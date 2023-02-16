Total reported incidents: 96
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 12
Warnings: 8
Feb. 5 at 12:11 a.m., police responded to a noise disturbance at Town & Country Motor on Mountain Road.
Feb. 5 at 1:45 a.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department with an alarm that went off on Cross Road.
Feb. 5 at 7:35 a.m., police assisted a driver whose vehicle broke down on Mountain Road.
Feb. 6 at 9:05 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Waterbury Road.
Feb. 6 at 11:26 a.m., identity fraud was reported on Mountain Road.
Feb. 6 at 1:58 p.m., someone complained about an erratic driver on South Main Street and police found the driver parked.
Feb. 6 at 6:06 p.m., police checked on a bus whose emergency lights were flashing on Mountain Road.
Feb. 6 at 7:32 p.m., police checked on a traffic hazard reported on Waterbury Road but found nothing.
Feb. 8 at 7:25 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Feb. 9 at 7:59 a.m., someone reported a vehicle passing other vehicles unsafely and being driven erratically on Pucker Street.
Feb. 9 at 8:55 a.m., a wallet was found on Waterbury Road.
Feb. 9 at 2:22 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Mountain Road.
Feb. 9 at 4:19 p.m., a bus got stuck on Harlow Hill on Mountain Road.
Feb. 9 at 4:28 p.m., a wallet was reported lost on Mountain Road.
Feb. 9 at 5:23 p.m., a vehicle slid off of Edson Hill Road.
Feb. 9 at 7:20 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Mountain Road.
Feb. 9 at 8:15 p.m., police issued a citation on behalf of an unspecified agency.
Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m., a vehicle was parked in a Points North driveway without permission and the resident was advised they could have it towed.
Feb. 10 at 8:14 a.m., police were asked to check on a vehicle parked at a Mountain Road residence.
Feb. 10 at 9:53 a.m., a minor vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Feb. 10 at 12:40 p.m., police assisted a disabled vehicle on Pucker Street.
Feb. 10 at 12:46 p.m., two people were reportedly smoking marijuana in the parking lot of the Maplefields on Main Street, but had left the area by the time police made it up the road.
Feb. 10 at 2:25 p.m., police are investigating the theft of items from a vehicle on Mountain Road
Feb. 10 at 5:18 p.m., gunshots were reported in the Brownsville Road area but police found nothing upon investigation.
Feb. 10 at 6:33 p.m., items were reported missing from a South Main Street hotel room.
Feb. 10 at 7:23 p.m., someone was looking for information on a parking ticket received at The Lodge at Spruce Peak, but it was not issued by police.
Feb. 11 at 9:16 a.m., a missing ski jacket was reported on Mountain Road.
Feb. 11 at 4:44 p.m., a food stamp card was reported lost on South Main Street.
Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m., police responded to a mental health matter on South Main Street.
Feb. 11 at 7:59 p.m., a vehicle passed another vehicle and the driver who was passed was unhappy about it.
Feb. 11 at 10:24 p.m., police responded to a verbal argument on Pucker Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
