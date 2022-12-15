Total reported incidents: 66
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 2
Dec. 4 at 12:40 a.m., Meagan McNally, 28, of Johnson, was arrested for domestic assault and burglary on Lower Leriche Road.
Dec. 4 at 10:02 a.m., a minor vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Dec. 4 at 11:10 a.m., police mediated a dispute over rent on Mountain Road.
Dec. 4 at 12:31 p.m., a bus sign was flashing an errant emergency message on Mountain Road and the sign was subsequently fixed.
Dec. 4 at 3:17 p.m., a loud explosion was heard on Pond Lane, but police couldn’t locate the source of the sound.
Dec. 4 at 3:24 p.m., a dog got loose on Mountain Road.
Dec. 4 at 8:42 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police in responding to a possible domestic altercation on Moren Loop in Morristown.
Dec. 5 at 1:48 a.m., police gave a pedestrian walking along Mountain Road a courtesy ride to the Commodores Inn.
Dec. 5 at 8:25 a.m., police answered questions about protection and threatening behavior from a Park Street caller.
Dec. 5 at 8:32 a.m., a Lapelle Lane resident was issued a warning after their pooch got loose.
Dec. 5 at 8:47 a.m., Jonathan Fuller, 36, who has no current address, was arrested on an in-state warrant from Essex County for a failure to appear in court.
Dec. 5 at 4:15 p.m., a Gold Brook Road resident lodged a complaint over a bad check.
Dec. 5 at 5:15 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Moscow Road.
Dec. 5 at 5:47 p.m., a tour bus was parked where it shouldn’t be on Palisades Street.
Dec. 6 at 6:03 a.m., police assisted with the removal of a dead dog on Maple Street.
Dec. 6 at 7:59 a.m., police assisted with the first trip in someone’s court-ordered retrieval of possessions from a Holmes Lane residence.
Dec. 6 at 10:06 a.m., a phone phishing scam looking for bank information was reported to police.
Dec. 6 at 10:07 a.m., police assisted with the second trip in someone’s court-ordered retrieval of possessions from a Holmes Lane residence.
Dec. 6 at 11:35 a.m., a passport was reported lost.
Dec. 6 at 2:26 p.m., a judicial summons was served on Mountain Road.
Dec. 6 at 2:33 p.m., a member of the public requested some information from police.
Dec. 6 at 3:34 p.m., Stowe police gave their Morristown colleagues an assist by serving a citation for them on Mountain Road.
Dec. 7 at 3:29 p.m., a dog got loose on Barrows Road.
Dec. 7 at 5:43 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Mountain Road.
Dec. 8 at 1:05 a.m., police helped someone locked out of their Depot Street home.
Dec. 8 at 2:55 a.m., police investigated some mysterious late-night door knocking at a Mountain Road residence but never found its cause.
Dec. 8 at 10:22 a.m., police provided a Waterbury Road resident a courtesy ride home.
Dec. 8 at 11:50 a.m., a certain Mountain Road resident was served their third piece of court-related paperwork of the week.
Dec. 8 at 2:08 p.m., after being served and cited all week, Chloe Marcus, 31, of Stowe was arrested on a warrant for violating conditions of release on Mountain Road.
Dec. 8 at 3:09 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was parked in a River Road driveway.
Dec. 8 at 3:24 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Mountain Road.
Dec. 8 at 6:01 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Pucker Street.
Dec. 9 at 9:27 p.m., police checked on someone who had fallen asleep in their vehicle parked in front of the Stowe Free Library on Pond Street; it turned out they had been there to make use of the Wi-Fi and took an accidental cat nap.
Dec. 9 at 6:21 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Holmes Lane.
Dec. 10 at 8:09 a.m., a found laptop was turned into the Stowe police station on South Main Street and returned to its owner.
Dec. 10 at 12:41 p.m., police assisted with the third trip for someone’s court-ordered retrieval of possessions from a Holmes Lane residence.
Dec. 10 at 12:42 p.m., police checked on a tent set up on Ranch Brook Road but found no occupant.
Dec. 10 at 1:09 p.m., a driver’s license was found on Mountain Road and its owner notified.
Dec. 10 at 5:03 p.m., a customer being verbally aggressive at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road left the property after police were called.
Dec. 10 at 5:58 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
