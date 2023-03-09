Total reported incidents: 81
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 7
Warnings: 4
Feb. 26 at 7:20 a.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with a vehicle crash on Sterling Valley Road.
Feb. 26 at 9:48 a.m., a complaint was made regarding two vehicles abandoned in a parking lot off of Edson Hill Road, but once police investigated, they simply found many vehicles parked in a recreation area and no problems.
Feb. 26 at 10:03 a.m., a vehicle went off Mountain Road.
Feb. 26 at 11:13 a.m., a camera was stolen from a guest at The Lodge at Spruce Peak off Mountain Road.
Feb. 26 at 11:42 a.m., a vehicle went off Mountain Road.
Feb. 26 at 12:48 p.m., police assisted Stowe Rescue with a medical emergency at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Feb. 26 at 1:01 p.m., a vehicle was moving erratically on Route 100.
Feb. 26 at 2:52 p.m., a vehicle crashed on West Hill Road.
Feb. 26 at 3:51 p.m., police were called to break up a verbal argument on the gondola at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road.
Feb. 26 at 4:07 p.m., a vehicle slid off Mountain Road.
Feb. 26 at 5:34 p.m., a cellphone was lost on Mountain Road.
Feb. 27 at 7:57 a.m. a vehicle broke down on Mountain Road.
Feb. 27 at 11:53 a.m., police are still investigating a theft from the Maplefields on Main Street.
Feb. 27 at 3:43 p.m., police assisted Stowe Rescue with an incident on Thomas Road.
Feb. 27 at 7:19 p.m., someone got a ride home after a verbal argument on Pucker Street.
Feb. 27 at 10:04 p.m., an anonymous tip was made regarding an underage party on Moscow Road, but nothing was found.
Feb. 28 at 12:22 a.m., police performed a welfare check on Moscow Road, but the person in question was actually in Massachusetts.
Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized on Mountain Road.
Feb. 28 at 11:24 a.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with a matter on Washington Highway in Morristown.
Feb. 28 at 12:18 p.m., a car crashed on Barrows Road.
Feb. 28 at 12:28 p.m., a car went off Mountain Road.
Feb. 28 at 1:05 p.m., a vehicle slid off Lower Sanborn Road.
Feb. 28 at 1:18 p.m., a car crashed on Waterbury Road.
Feb. 28 at 1:48 p.m., a car crashed on Main Street.
Feb. 28 at 2:20 p.m., a Mountain Road resident called police with complaints about the U.S. Postal Service and was asked to direct their complaints toward that agency instead.
Feb. 28 at 4:38 p.m., a car crash occurred on West Hill Road.
Feb. 28 at 7:47 p.m., police responded to a mental health issue on Mountain Road.
March 1 at 4:38 a.m., a drunk person harassing a plow on Mountain Road got a ride home from police.
March 1 at 9:14 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported in a South Main Street parking lot.
March 1 at 12:22 p.m., a credit card found on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
March 1 at 8:06 p.m., vandalism at the Green Mountain Inn is still being investigated by police.
March 2 at 6:03 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Palisades Street.
March 2 at 8:19 p.m., Joshua Simpson, 32, from Morristown, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs near Thompson Park.
March 2 at 8:27 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Edson Hill Road.
March 2 at 8:30 p.m., a car crash occurred on Barrows Road.
March 2 at 9:01 p.m., a vehicle hit a deer on Pucker Street.
March 3 at 4:50 a.m., vehicles on Cottage Club Road were blocking a plow from doing its work.
March 3 at 7:55 a.m., a vehicle was hit in a parking lot on Mountain Road.
March 3 at 5:10 p.m., a person was reportedly sitting on the side of Maple Street, but no one was found.
March 3 at 6:25 p.m., a theft at Notchbrook General Store on Mountain Road is still being investigated by police.
March 4 at 4:52 a.m., a vehicle was blocking snow removal on Main Street.
March 4 at 8:36 a.m., vehicles unable to make it through the snow on Weeks Hill Road had to be assisted in turning around.
March 4 at 9:22 a.m., a driver who crashed on Edson Hill Road had to be taken to Copley Hospital with minor injuries by Stowe emergency services.
March 4 at 9:43 a.m., a vehicle slid off of Weeks Hill Road.
March 4 at 10:00 a.m., police found reports of parking problems at Stowe Arena to be unfounded.
March 4 at 3:30 p.m., a parking lot collision was reported on Hourglass Drive.
March 4 at 5:04 p.m., a bus that was reportedly blocking traffic on Mountain Road was gone by the time police arrived.
March 4 at 6:31 p.m., a vehicle that was reportedly left in Edson Hill Road was gone by the time police arrived.
March 4 at 6:40 p.m., a South Marshall Road resident was looking for assistance retrieving a vehicle that had been taken by a family member.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
