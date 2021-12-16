Total reported incidents: 45
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 19
Warnings: 18
Dec. 5 at 1:21 a.m., an erratic moving vehicle reported on Pucker Street was not located by police.
Dec. 5 at 6:19 a.m., a vehicle was abandoned on Mountain Road. Its owner agreed to remove it.
Dec. 5 at 10:23 a.m., a single-vehicle collision occurred on Billings Hill Road.
Dec. 5 at 8:45 p.m., a no-trespass notice was issued on Luce Hill Road.
Dec. 5 at 8:55 p.m., police mediated a verbal argument on South Main Street.
Dec. 6 at 2:32 a.m., a missing person was reported on Mountain Road but was later found.
Dec. 6 at 10:46 a.m., money was taken from a bank account by a Sylvan Woods Drive resident, but it was a joint account that this person was allowed access to, so there was no crime.
Dec. 6 at 1:11 p.m., a resident on Sylvan Woods Drive was missing their hide-a-key.
Dec. 6 at 1:59 p.m., police checked on a vehicle parked in a parking lot on South Main Street.
Dec. 6 at 2:55 p.m., a single-vehicle collision occurred on River Road.
Dec. 6 at 4:35 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Waterbury Road.
Dec. 7 at 9:42 a.m., an erratically moving vehicle reported on Maple Street was not found.
Dec. 7 at 10:01 a.m., a River Road resident reported that their personal information had been “hacked online.”
Dec. 7 at 11:22 a.m., one dog bit another on the Stowe Quiet Path, surely resulting in a bit of noise.
Dec. 7 at 12:18 p.m., someone thought another person was doing drugs on South Main Street and police found the suspected person to be fine.
Dec. 7 at 12:46 p.m., a suspected violation of a temporary restraining on South Main Street order turned out to not be a violation of that order.
Dec. 7 at 4:48 p.m., a vehicle passing other vehicles on Mountain Road was not located.
Dec. 8 at 3:26 p.m., police responded to a dispute between a landlord and their tenant on Cape Cod Road.
Dec. 8 at 3:58 p.m., police assisted someone with a complaint regarding their daughter’s employment.
Dec. 8 at 9:24 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Cape Cod Road.
Dec. 9 at 8:39 a.m., previously stolen skis were found at Mansfield Base at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Dec. 9 at 10:24 a.m., Stowe Police assisted another agency on Shaw Hill Road.
Dec. 9 at 11:04 a.m., a free-roaming dog was spotted on Mountain Road.
Dec. 9 at 12:59 p.m., a theft was reported at Pinnacle Ski and Sports on Mountain Road. Police are currently investigating.
Dec. 9 at 1:32 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Barrows Road.
Dec. 9 at 2:01 p.m., police responded to a dispute between a landlord and a tenant on Mountain Road.
Dec. 9 at 3:14 p.m., police served court paperwork on South Main Street.
Dec. 9 at 3:59 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Vermont State Police with a traffic stop on Little River Farm Road.
Dec. 9 at 4:32 p.m., there were some concerns at the Backyard Grill on Mountain Road about a former employee being on the property.
Dec. 9 at 6:13 p.m., a driver hit a deer on Percy Hill Road.
Dec. 10 at 9:32 a.m., a person was acting out by waving a fake gun at a peaceful protest on Main Street against Stowe fire chief Kyle Walker, and they were in no way related to the group of peaceful protesters.
Dec. 10 at 1:44 p.m., a broken-down vehicle on Mountain Road blocked traffic.
Dec. 10 at 4:42 p.m., stolen skis were reported.
Dec. 10 at 5:25 p.m., someone was receiving threatening texts and reported them.
Dec. 10 at 8:53 p.m., an unauthorized vehicle was parked at someone’s private residence on Mountain Road.
Dec. 10 at 10:50 p.m., Christopher Meaney, 60, of Marietta, Ga., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, and criminal refusal.
Dec. 11 at 10:08 a.m., a suspicious event on Mountain Haus Drive is currently under investigation.
Dec. 11 at 1:01 p.m., a tow truck was called for a disabled vehicle on Mountain Road.
Dec. 11 at 4:22 p.m., a vehicle moving erratically was reported on South Main Street but not located.
Dec. 11 at 6:29 p.m., a request came in from Mountain Road to transport a person to a shelter, but it was later canceled.
Dec. 11 at 9:19 p.m., A Slayton Farm Road resident called the police and sounded like someone may have been in their house. An officer checked and everything was fine.
Dec. 11 at 9:21 p.m., a power line on Mountain Road was down. Stowe Electric responded.
Dec. 11 at 10:00 p.m., More trees had fallen on power lines on Sterling Valley Road and Stowe Electric responded in that situation as well.
Dec. 11 at 10:48 p.m., police intervened in a dispute between guests at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
