Total reported incidents: 50
Arrests: 2
Municipal tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 2
Dec. 6 at 12:06 a.m., police assisted a person trying to catch a loose dog at the Golden Eagle Resort.
Dec. 6 at 6:07 a.m., a vehicle parked illegally on Thomas Lane was ticketed.
Dec. 6 at 9:33 a.m., after pulling a driver over on Pucker Street near the Stagecoach Road intersection, police arrested the driver, Ellen Fradette, 32, of Walden, on an in-state arrest warrant. Fradette was also ticketed for driving after license suspension.
Dec. 6 at 10:05 a.m., people involved in a custody dispute were advised to take the issue up in the courts.
Dec. 6 at 11:15 a.m., a landlord told police a previous tenant was on the property. The person has been warned.
Dec. 6 at 12:44 p.m., Epic fail at Stowe Mountain Resort, as a would-be shredder was busted trying to use a bogus pass.
Dec. 6 at 12:58 p.m., a dog was loose in the woods in Stowe Hollow, around Dewey Hill.
Dec. 6 at 1:40 p.m., a guest who had been told to leave the premises kept hanging around the Golden Eagle, staying with friends.
Dec. 7 at 7:37 a.m., the driver of a car that went off the side of the road near Town Farm Lane was issued a warning for driving too fast for the road and weather conditions.
Dec. 7 at 9:07 a.m., those same slippery conditions caused a car to get stuck at Spruce Peak.
Dec. 7 at 1:08 p.m., Trapp Family Lodge was not the intended addressee on a package delivered there.
Dec. 7 at 11:43 a.m., a person rented a business space in the Baggy Knees shopping center but left for unknown locales, leaving behind some belongings.
Dec. 7 at 2:18 p.m., a person called to report receiving a fraudulent charge from a New York toll booth.
Dec. 7 at 8:45 p.m., police helped out with two vehicles that slid off the side of the road near the intersection of Barrows and Luce Hill roads.
Dec. 7 at 8:51 p.m., another car slid off the side of Mountain Road, and police lent a hand.
Dec. 8 at 7:01 a.m., police provided traffic control at Mountain Haus until a vehicle could be moved.
Dec. 8 at 1 p.m., a car drove through a field on Sanborn Road and left the scene, and left behind a damaged property.
Dec. 8 at 2:31 p.m., police arrested Claire Roser, 33, of Williston, for retail theft. She allegedly stole a vest, a pair of ski pants and a coat during three different visits to AJ’s Ski and Sports.
Dec. 8 at 8:51 p.m., no one was hurt when a car went off the side of Edson Hill Road.
Dec. 9 at 8:15 a.m., a driver who crashed a car on Mountain Road received a warning for driving too fast, but didn’t receive an injury.
Dec. 9 at 3:01 p.m., a dog was spotted roaming the streets of Taber Hill.
Dec. 9 at 3:15 p.m., police assisted in a juvenile issue on Barrows Road.
Dec. 10 at 8:27 a.m., a driver was all over the road on Route 100, but not there when police came looking.
Dec. 11 at 5:55 p.m., a witness claimed to see some people smoking crack in a car parked in the Maplefields parking lot, but the vehicle was gone on arrival.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
