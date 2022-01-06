Total reported incidents: 37
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 20
Warnings: 18
Dec. 26 at 1:27 p.m., a vehicle was undamaged after it slid off Mountain Road.
Dec. 26 at 2:54 p.m., Laurie A. Stevens, 52, and Rogers F. Adika, 38, of parts unknown were both arrested on misdemeanor unlawful trespass charges after a River Road resident found them stowed away in their camper without permission.
Dec. 26 at 5:03 p.m., keys were found on South Main Street.
Dec. 27 at 12:55 a.m., a vehicle hit a telephone pole on Mountain Road.
Dec. 27 at 8:55 a.m., a vehicle reported damage after a collision on Mountain Road.
Dec. 27 at 9:17 a.m., a two-vehicle parking lot collision at Mansfield Base at Stowe Mountain Resort resulted in minor damage.
Dec. 27 at 10:37 a.m., a wallet was found on Dump Road and returned to its owner.
Dec. 27 at 5:01 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly passing other vehicles on Mountain Road.
Dec. 28 at 1:14 a.m., foot patrol was conducted on Main Street.
Dec. 28 at 2:32 a.m., three naked and likely very cold men were running around the center of town on Main Street. Police located and warned the streakers.
Dec. 28 at 12:42 p.m., vehicle damage was reported on Maple Street.
Dec. 28 at 3:05 p.m., a stopped school bus with lights flashing was passed by two vehicles on Mountain Road during the course of its after-school journey.
Dec. 28 at 3:30 p.m., a two-vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road, but the vehicles were not located.
Dec. 28 at 4:06 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Dec. 28 at 4:37 p.m., a disabled vehicle reported on Mountain Road was gone by the time police arrived.
Dec. 28 at 8:20 p.m., a citizen dispute on South Main Street was found to be unfounded.
Dec. 29 at 3:07 a.m., a welfare check on Fox Hill Road found the subject fine.
Dec. 29 at 3:36 a.m., foot patrol was conducted in Stowe village.
Dec. 29 at 10:21 a.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred in the Mansfield Base parking lot at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Dec. 29 at 7:41 p.m., an unoccupied vehicle left at the intersection of Stowe Hollow Road and Dewey Hill was later moved.
Dec. 29 at 7:27 a.m., a car hit a deer on Maple Street.
Dec. 29 at 8:17 p.m., police responded to a dispute between a landlord and a tenant.
Dec. 30 at 9:00 a.m., a tow truck was called for a vehicle that slid off Mountainside Drive.
Dec. 30 at 4:47 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on West Hill Road.
Dec. 30 at 4:59 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Dec. 30 at 11:38 p.m., a noise complaint was called in on Mountain Road and the parties responsible warned.
Dec. 31 at 12:29 p.m., a speeding vehicle was reported on Cape Cod Road.
Dec. 31 at 12:45 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Mountain Road.
Dec. 31 at 1:15 p.m., beer was stolen from the Maplefields on South Main Street.
Dec. 31 at 8:07 p.m., a Black Bear Run resident reported a suspicious door knocker who turned out to be a babysitter with the wrong address.
Jan. 1 at 1:01 a.m., police were told to look out for a vehicle involved in a collision in Waterbury coming up Route 100, but the vehicle wasn’t found.
Jan. 1 at 1:42 a.m., a South Main Street resident reported that their roommate was drunk and out of control. Police discovered a verbal argument upon arrival.
Jan. 1 at 12:10 p.m., a vehicle was seen moving erratically on Pucker Street, but the driver was found to be fine.
Jan. 1 at 12:56 p.m., police issued court paperwork at the police station on South Main Street.
Jan. 1 at 1:16 p.m., an elevator emergency was reported at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road, but police found the elevator to be in fine working condition.
Jan. 1 at 4:05 p.m., an ID was lost in Stowe village.
Jan. 1 at 9:26 p.m., trespass order and citation were issued on South Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.