:44 a.m., police are still investigating the reported theft of money from a guest’s room at the Green Mountain Inn on Main Street.
Jan. 3 at 3:50 a.m., a dead deer was cleared from obstructing Pucker Street.
Jan. 3 at 10:36 a.m., a vehicle drove onto the polo fields on West Farm Road.
Jan. 3 at 10:38 a.m., a town vehicle parked on Park Street was damaged.
Jan. 3 at 11:35 a.m., a vehicle collision occurred at the Maplefields on Main Street.
Jan. 3 at 12:37 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Jan. 3 at 3:20 p.m., a tenant in a Mountain Road apartment feared someone else had entered their home, but police found no one upon investigation.
Jan. 3 at 3:53 p.m., packages found on Sterling Valley Road near a forest parking area were turned over to the post office.
Jan. 3 at 3:56 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Waterbury Road.
Jan. 3 at 4:31 p.m., a complaint about a driver on Route 100 was called in but police never located them.
Jan. 4 at 10:09 a.m., a vehicle crashed at the Maplefields on Main Street.
Jan. 4 at 10:23 a.m., a scam call requesting money for a cable bill was reported by a Mountain Road resident.
Jan. 4 at 11:32 a.m., someone stopped by the police station on South Main Street for some information.
Jan. 4 at 12:23 p.m., a driver was said to be all over the place on Waterbury Road.
Jan. 5 at 12:01 p.m., the Westborough, Mass., police called Stowe police at their headquarters on South Main Street looking for information.
Jan. 5 at 12:13 p.m., Stowe police assisted the Stowe Fire Department in addressing some elevator trouble at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Jan. 5 at 3:59 p.m., a person was seen possibly attempting to break into cars on Maple Street, but police did not locate such a person.
Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m., found property was returned to its owner at the police station on South Main Street.
Jan. 5 at 7:49 p.m., Stowe Electric was called after power lines fell on Points North Road.
Jan. 5 at 11:23 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with an incident on Laporte Road in Morristown.
Jan. 6 at 7:54 a.m., two snowboards were stolen out of a vehicle on Mountain Road.
Jan. 6 at 9:39 a.m., a welfare check found its subject to be fine.
Jan. 6 at 2:02 p.m., strong chemical odors were reported in a building on Mountain Haus Drive, which police deemed to be a civil matter.
Jan. 7 at 7:47 a.m., a passport was reported lost at the Stowe police station on South Main Street. Jan. 7 at 2:13 p.m., a vehicle was said to be swerving on South Main Street, but police caught up with the vehicle and noticed no violations.
Jan. 7 at 6:05 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Trapp Hill Road.
Jan. 7 at 9:43 p.m., a lost wallet was reported on Mountain Road.
Jan. 7 at 9:57 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Mountain Road but there were no reported injuries.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney and can be amended or dropped.
