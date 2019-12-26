Tickets: 11; warnings, 46
Total incidents: 128
Medical calls: 3
Tickets for parking overnight: 1
Arrests: 3
Dec. 15 at 12:47 a.m., ticket issued for parking overnight on Main Street.
Dec. 15 at 1:14 a.m., officers assisted Morristown police with a traffic stop on Cadys Falls Road.
Dec. 15 at 4:41 a.m., in the span of two hours, alarms sounded on Bull Moose Ridge and Mountain roads, and on Owls Head Lane.
Dec. 15 at 8:21 a.m., a driver’s license found at the Quik Mart on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
Dec. 15 at 1:21 p.m., alarm on Birch Hill Road.
Dec. 15 at 2:54 p.m., no injuries when slippery roads caused a vehicle to strike a guardrail on Mountain Road.
Dec. 15 at 2:55 p.m., a caller reported a dog in a vehicle on Mountain Road; the dog and the vehicle were gone when police arrived.
Dec. 15 at 2:59 p.m., another car hit a guardrail on Mountain Road; no injuries.
Dec. 15 at 3:44 p.m., no injuries when a vehicle struck a mailbox on Moscow Road.
Dec. 15 at 4:10 p.m., no injuries when snow-covered roads contributed to a two-vehicle crash on South Main Street.
Dec. 15 at 4:11 p.m., a green box near a telephone pole on Mountain Road was damaged, perhaps due to vandalism.
Dec. 15 at 5:12 p.m., assisted State police with traffic control at the Stowe-Waterbury town line due to snowy conditions.
Dec. 16 at 12:38 p.m., two-vehicle crash in a parking lot on Mountain Road; no injuries, but one driver left the scene.
Dec. 16 at 7:40 p.m., alarm on Inspiration Lane.
Dec. 16 at 9:23 p.m., caller reported a vehicle pulling into a driveway and running up to a house on Nebraska Valley Lane; turns out it was someone delivering a package.
Dec. 16 at 9:42 p.m., no injuries after a vehicle slid off Smith Falls Lane.
Dec. 17 at 7:36 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Dec. 17 at 4:25 p.m., officers assisted Morristown police with a two-car crash at Route 100 and Laporte Road (see brief, page 10).
Dec. 17 at 6:38 p.m., a person staying at the Stowe Inn was upset that staff had set up a bunk bed in his room, so he threw the bed outside. Police spoke with the guest and brought the bunk bed back inside.
Dec. 18 at 2:53 a.m., after a traffic stop on Mountainside Ave., police charged Elias R. Henke, 19, of Stowe with driving under the influence; no breath sample provided. Henke also received tickets for driving too fast for conditions and for underage consumption of alcohol.
Dec. 18 at 7:57 p.m., in the span of four hours, three alarms sounded — two on Mountain Road and one on Houston Farm Road.
Dec. 18 at 3:18 p.m., no injuries when a vehicle slid off Pucker Street.
Dec. 18 at 5:44 p.m., alarms on Mountain and North Hill roads.
Dec. 18 at 8:37 p.m., after a traffic stop Weeks Hill Road, police charged Paige Ibey, 27, of Waterbury with driving under the influence, first offense. Ibey had a blood-alcohol level of 0.196, police said. Ibey also received a ticket for driving too fast for conditions.
Dec. 18 at 9:41 p.m., a car had been parked at Alpine Mart on Mountain Road for an hour; police located the driver, who moved the vehicle.
Dec. 18 at 11:48 p.m., alarm on Maple Road.
Dec. 19 at 10:47 a.m., police talked with the owner of a vehicle that was abandoned on Mountain Road; the owner agreed to move the vehicle.
Dec. 20 at 8:01 a.m., no injuries in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cape Cod and Mountain roads, although one driver did receive a warning for following too closely.
Dec. 20 at 8:01 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Dec. 20 at 3:24 p.m., someone threw eggs at a house on Putnam Forest Road. Earlier that morning, police responded to an alarm at the same residence. The incidents are under investigation.
Dec. 20 at 3:39 p.m., no injuries in a two-car crash on Waterbury Road.
Dec. 20 at 11:09 p.m., medical call on Mountain Road.
Dec. 21 at 12:38 a.m., police checked on a driver who had parked in front of a business on Pucker Street. The driver had stopped to make a phone call.
Dec. 21 at 12:52 a.m., complaint of a person exhibiting poor behavior at a business on Mountain Road; the person was asked to leave, and he did.
Dec. 21 at 1:01 a.m., complaint of a car idling on South Main Street; car was gone when police arrived.
Dec. 21 at 1:15 a.m., assisted state police with a traffic stop on South Main Street.
Dec. 21 at 8:31 a.m., officers assisted state police with a crash on Waterbury Road.
Dec. 21 at 3:36 p.m., police are trying to contact the owner of a jacket found on Park Street.
Dec. 21 at 4:10 p.m., key reported lost on Cape Cod Road.
Dec. 21 at 5:39 p.m., a Rimrocks Tavern patron was so intoxicated that police took the person to Lamoille County Mental Health to detox.
Dec. 21 at 7:45 p.m., alarm on Notchbrook Road.
Dec. 21 at 7:56 p.m., Morristown police requested the services of Stowe’s drug-recognition expert, but then canceled the call.
Dec. 21 at 10:49 p.m., a caller complained of an erratic driver on Waterbury-Stowe Road; state police running a sobriety checkpoint in Waterbury later stopped the driver.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.