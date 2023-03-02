Total reported incidents: 80
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 11
Warnings: 8
Feb. 19 at 11:15 a.m., a three-vehicle collision on Waterbury Road resulted in no serious injuries.
Feb. 19 at 1:31 p.m., skis were reported stolen from the Lodge and Spruce Peak off Mountain Road.
Feb. 19 at 5:04 p.m., a car window was broken in the parking lot at Mansfield Base Lodge on Mountain Road.
Feb. 20 at 6:44 a.m., a vehicle was reportedly swerving all over Waterbury Road, but police could not locate it.
Feb. 20 at 11:45 a.m., a fraudulent credit card transaction was reported at Von Bargen’s Jewelry on South Main Street.
Feb. 20 at 11:47 a.m., police assisted Stowe Rescue in responding to a medical emergency at Mansfield Base Lodge.
Feb. 20 at 10:19 p.m., an alarm was set off at the Stowe Community Church on Main Street on accident by kids who were making a movie.
Feb. 21 at 12:54 p.m., a fraudulent order was reported by Ferro Estate and Custom Jewelers on Main Street.
Feb. 21 at 2:29 p.m., a Worcester Loop resident was bit by a dog.
Feb. 21 at 3:13 p.m., police received a call regarding a medical emergency at the police station on South Main Street.
Feb. 21 at 2:45 p.m., a theft of services was reported at the Lodge at Spruce Peak.
Feb. 21 at 2:47 p.m., police assisted with another medical call at Mansfield Base Lodge.
Feb. 22 at 8:07 a.m., a stop sign was knocked over on Weeks Hill Road.
Feb. 22 at 11:28 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Stagecoach Road, but there were no injuries reported.
Feb. 23 at 7:29 a.m., a vehicle slid off Edson Hill Road.
Feb. 23 at 7:30 a.m., a vehicle slid off Barrows Hill Road.
Feb. 23 at 9:01 a.m., a vehicle slid off Thomas Lane.
Feb. 23 at 11:23 a.m., Brook Stotesbury, 39, from Morrisville, was arrested on the Stowe Recreation Path for possession of cocaine and violation of conditions of release.
Feb. 23 at 11:37 a.m., police checked on a vehicle parked on Maple Street with a flat tire.
Feb. 23 at 12:47 p.m., there was a verbal dispute regarding the custody exchange of a minor at the Maplefields on Main Street.
Feb. 23 at 2:07 p.m., police received a call to assist Stowe Rescue with a medical issue at the police station.
Feb. 24 at 10:19 a.m., skis were reported stolen at the Lodge at Spruce Peak.
Feb. 24 at 10:55 a.m., someone smashed an egg on a vehicle on Mountain Haus Drive.
Feb. 25 at 9:01 a.m., a snowboard was stolen on Red Sled Drive.
Feb. 25 at 11:45 a.m., police received a report of someone sleeping in an unlocked business on Main Street.
Feb. 25 at 4:27 p.m., staff at the Lodge at Spruce Peak requested assistance in chasing a homeless person from the Red Sled Drive section of their property.
Feb. 25 at 4:44 p.m., police received a report of a vehicle that had “help call 911” written on its window on Mountain Drive, but the vehicle was not located.
Feb. 25 at 5:03 p.m., police checked on the Main Street business where someone took a nap earlier in the day.
Feb. 25 at 5:23 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Weeks Hill Road.
Feb. 25 at 5:52 p.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department with a structure fire on West View Road.
Feb. 25 at 7:14 p.m., a vehicle slid off Mountain Road.
Feb. 25 at 7:20 p.m., a fire alarm that went off at a Points North residence was caused by burned food.
Feb. 25 at 7:56 p.m., a vehicle was hit by a passing truck on Mountain Road.
Feb. 25 at 8:23 p.m., two people were arguing in the Maplefields parking lot on Main Street.
Feb. 25 at 11:19 p.m., police had to assist a guest get into their room at the Snowdrift Motel on Mountain Road.
Feb. 25 at 11:54 p.m., police helped settle a verbal dispute on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
