Total reported incidents: 83
Arrests: 2
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 29
Feb. 28 at 7:26 a.m., someone asking for money over the internet seemed particularly scammy, reported a person being solicited.
Feb. 28 at 9:27 a.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash at the Moscow Road/Route 100 intersection.
Feb. 28 at 3:52 p.m., a person walking along Cliff Road talking to themselves wasn’t causing any problems for anyone else.
Feb. 28 at 4:13 p.m., unleashed dogs ran toward a woman walking along Taber Hill Road. She wasn’t bitten, but felt police needed to know.
March 1 at 4:57 a.m., police assisted hotel staff with a guest who was having a mental health crisis.
March 1 at 9:01 a.m., a person was receiving unwanted messages on their phone.
March 1 at 10:20 a.m., a guest at the Innsbruck Inn reported having a snowboard stolen.
March 1 at 2:53 p.m., after receiving a tip that a truck dumped a load of trash on Edson Hill Road, police were told the truck owner was coming back to pick up the litter.
March 1 at 6 p.m., a person bypassed a business’s COVID-19 screening rules, but left as soon as police were summoned.
March 1 at 10:07 p.m., a car slid off the side of Cape Cod Road and was pulled back on by a tow truck.
March 2 at 3:08 a.m., a person at a South Main Street apartment was being chased by someone who left the scene in a vehicle.
March 2 at 8:52 a.m., a downed tree caused a traffic hazard on Mountain Road, near the Mountain Haus apartments.
March 2 at 10 a.m., an argument broke out in the Mount Mansfield parking lot after a fender bender.
March 3 at 9:29 a.m., heavy smoke emanating from Sugar House Road was not an accident; a person there had a permit to burn.
March 3 at 4:46 p.m., another car slid off the side of Cape Cod Road. No one was hurt.
March 4 at 1:26 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a person at an apartment on Holmes Lane, and all was well with the being.
March 4 at 4:19 p.m., police told staff at Trapp Family Lodge that they could have an unwanted vehicle parked there towed.
March 4 at 9:18 p.m., responding to a report that a parent staying at Golden Eagle Resort had slapped a child, police found all was OK.
March 5 at 1:13 p.m., a car owner suspected their vehicle had been hit in the Shaw’s grocery store parking lot by someone who ghosted the scene.
March 5 at 4:01 p.m., police checked on a dog left in a vehicle at Mansfield base.
March 5 at 4:22 p.m., be on the lookout: a pair of prescription glasses were taken from an unlocked car on South Main Street.
March 5 at 9:06 p.m., police arrested Tiffany Law, 41, of Morrisville, for driving under the influence, after pulling her over on Pucker Street.
March 5 at 9:40 p.m., a wooden pallet in the middle of Pucker Street was removed before it could cause any vehicular damage.
March 5 at 11:46 a.m., a case of a contractor allegedly acting fraudulently at a site on Stowe Hollow Road is a case for civil court, police say.
March 6 at 12:07 p.m., police responded to a single snowmobile crash in the Cotton Brook area.
March 6 at 10:29 p.m., police arrested Matthew Armao, 25, of Albany, N.Y., for driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense, after a traffic stop on Mountain Road.
March 6 at 11:12 p.m., someone who may have overdosed at a place near Notchbrook Road was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
