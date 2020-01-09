Tickets: 24; warnings, 103

Total incidents: 248

Medical calls: 5

Tickets for parking overnight: 6

Arrests: 5

Dec. 22 at 12:09 a.m., after a traffic stop on Pucker Street, police charged Connor Hughes, 22, of Stowe with driving under the influence. Hughes did not provide a breath sample. He also received a warning for not having a valid sticker on his license plate.

Dec. 22 at 9:59 a.m., a Strong Road resident complained about a vehicle that pulled into an adjacent parking lot and whose lights shined into the apartment. Police told the resident to call when the vehicle is there.

Dec. 22 at 4:30 p.m., a turkey causing traffic issues on Waterbury Road was gone when police arrived.

Dec. 22 at 5:40 p.m., dog reported missing on Weeks Hill Road.

Dec. 22 at 5:52 p.m., two-car crash on Maple Street; no injuries.

Dec. 23 at 12:05 a.m., checked on a dog in a car on Mountain Road; the dog was fine.

Dec. 23 at 7:26 a.m., two-car crash on Pucker Street.; no injuries.

Dec. 23 at 9:45 a.m., a driver reported he lost two pairs of skis from the back of his pickup truck while driving through Stowe.

Dec. 23 at 1:20 p.m., alarm on Notchbrook Road.

Dec. 23 at 2:55 p.m., alarm on Sallies Lane.

Dec. 23 at 3:45 p.m., checked on a vehicle stopped along the side of Mountain Road; the driver was picking up ski poles that had fallen off his vehicle.

Dec. 23 at 4:39 p.m., police helped a tractor-trailer driver make the turn from Mountain Road to Luce Hill Road.

Dec. 24 at 8:32 a.m., a cellphone was reported lost or stolen on Mountain Road.

Dec. 24 at 12:24 p.m., a visitor from out of state who is a registered sex offender checked in with police, per the terms of his release.

Dec. 24 at 2:52 p.m., police are investigating a domestic disturbance on South Main Street.

Dec. 24 at 4:03 p.m., alarm on Sargents Farm Road.

Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m., alarm on Sylvan Park Road.

Dec. 25 at 9:16 a.m., alarm on Barrows Road.

Dec. 25 at 12:57 p.m., medical call on Moulton Lane.

Dec. 26 at 1:17 p.m. police removed an intoxicated man from a residence and took him to Lamoille County Mental Health.

Dec. 26 at 12:02 p.m., police spoke with the owner of a car that had been parked at the high school for several days; the driver moved the car.

Dec. 26 at 1:54 p.m., a Mountain Road resident complained of receiving harassing phone calls. Police told the caller to knock it off.

Dec. 26 at 2:11 p.m., two dogs were running wild on Maple Street.

Dec. 26 at 4:24 p.m., a dog running wild was found on Taber Ridge Road; it is unclear if the dog was one of those running wild on Maple Street.

Dec. 26 at 11:20 p.m., one-vehicle crash on River Road; no injuries.

Dec. 27 at 12:34 a.m., overnight parking ticket issued on Main Street.

Dec. 27 at 1:10 a.m., after a traffic stop on Cape Cod Road, police charged Edward Cinque, 23, of Stowe with driving under the influence. Cinque did not provide a breath sample. He also received a ticket for having an open container of marijuana.

Dec. 27 at 7:56 a.m., a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side of Mountain Road was unloading items.

Dec. 27 at 10:40 a.m., police are investigating an incident involving a bad check on Sky Acres Drive.

Dec. 27 at 2:14 p.m., alarm on Notchbrook Road.

Dec. 27 at 5:41 p.m., alarm on Weeks Hill Road.

Dec. 27 at 7:04 p.m., medical call on Mountain Road.

Dec. 27 at 8:17 p.m., a dog running wild on South Main Street was returned to its owner.

Dec. 27 at 8:23 p.m., alarm on Bull Moose Ridge Road.

Dec. 27 at 8:51 p.m., medical call on Main Street.

Dec. 28 at 3:55 a.m., overnight parking tickets issued on Park, South Main and Sunset streets.

Dec. 28 at 2:33 p.m., a former employee at the Stowe Inn received a no-trespass order.

Dec. 28 at 4:05 p.m., skis were taken from the Mansfield Base Lodge.

Dec. 28 at 4:21 p.m., two men are facing charges after allegedly getting into a fight in the kitchen of Tres Amigos. Police allege Luther Featherstone, 68, of Stowe used a champagne bottle to strike Kyle Miller, 32, of Stowe. Featherstone faces a felony charge of aggravated assault; Miller faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Dec. 28 at 5:13 p.m., two-car crash in a parking lot on Maple Street; no injuries.

Dec. 28 at 6:17 p.m., lost keys reported on South Main Street.

Dec. 28 at 9:46 p.m., no (human) injuries after a driver struck an owl on Mountain Road.

Dec. 28 at 10:23 p.m., complaint of loud music from a Mountain Road residence; music was turned down when police arrived.

Dec. 28 at 10:32 p.m., complaint of loud music at Tap 25; the music was done for the evening.

Dec. 29 at 12:22 a.m., alarm on South Hollow Road.

Dec. 29 at 2:37 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

Dec. 29 at 3:19 a.m., overnight parking ticket issued on South Main Street.

Dec. 29 at 4:36 a.m., police mediated an argument between two people on Mountain Road.

Dec. 29 at 11:14 a.m., medical call on Forest Way.

Dec. 29 at 2 p.m., welfare check for a person who failed to show up for work; the person was fine.

Dec. 29 at 2:20 p.m., lost purse with credit cards reported on South Main Street.

Dec. 29 at 7:45 p.m., a man who was knocking on a door on Mountain Road was looking for someone who no longer lived there.

Dec. 30 at 3:36 a.m., alarm on Big Spruce Road.

Dec. 30 at 11:40 a.m., no injuries following a two-car crash on Birch Hill Road; one driver received a warning for driving too fast for conditions.

Dec. 30 at 11:48 a.m., no injuries following a two-car crash on Weeks Hill Road; one driver received a ticket for a moving violation.

Dec. 30 at 1 p.m., medical call on South Main Street.

Dec. 30 at 1:15 p.m., police are investigating a fraud complaint on Main Street; no additional information available.

Dec. 30 at 3:49 p.m., police assisted a driver to call a tow truck after getting stuck in a driveway on Mountain Road.

Dec. 30 at 6:24 p.m., no injuries following a two-car crash in a parking lot on Mountain Road; no damage to the vehicles, either.

Dec. 30 at 7:13 p.m., police checked on a vehicle parked at the Polo Field; all was well.

Dec. 31 at 12:23 p.m., no injuries following a two-car crash on Mountain Road, but one driver did receive a warning.

Dec. 31 at 12:32 p.m., no injuries following a two-car crash on Mountain Road.

Dec. 31 at 2:03 p.m., a package containing electrical equipment was found on Main Street.

Dec. 31 at 3:56 p.m., temporary relief from abuse order issued to person on Mountain Road.

Dec. 31 at 5:57 p.m., vehicle from Massachusetts was missing a license plate.

Dec. 31 at 10:07 p.m., medical call on Mountain Road.

Dec. 31 at 10:09 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

Dec. 31 at 10:20 p.m., after a traffic stop on Waterbury Road, police charged Katherine Fortier, 37, of Belgrade, Maine with driving under the influence. Fortier did not provide a breath sample.

Dec. 31 at 11:57 p.m., police received a report of a fight between guests at the Lodge at Spruce Peak; everyone involved agreed to separate for the night.

Jan. 1 at 1:35 a.m., police responded to a report of a woman who was assaulted at the Backyard Tavern; the incident is under investigation.

Jan. 1 at 2:03 a.m., while police were on the scene for the assault, they witnessed two men who got into a shoving match over a woman; everyone separated and no charges were filed.

Jan. 1 at 2:13 a.m., police gave a lift to a person walking along Mountain Road.

Jan. 1 at 1 p.m., welfare check for a Maple Street resident; all was well.

Jan. 1 at 2:02 p.m., no injuries following a pair of unrelated two-car crashes on Mountain Road.

Jan. 1 at 4:32 p.m., police received a report of a possible two-car crash on Route 100 near the intersection with Tinker Lane; the vehicles were gone on arrival.

Jan. 2 at 4:58 p.m., a dog running wild on Luce Hill Road was returned to his owner.

Jan. 3 at 12:08 a.m., alarm on Cemetery Road.

Jan. 3 at 8:16 a.m., alarm on Lapelle Lane.

Jan. 3 at 9 a.m., alarm on Tall Pines Lane.

Jan. 3 at 2 p.m., items were lost and later found on Depot Street.

Jan. 3 at 3:36 p.m., a friendly dog joined a jogger on Luce Hill Road and then disappeared into the woods.

Jan. 3 at 3:47 p.m., police stopped a driver to let him know his vehicle’s cargo carrier was open.

Jan. 3 at 4:47 p.m., two-car crash on Mountain Road.; no injuries

Jan. 3 at 8:03 p.m., police spoke with a man about the danger of sitting so close to the edge of Mountain Road at night.

Jan. 4 at 6:01 a.m., alarm on Luce Hill Road.

Jan. 4 at 12:12 p.m., two-car crash on Mountain Road.; no injuries.

Jan. 4 at 4:07 p.m., in the span of 32 minutes, there were no fewer than three two-car crashes on Mountain Road; no injuries reported.

Jan. 4 at 4:24 p.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

Jan. 4 at 5:04 p.m., two-car crash on Luce Hill Road; no injuries.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

