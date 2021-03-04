Total reported incidents: 81
Arrests: 1
Civil tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 16
Feb. 21 at 10:40 a.m., a cruiser posted up on Stagecoach Road to keep an eye out for traffic violators.
Feb. 22 at 7:47 a.m., someone, but not police, saw a vehicle speeding along Pucker Street.
Feb. 22 at 9:27 a.m., police opted not to get involved in a civil matter wherein a dog wasn’t allowed into a condo.
Feb. 22 at 12:30 p.m., a dump-goer said Stowe transfer station employees were not wearing masks, but police found the opposite to be the case.
Feb. 22 at 12:57 p.m., police gave a person a lift to a family member’s house.
Feb. 22 at 2:08 p.m., police were asked to check on the well-being of a person at Commodores Inn, but no such person was found there.
Feb. 22 at 3:29 p.m., a person said a friend was stealing prescription drugs from another friend.
Feb. 22 at 4:17 p.m., a fishy-looking person walking in the road was seen later walking on the bike path.
Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m., a tow truck was requested to pull a car back onto Mountain Road, from which it had earlier slid.
Feb. 22 at 10:43 p.m., police received a request for a no-trespass notice.
Feb. 23 at 8:01 a.m., some undetermined time prior, a car was hit in the recreation path parking lot by someone who left the scene, and the owner was reporting it for insurance purposes.
Feb. 23 at 11:16 a.m., police fielded another no-trespass order request, this time on South Main Street.
Feb. 23 at 6:48 p.m., someone was concerned about a person at a place near Notchbrook Road, but the person in question was fine, and was still fine when police went back three-and-a-half hours later.
Feb. 23 at 11:07 p.m., Stowe relieved Morristown police of a passenger, bringing the rest of the way to Waterbury.
Feb. 24 at 12:32 a.m., it may be called Park Street, but one is still not supposed to park there overnight during the winter, as the owner of a ticketed vehicle would soon find out.
Feb. 24 at 7:40 a.m., police helped remove a downed cable from the middle of South Main Street.
Feb. 24 at 11:27 a.m., a vehicle slid harmlessly off the side of West Hill Road, causing no damage or injury, bodily or autobodily.
Feb. 24 at 11:39 a.m., a vehicle had been left unattended in the Mount Mansfield parking lot.
Feb. 24 at 12:03 p.m., a vehicle was damaged when it slid off the side of Holmes Lane, but no one was hurt.
Feb. 25 at 10:18 a.m., two vehicles collided in the parking lot of the Stowe Inn.
Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m., police arrested John McIntosh, 57, of Stowe, for driving under the influence, after pulling him over on Park Street.
Feb. 25 at 11:01 p.m., a Stowe cop assisted Vermont State Police with a traffic stop on Route 2 in Middlesex.
Feb. 26 at 7:17 a.m., a driver along Mountain Road told police they were being tailgated.
Feb. 26 at 9:02 a.m., a small red car was witnessed speeding and passing cars on Stagecoach Road.
Feb. 26 at 11:33 a.m., a truck driver determined a snowbank on Route 100 was a softer thing to crash into than another vehicle. No injury was reported.
Feb. 26 at 11:34 a.m., a Mountain Road business had its window broken by ordnance from a BB gun.
Feb. 26 at 1:05 p.m., police found a person at Commodores Inn was doing well, after being asked to check on them.
Feb. 26 at 2:43 p.m., someone dumped cardboard on the side of Mayo Farm Road.
Feb. 26 at 6:55 p.m., a light at a Mountain Road home was malfunctioning, causing it to blink incessantly.
Feb. 27 at 11:37 a.m., a kid playing with an adult’s phone dialed 911. No emergency there.
Feb. 27 at 5:09 p.m., police helped a driver whose car ran out of gas on Maple Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
