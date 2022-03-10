Total reported incidents: 41
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 32
Warnings: 22
Feb. 27 at 8:07 a.m., police attempted to locate a person on Maple Street for the Cary, N.C., police department but found the person sought did not live at that address.
Feb. 27 at 12:47 p.m., a dog was rescued from an icy pond on Birch Hill Road.
Feb. 28 at 8:35 a.m., identity theft reported on Mountain Road is currently under investigation.
Feb. 28 at 2:27 p.m., check fraud at Idletyme Brewing Company on Mountain Road is under investigation.
Feb. 28 at 3:02 p.m., an officer removed trash from Mountain Road.
Feb. 28 at 3:34 p.m., a phone harassment complaint was made and is currently under investigation.
March 1 at 6:23 a.m., James A. Ford, 51, of Stowe, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear in court. He posted bail and was released on conditions.
March 1 at 1:37 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly passing other vehicles in an unsafe manner on Waterbury Road.
March 1 at 4:40 p.m., a person trespassing at the post office on Mountain Road was asked to leave.
March 2 at 2:59 a.m., Louis Marsh, 49, from Johnson was arrested for burglary at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
March 2 at 10:35 a.m., people trying to find where they were staying ended up at the wrong residence on Lower Leriche Road, but they figured it out and left.
March 2 at 1:28 p.m., two people were reportedly trespassing at The Commodores Inn on South Main Street but fled before police arrived.
March 2 at 4:45 p.m., someone reportedly doing doughnuts in a vehicle on a patch of grass off Mountain Road left by the time police arrived.
March 2 at 4:47 p.m., someone was possibly drunk and being belligerent at the post office on Depot Street.
March 2 at 5:49 p.m., a roaming dog was reported on Stowe Hollow Road.
March 2 at 7:18 p.m., a dog was left in a parked vehicle at Ranch Camp restaurant off Mountain Road and its owner contacted.
March 2 at 9:33 p.m., an erratically moving vehicle was reported on Route 100 but not located by police.
March 3 at 1:45 a.m., a person sleeping in their vehicle in the parking lot of the Maplefields on South Main Street was asked to leave.
March 3 at 8:47 a.m., someone called to report suspicious activity on South Main Street.
March 3 at 9:33 a.m., threatening text messages were reported to police.
March 3 at 11:07 a.m., a former employee appeared unwanted at Cork Restaurant and Natural Wine Shop and police issued them a trespass notice.
March 3 at 3:33 p.m., a vehicle was passing others on Mountain Road.
March 3 at 4:15 p.m., a landlord fought with a tenant on South Main Street.
March 3 at 11:18 p.m., a fight was reported at a South Main Street residence, but police didn’t find anyone.
March 4 at 9:44 a.m., a driver was able to get their unresponsive vehicle going again before police assisted on National Drive.
March 4 at 4:07 p.m., police checked on a vacant property on South Main Street.
March 5 at 10:36 a.m., a groundhog was removed from the middle of Mountain Road.
March 5 at 2:36 p.m., a driver’s license turned into the Stowe Police Department waited there for its owner to pick it up.
March 5 at 9:42 p.m., a requested welfare check on South Main Street found its subject fine.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.