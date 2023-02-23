Total reported incidents: 63
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 8
Warnings: 3
Feb. 12 at 11:14 a.m., someone was upset about getting their car towed from the Matterhorn parking lot on Mountain Road. Police told them to take it to civil court.
Feb. 12 at 9:14 p.m., someone was walking on Mountain Road in low-visibility clothing, but the person must have been really incognito because the police never found them.
Feb. 13 at 6:12 a.m., a trailer was left in a town-owned parking lot on Moscow Road. Its owner was contacted.
Feb. 13 at 8:23 a.m., earbuds were turned into the police station on South Main Street.
Feb. 13 at 2:47 p.m., dogs jumping at the side of a vehicle on Owls Head Lane caused scratches to its paint job.
Feb. 13 at 3:26 p.m., an AAA card was turned over to the police station on South Main Street.
Feb. 13 at 6:16 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on South Marshall Road.
Feb. 14 at 8:02 a.m., property found at Beaver Meadow was returned to its owner.
Feb. 14 at 12:37 p.m., police assisted Stowe Rescue with a medical event on School Street.
Feb. 14 at 2:04 p.m., police never caught up with a driver someone complained about on Mountain Road.
Feb. 14 at 10:46 p.m., police picked up a drunk person at Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road.
Feb. 15 at 9:21 a.m., a trespass notice was issued against someone by the Maplefields gas station on South Main Street.
Feb. 15 at 10:52 a.m., Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 30, who has no fixed address, was cited for violating conditions of his release after Stowe Police assisted Vermont State Police with an incident at Vermont Artisan Coffee & Tea on Cabin Lane in Waterbury Center.
Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m., a roaming dog was spotted on Mountain Road.
Feb. 16 at 12:23 a.m., Stowe police passed along a complaint from a Laporte Road resident about being threatened to Morristown Police.
Feb. 16 at 7:56 a.m., a vehicle collision on Luce Hill Road resulted in no injury to the drivers.
Feb. 16 at 8:46 a.m., Michael Newsom, 47, from Stowe, was charged with retail theft after he stole from the Maplefields gas station on Main Street.
Feb. 16 at 11:15 a.m., Stowe police checked a residence on Moren Loop in Morristown for a vehicle.
Feb. 16 at 12:11 p.m., police assisted Stowe EMS with a medical call on Mountain Road.
Feb. 16 at 12:49 p.m., police provided advice regarding a family matter on Shaw Hill Road.
Feb. 16 at 8:49 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Main Street.
Feb. 17 at 3:53 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported at the Maplefields gas station on South Main Street.
Feb. 17 at 5:01 p.m., a lost wallet was turned into the police station on South Main Street.
Feb. 17 at 5:32 p.m., police never caught up with an erratic driver on Mountain Road.
Feb. 18 at 8:52 a.m., police assisted Stowe EMS in responding to a snowmobile accident on Cottonbrook Road.
Feb. 18 at 3:34 p.m., police never caught up with an erratic driver on Mountain Road.
Feb. 18 at 9:57 p.m., police broke up a verbal altercation on Main Street, but would not say where exactly it occurred or any other details about the incident.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
