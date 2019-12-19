Total incidents reported, including traffic stops: 140
Tickets: 22; warnings, 50
Alarms: 10
Medical calls: 3
Tickets for parking overnight: 6
Arrests: 8
Dec. 8 at 12:12 a.m., checked on a car at Chase Park.
Dec. 8 at 12:30 a.m., parking tickets issued on Main and Park streets.
Dec. 8 at 12:39 a.m., alarm on Maple Street.
Dec. 8 at 2;20 a.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Siemen Smidt, 23, of Waterbury with driving under the influence; no breath sample given.
Dec. 8 at 3:01 a.m., police mediated a dispute between a taxi driver and a passenger over the cost of the fare; the fare was paid.
Dec. 8 at 4:02 a.m., alarm on Maple Run Lane.
Dec. 8 at 9:01 a.m., a Stowe Hollow Road resident was awakened during the night by the family’s barking dog. The resident later discovered footprints in the snow leading across the yard to the person’s car; the car was locked.
Dec. 8 at 4:35 p.m., no people were injured when a vehicle struck a deer on Mountain Road.
Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m., no injuries reported after a car slid off Mountain Road.
Dec. 9 at 3:28 a.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Edwin J. Sepulveda, 34, of Brooklyn with driving under the influence, first offense; Sepulveda had a blood-alcohol level of 0.083, police said.
Dec. 9 at 1:38 p.m., after a traffic stop on Cape Cod Road, police charged Andrew Wimble, 34, of Waitsfield with driving after criminal license suspension.
Dec. 9 at 10:06 p.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged John Lopez, 21, of Stowe with driving after criminal license suspension.
Dec. 10 at 7:31 a.m., after a traffic stop on Pond Street, police charged Christopher Lyon, 41, of Johnson with driving after criminal license suspension.
Dec. 10 at 8:34 a.m., alarm on Sallies Lane.
Dec. 10 at 8:47 a.m., police responded to a burglary at a home on Waterbury Road; stolen items include $580 in cash and various medications.
Dec. 10 at 9:55 a.m., two people who were staying at the Stowe Inn in exchange for work were refusing to leave; they left before police arrived.
Dec. 10 at 10:22 a.m., no damage in a fender-bender on Depot Street.
Dec. 10 at 10:22 a.m., a passport was reported lost or stolen on Mountain Road.
Dec. 10 at 11:24 a.m., alarm at Weeks Hill Meadows.
Dec. 11 at 12:27 a.m., two parking tickets issued on Main Street.
Dec. 11 at 12:56 a.m., a man with possible mental health issues was causing a disturbance on South Main Street; he agreed to leave the area.
Dec. 11 at 2:18 a.m., police spoke with two people sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot on Mountain Road; they agreed to leave.
Dec. 11 at 9:39 a.m., police are trying to reunite a man’s gold wedding ring with its owner. The ring was found on Saddle Lane and has distinctive engravings that will make easily identifiable to the man who is missing it. If it’s yours, stop by the Stowe Public Safety Building or give police a call at 253-7126.
Dec. 11 at 11:48 a.m., no injuries in a two-vehicle fender-bender in a parking lot on Mountain Road.
Dec. 11 at 1:25 p.m., police searched for a driver who was tailgating other vehicles on Mountain Road.
Dec. 11 at 1:46 p.m., keys were found at the Events Field.
Dec. 11 at 8:43 p.m., a driver received a warning for driving too fast, a factor in a single-vehicle crash with no injuries on Upper Hollow Road.
Dec. 11 at 9:13 p.m., another single-vehicle crash with no injuries, this one on South Main Street.
Dec. 11 at 9:15 p.m., a three-vehicle crash at Barrows and Trapp Hill roads did not result in any injuries.
Dec. 11 at 9:43 p.m., a two-vehicle crash on South Main Street did not result in any injuries.
Dec. 11 at 10:02 p.m., no injuries after a vehicle slid off Mountain Road.
Dec. 11 at 11:29 p.m., after a single-vehicle crash on Pucker Street, police charged Lauren McNamara, 28, of Morrisville with driving under the influence, first offense. No breath sample was provided. McNamara also got tickets for driving after license suspension, lack of vehicle registration and driving too fast for conditions.
Dec. 12 at 3:04 p.m., after a traffic stop on West Hill Road, police charged Michael S. Sylvester, 31, of Morrisville with driving after criminal license suspension.
Dec. 12 at 4:27 p.m., iPhone reported lost on Depot Street.
Dec. 12 at 4:36 p.m., police checked an open window at a residence on Sanborn Road.
Dec. 12 at 6:09 p.m., no injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Mountain Road.
Dec. 12 at 9:27 p.m., a dog running wild on Luce Hill Road was reunited with its owner.
Dec. 12 at 10:42 p.m., an Uber passenger was kicked out of the vehicle because of his behavior; police warned the passenger not to cause any more trouble.
Dec. 13 at 12:49 a.m., parking ticket issued on Main Street.
Dec. 13 at 8:22 a.m., items were removed from a house on Thomas Pasture Lane after someone moved out; police said the situation was a civil matter.
Dec. 13 at 9:06 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Dec. 13 at 11:41 a.m., alarm on Sterling Lane.
Dec. 13 at 1:09 p.m., an erratic driver in the area of Luce Hill and Trapp Hill roads was not located.
Dec. 13 at 4:37 p.m., a suspicious person at a property on Mountain Road was the property manager.
Dec. 13 at 9:54 p.m., medical call on Pinnacle Road.
Dec. 14 at 12:09 a.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Dustin Burke, 27, of Richmond with driving under the influence. No breath sample was provided.
Dec. 14 at 4:17 a.m., medical call on South Main Street.
Dec. 14 at 7:37 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
Dec. 14 at 8:09 a.m., a woman was concerned about a potential violation of a temporary restraining order on Mountain Road; police found there was no violation.
Dec. 14 at 8:20 a.m., no injuries when a vehicle slid off Houston Farm Road.
Dec. 14 at 10:33 a.m., no injuries when a vehicle slid off Heron Road.
Dec. 14 at 11:33 a.m., police told a man at Stowe Mountain Resort that he would receive a no-trespass order if he continued his disruptive behavior.
Dec. 14 at 2:05 p.m., all was well when police checked on a vehicle stopped along Stagecoach Road.
Dec. 14 at 2:33 p.m., alarm on Hunger Lane.
Dec. 14 at 4:29 p.m., medical call on Palisades Street.
Dec. 14 at 5:39 p.m., report of a snowboard stolen at Spruce Peak.
Dec. 14 at 5:43 p.m., no injuries when a vehicle slid off Mayo Farm Road.
Dec. 14 at 11:56 p.m., police received a report of an intoxicated person in a pickup in the parking lot of a Mountain Road business; police found the pickup, but not the person.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.