Total reported incidents: 55
Feb. 20 at 12:13 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was left on Palisades Street.
Feb. 20 at 12:31 a.m., Julianne Remington, 24, of New York was arrested on her first instance of driving under the influence.
Feb. 20 at 10:21 a.m., concert posters were reported stolen from Stowe Cider by guests caught on security camera footage the previous evening.
Feb. 20 at 1:21 p.m., a snowboard was stolen at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Feb. 20 at 2:21 p.m., abandoned property was removed from the gondola outside of town hall on Main Street.
Feb. 21 at 9:04 a.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont Fish and Wildlife on Nebraska Valley Road.
Feb. 21 at 11:11 a.m., a fence was vandalized on Old Farm Road.
Feb. 21 at 2:22 p.m., a stuffed animal was stolen from Stowe Mercantile on Main Street.
Feb. 21 at 5:20 p.m., a postal worker was locked out of the post office on Depot Street.
Feb. 21 at 8:08 p.m., a vehicle was driving erratically on Stagecoach Road, but the driver was not found.
Feb. 21 at 10:28 p.m., Stowe High School on Barrows Road was reported as an unsecure building.
Feb. 21 at 10:43 p.m., a noise disturbance was reported coming from a hotel room at The Stowehof on Edson Hill Road.
Feb. 22 at 1:05 a.m., the Red Barn Realty building on Mountain Road was reported as an unsecure building.
Feb. 22 at 7:06 a.m., a collision occurred in the parking lot of the Shaw’s grocery store on Maple Street.
Feb. 22 at 10:19 a.m., skis were reported stolen from Mansfield Base Lodge on Mountain Road.
Feb. 22 at 12:11 p.m., a vehicle was blocking a driveway on South Main Street.
Feb. 22 at 3:46 p.m., court paperwork was served at a Stowe Hollow Road residence.
Feb. 22 at 5:39 p.m., a Stony Brook Condos resident reported her purse stolen but later found it.
Feb. 22 at 10:02 p.m., a Piecasso diner reported their tires were vandalized at the pizzeria.
Feb. 23 at 12:11 a.m., everyone was separated after a fight broke out at a South Main Street residence.
Feb. 23 at 8:36 a.m., police were called upon to respond to a civil issue involving a vehicle traveling on Robinson Spring Road.
Feb. 23 at 12:15 p.m., police directed traffic while Stowe Electric repaired downed power lines on Moscow Road.
Feb. 23 at 12:44 p.m., a suspicious person was reported at a job site.
Feb. 23 at 1:27 p.m., a man trying to board a Green Mountain bus on Main Street was denied a ride due to his poor behavior.
Feb. 23 at 3:05 p.m., more low-hanging wires on Mountain Road were reported to Stowe Electric.
Feb. 24 at 10:10 a.m., a credit card was found on Main Street and its owner contacted.
Feb. 24 at 8:06 p.m., possible gunshots were reported on Needle Leaf Lane, but fireworks were also seen in the area.
Feb. 24 at 8:19 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Morristown Police on Lower Main Street in Morristown.
Feb. 24 at 10:59 p.m., theft at a South Main Street residence is still under investigation.
Feb. 25 at 1:51 a.m., Dani Abate, 36, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
Feb. 25 at 1:56 a.m., Nicholas Taglia, 35, was arrested for possession of cocaine.
Feb. 25 at 8:26 a.m., officers stopped traffic on Harlow Hill to let plow trucks through.
Feb. 25 at 8:55 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Edson Hill Road.
Feb. 25 at 9:12 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Gold Brook Road.
Feb. 25 at 9:49 a.m., a car went off Edson Hill Road due to weather conditions.
Feb. 25 at 11:53 a.m., a bus was disabled on Mountain Road.
Feb. 25 at 12:51 p.m., a fight broke out on Field Road.
Feb. 25 at 3:01 p.m. and 3:08 p.m., tow trucks were called vehicles that slid off Cross and Mountain roads.
Feb. 25 at 5:27 p.m., a vehicle was seen driving with a section of a gas pump still attached on Mountain Road, but said vehicle was not located by police.
Feb. 25 at 9:10 p.m., a vehicle was moving erratically on Mountain Road.
Feb. 25 at 10:15 p.m., Gregory Digeronimo, 34, of Massachusetts was arrested on South Main Street for driving under the influence after refusing to take a sobriety test.
Feb. 26 at 7:13 a.m., a driver called to complain about being tailgated on Mountain Road.
Feb. 26 at 8:41 a.m., two drivers got into a verbal altercation on Mountain Road.
Feb. 26 at 8:49 a.m., a call was made to complain about heavy traffic on Mountain Road.
Feb. 26 at 3:13 p.m., a broken-down vehicle was reported on Mountain Road but not located by police.
Feb. 26 at 3:55 p.m., someone called to report being threatened over money on South Main Street. Police deemed it a civil matter.
Feb. 26 at 7:20 p.m., police advised someone who fell asleep in Stowe Beverage on Mountain Road to beat it.
Feb. 26 at 8:09 p.m., a no trespass order was issued against a harassing caller at the Skinny Pancake on Mountain Road.
Feb. 26 at 10:09 p.m., an officer checked on a driver pulled over to the side of Pucker Street, but the driver didn’t need assistance.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
