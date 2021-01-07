Total reported incidents: 82
Arrests: 0
Dec. 27 at 11:03 a.m., no one was injured in a single car crash on Pine Ridge Road.
Dec. 27 at 1:52 p.m., police were asked to look into a few purported incidents of people parking illegally along Mountain Road, but there were no violations.
Dec. 27 at 2:45 p.m., police fielded a call about a verbal argument at the clubhouse for Spruce Peak’s golf course.
Dec. 27 at 7:40 p.m., a car slid off the side of the road in the Spruce Peak neighborhood. The car was neither damaged nor the driver injured.
Dec. 28 at 7:17 a.m., no one was hurt in a two-car crash near the intersection of Mountain and Notchbrook roads.
Dec. 28 at 10:46 a.m., a person reportedly stopped their car and shouted profanities at a passerby near Landmark Meadow.
Dec. 28 at 11:16 a.m., a person told police their former spouse was sending harassing texts.
Dec. 28 at 12:59 p.m., police are investigating potential fraud surrounding a property rental on Bryan Road.
Dec. 28 at 2:13 p.m., someone took items without permission from a house under foreclosure on Weeks Hill.
Dec. 28 at 2:31 p.m., no one was hurt in a two-car crash at the corner of Route 100 and Stagecoach Road.
Dec. 28 at 5:15 p.m., folks on Taber Ridge were setting off fireworks, which set off the neighbors, who reported gunfire to police.
Dec. 28 at 10:33 p.m., some young mischief-makers were reportedly trying to steal a sign from the Baggy Knees shopping center.
Dec. 29 at 8:56 a.m., police assisted Stowe Fire Department with a propane tank leak at the old Anderson’s Lodge property on Mountain Road.
Dec. 29 at 12:34 p.m., one of the drivers in a two-car parking lot crash was issued a warning for driving too fast for the conditions.
Dec. 29 at 12:50 p.m., police looked into a juvenile matter at Stowe High School.
Dec. 29 at 1:53 p.m., a person was walking on the roof and in the yard of Round Hearth, and took off in a car.
Dec. 29 at 2:29 p.m., a crash on Pucker Street involving four vehicles resulted in some minor injuries that didn’t require an ambulance ride. One of the drivers was ticketed for following the others too closely.
Dec. 29 at 2:43 p.m., a property owner near the intersection of Pucker Street and Stagecoach Road complained people were using their neighbor’s driveway as a shortcut.
Dec. 29 at 10:28 p.m., a parent called police seeking advice regarding their intoxicated adult child.
Dec. 30 at 9 a.m., police served a temporary restraining order to someone at the Golden Eagle Resort.
Dec. 30 at 10:45 a.m., police looked into a report of a fraud attempt.
Dec. 30 at 4:40 p.m., a vehicle stuck in a driveway off Mountain Road was later removed by a tow truck.
Dec. 31 at 10:07 a.m., police were unable to find a barking dog in Sterling Valley.
Dec. 31 at 10:41 a.m., police called the family of a person having a possible mental health situation at a Mountain Road apartment.
Dec. 31 at 12:10 p.m., someone found a Mercedes Benz key fob, and police reunited it with its owner.
Dec. 31 at 4:12 p.m., police issued a driver a warning for failing to yield to the other driver involved in a two-car crash on Big Spruce Road.
Dec. 31 at 7:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was being argumentative at the Stowe Inn.
Jan 1 at 1:59 p.m., police investigated unauthorized charges on a credit card at the Maplefields.
Jan 1 at 9:37 p.m., police dealt with some people having an argument at the Golden Eagle.
Jan 2 at 6:47 a.m., no one was injured in a minor two-car fender bender in the Mac’s Market parking lot.
Jan 2 at 9:28 a.m., police walked the Main Street beat.
Jan 2 at 12:37 p.m., a car crash on Barrows Road didn’t hurt anyone.
Jan 2 at 1:48 p.m., on Luce Hill Road, conditions were seasonal and the driver’s speed was unreasonable, police determined, after investigating a two-car crash there and ticketing one of the drivers.
Jan 2 at 2:02 p.m., another crash, this one on Sanborn Lane. No tickets here and no injuries.
Jan 2 at 2:37 p.m., someone smashed out the rear window of a car near the Stagecoach Road/Route 100 intersection.
Jan 2 at 6:30 p.m., the caller said they don’t like that a person drinks outside in the apartment parking lot on Maple Street. Police said that’s not a police matter.
Jan 2 at 9:13 p.m., a tow truck was summoned after a car slid off Weeks Hill Road. The car was pulled out unscathed.
Jan 2 at 9:40 p.m., police investigated an incident where someone was driving without a valid license.
Jan 2 at 11:54 p.m., people playing loud music on Holmes Lane agreed to turn it down.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
