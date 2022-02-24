Total reported incidents: 26
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 32
Warnings: 20
Feb. 13 at 10:22 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on South Main Street.
Feb. 13 at 10:31 p.m., a vehicle’s door was left open on South Main Street, but police found nothing amiss after it was secured.
Feb. 14 at 8:20 a.m., someone’s property was lost somewhere between Weeks Hill Road and the Maplefields on Main Street.
Feb. 14 at 10:50 a.m., garbage was removed from Maple Street.
Feb. 14 at 11:55 a.m., a welfare check on South Main Street found its subject fine.
Feb. 14 at 4:20 p.m., there was some concern around an overdue hiker at Stowe Mountain Resort, which was passed along to a state search and rescue coordinator and the issue was resolved.
Feb. 14 at 5:00 p.m., a question about snowmobile operation was posed on Stagecoach Road.
Feb. 15 at 9:39 a.m., a request for a vehicle removal was made on Thomas Lane.
Feb. 15 at 11:04 a.m., a dispute occurred on Thomas Lane, which is still under investigation.
Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m., an item was stolen from Cady Hill Road and then returned.
Feb. 15 at 12:13 a.m., Louis Marsh Jr., 49, of Johnson was arrested on a warrant and released on a citation on Main Street. Marsh was also issued a citation for an incident in Morristown.
Feb. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a broken-down vehicle was awaiting a tow truck on Waterbury Road.
Feb. 15 at 7:22 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on South Main Street.
Feb. 15 at 8:45 p.m., a drunk person was being verbally abusive at Spruce Peak Lodge.
Feb. 16 at 9:39 a.m., a Pennsylvania driver’s license was found on Main Street.
Feb. 16 at 5:06 p.m., a person complained they had done work and had their promised payment withheld on South Main Street, which police deemed a civil matter.
Feb. 17 at 6:14 a.m., a possible bank scam was reported at Stoweflake Resort on Mountain Road.
Feb. 17 at 12:28 p.m., a man loitering around an apartment complex on Mountain Road was asked to leave.
Feb. 17 at 11:44 p.m., police checked on two vehicles parked at Sterling Gorge.
Feb. 18 at 3:10 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Mountain Road.
Feb. 19 at 10:50 a.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont State Police with a two-vehicle collision at the Waterbury/ Stowe town line.
Feb. 19 at 12:52 p.m., police were called over a civil dispute regarding property on South Main Street .
Feb. 19 at 3:00 p.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Moscow Road.
Feb. 19 at 5:04 p.m., a bus at Mansfield Base Lodge was sideswiped but there was no damage.
Feb. 19 at 9:20 p.m., Patrick Patching, 26, of Stowe was arrested for simple assault, disorderly conduct and assault on a law enforcement officer at Alfie’s Wild Ride on Mountain Road. Patching was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center by probation and parole.
Feb. 19 at 10:43 p.m. a single-vehicle crash occurred on Barrows Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
