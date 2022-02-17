Total reported incidents: 39
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 23
Warnings: 8
Feb. 6 at 12:15 a.m., a collision in the parking lot of Alfie’s Wild Ride is still under investigation.
Feb. 6 at 9:24 a.m., a two-vehicle collision on Luce Hill Road resulted in minor damage.
Feb. 6 at 4:00 p.m., police were called about a driver talking on their cell phone on South Main Street but were unable to locate them.
Feb. 6 at 10:47 p.m., a parking collision occurred on South Main Street.
Feb. 6 at 11:27 p.m., an unrecognized vehicle at a Meadow Lane residence turned out to simply be in the wrong driveway.
Feb. 7 at 8:22 a.m., police stopped to check on two vehicles on Moscow Road, but everything was fine.
Feb. 7 at 11:57 a.m., a vehicle left in the Stowe Arena parking lot was towed.
Feb. 7 at 3:00 p.m., a Canadian vaccination card was found on Mountain Road.
Feb. 7 at 3:22 p.m., Ramsey Haskins, 32, of Waterbury was arrested for domestic assault, driving with a criminally suspended driver's license and violating the conditions of his release.
Feb. 7 at 4:24 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Waterbury Road.
Feb. 7 at 4:45 p.m., a drunk man was reported on Mountain Road but was not found by police.
Feb. 7 at 8:19 p.m., court paperwork was served at a South Main Street residence.
Feb. 7 at 9:06 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Feb. 7 at 10:44 p.m., police delivered a message from a Moscow Road residence to Copley Hospital.
Feb. 8 at 8:33 a.m., a vehicle slid off Mountain Road but sustained no damage.
Feb. 8 at 11:43 a.m., a hit-and-run collision occurred at Mansfield Base Lodge on Mountain Road.
Feb. 8 at 3:19 p.m., a dog found on West Hill Road was reunited with its owner.
Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m., police performed a welfare check at a Sylvan Woods Road residence and found its subject fine.
Feb. 8 at 9:20 p.m., money was stolen from a Waterbury Road residence, which is still under investigation.
Feb. 9 at 3:36 a.m., a caller complained to police about highway crews making noise on Maple Street.
Feb. 9 at 8:36 a.m., an erratic driver was reported on Pucker Street, but police did not locate them.
Feb. 9 at 1:19 p.m., keys were found in the front entryway of the Stowe Public Safety building on South Main Street.
Feb. 9 at 3:22 p.m., a two-vehicle collision on Pucker Street resulted in minor injuries. One driver was transported to Copley Hospital for further evaluation.
Feb. 10 at 8:26 a.m., police received a report of a possibly stolen dog.
Feb. 10 at 11:44 a.m., four different reports were received between 11:20 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. of vehicles passing a school bus with its lights flashing on Mountain Road.
Feb. 10 at 9 p.m., police intervened in a verbal dispute at the Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road.
Feb. 11 at 8:32 a.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Waterbury Road.
Feb. 11 at 3:31 p.m., a wallet was found at the Maplefields on South Main Street and its owner was contacted.
Feb. 11 at 3:32 p.m., lost keys were found on Mountain Road.
Feb. 11 at 7:34 p.m., a vehicle complaint was passed on to Morristown Police.
Feb. 11 at 8:00 p.m., a vehicle driving with no lights on at night was reported on Mountain Road, but the driver was not located.
Feb. 11 at 10:21 p.m., Michael Coffman, 47, of Sharon, Mass., drove off of Edson Hill Road and was arrested for his first instance of driving under the influence after refusing testing.
Feb. 12 at 1:08 p.m., a minor parking lot collision occurred at Doc Ponds.
Feb. 12 at 2:09 p.m., an unknown man was knocking on a door at a Stagecoach Road residence but left before police arrived.
Feb. 12 at 2:20 p.m., skis left in the middle of Mountain Road were retrieved by police.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
