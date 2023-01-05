Total reported incidents: 78
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 7
Warnings: 6
Dec. 25 at 9:43 a.m., Stowe Electric removed some downed power lines on Luce Hill Road.
Dec. 25 at 12:42 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with traffic control on Stagecoach Road after a vehicle crash occurred.
Dec. 26 at 2:01 a.m., police provided someone a courtesy ride from Sunset Street to Morrisville.
Dec. 26 at 5:00 p.m., police assisted Stowe Electric as it repaired an electric pole on Waterbury Road.
Dec. 26 at 6:43 p.m., a sexual assault reported on South Main Street is still being investigated by police.
Dec. 26 at 8:29 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Waterbury Road.
Dec. 27 at 10:25 a.m., a wallet and credit cards were stolen out of a vehicle on Mountain Road. The incident is under investigation.
Dec. 27 at 11:00 a.m., a package was stolen from a Cottage Club Road residence.
Dec. 27 at 11:04 a.m., a dog was barking too loudly in an apartment on Maple Street for a neighbor’s taste.
Dec. 27 at 1:56 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with a matter on Lower Main Street.
Dec. 27 at 4:39 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized while parked on Mountain Road.
Dec. 27 at 9:40 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly abandoned in the road on Pucker Street, but police determined the vehicle was out of the way of traffic.
Dec. 27 at 9:41 p.m., a Sanborn Road resident found two of their doors were open upon returning home.
Dec. 28 at 3:34 a.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with a matter on Lower Main Street.
Dec. 28 at 8:25 a.m., a Hidden Drive resident reported being harassed by phone.
Dec. 28 at 8:38 a.m., Michael Newsom, 47, from Stowe, was arrested for burglary and unlawful mischief at the Citgo on South Main Street.
Dec. 28 at 12:21 p.m., police served a trespass notice on behalf of a Main Street store.
Dec. 28 at 1:18 p.m., a vehicle crash occurred on Maple Street.
Dec. 28 at 3:12 p.m., police followed up on a reported dog bite on Depot Street.
Dec. 28 at 4:21 p.m., someone parked at Mansfield Base Lodge off Mountain Road was upset they had received a parking ticket from Stowe Mountain Resort.
Dec. 28 at 5:35 p.m., Stowe police were notified concerning a trespass notice served on an individual by a property owner on Nebraska Valley Road.
Dec. 28 at 9:11 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Waterbury Road.
Dec. 28 at 10:43 p.m., an intoxicated person was transpired from the police station to the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.
Dec. 29 at 1:06 p.m., skis found on Mountain Road were returned to their owner.
Dec. 29 at 2:49 p.m., a complaint was lodged regarding a vehicle parked on Lintilhac Lane.
Dec. 29 at 5:02 p.m., a parking issue was reported on Hourglass Drive.
Dec. 30 at 9:03 a.m., two suspicious men were reported for walking on a Bull Moose Ridge Road property, but no one was located by police.
Dec. 30 at 11:30 a.m., possible scam phone calls were received on Cross Road.
Dec. 30 at 1:10 p.m., a person was yelling at cars on Mountain Road but had left the scene before police arrived.
Dec. 30 at 2:10 p.m., Regino Pizarro III, 51, from Stowe, was arrested on an in-state arrest warrant on Park Street.
Dec. 30 at 3:08 p.m., a parking lot collision was reported on Main Street.
Dec. 30 at 8:30 p.m., an intoxicated person refused to leave The Blue Donkey Bar on Mountain Road.
Dec. 31 at 9:58 a.m., a wallet was lost on the Stowe Quiet Path.
Dec. 31 at 12:47 p.m., a vehicle was parked erroneously in Mountain Road.
Dec. 31 at 4:54 p.m., a suspicious but non-criminal event was reported at Spruce Peak.
Dec. 31 at 5:06 p.m., police provided security for fireworks on Mountain Road.
Dec. 31 at 5:29 p.m., a ring was lost on Mountain Road.
Dec. 31 at 9:58 p.m., a large bag of trash had to be moved out of Mayo Farm Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
