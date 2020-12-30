Total reported incidents: 70
Arrests: 1
Civil tickets: 1
Municipal tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 7
Dec. 20 at 9:17 a.m., skis and ski poles were reported stolen from a vehicle parked at Trapp Family Lodge.
Dec. 20 at 4:25 p.m., people peeped a pup in the Upper Pinnacle parking place. The dog had no tags and was not seen again.
Dec. 20 at 4:52 p.m., a would-be Stowe visitor booked a room at a Mountain Road hotel and found it was no longer open for business.
Dec. 20 at 6:20 p.m., no one was injured and there was no damage to a car that slid off the side of the road near the intersection of Luce Hill and Barrows roads.
Dec. 20 at 7:26 p.m., a Mountain Ops employee told police that a set of rental skis had not been returned to the store.
Dec. 20 at 9:05 p.m., a tow truck was summoned to extricate a vehicle that slid off the side of the road near the intersection of Stowe Hollow and Taber Hill roads, but otherwise no harm and no damage.
Dec. 21 at 3:57 a.m., on the first official day of winter, police ticketed a vehicle violating the village’s winter parking ban.
Dec. 21 at 7:52 a.m., tenants at an apartment building just a couple of hundred feet from the police station were arguing, but police deemed it a civil matter, not a criminal one.
Dec. 21 at 3:06 p.m., ‘tis the season to be suspicious of the person caught on security camera walking around a home off Route 100 north of Stowe village. A person who, turns out, was delivering a package.
Dec. 21 at 3:25 p.m., someone with less genteel predilections than those sportsters after whom the Stowe Polo Fields are named was blowing doughnuts on said fields.
Dec. 21 at 3:47 p.m., still not a criminal matter, police told the tenants at the same nearby apartment who were at it again.
Dec. 21 at 5:36 p.m., a car that hit a deer on Pucker Street wasn’t damaged, and no word on how the deer took it.
Dec. 21 at 10:40 p.m., no one was injured in a fender bender in the Mac’s Market parking lot.
Dec. 22 at 10:58 a.m., police warned the owner of a dog running free at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Route 100 to keep the animal contained.
Dec. 22 at 1:11 p.m., after concerns about an elderly woman walking along Luce Hill Road, a family member was called to come pick her up.
Dec. 22 at 2:09 p.m., a lone car was damaged in a crash on Nebraska Valley Road, but no one was hurt.
Dec. 22 at 2:09 p.m., a person at a Spruce Peak condo said a neighbor who was shooting at targets for practice was causing a noise disturbance, but the neighbor said they were doing so safely, and police didn’t take any action.
Dec. 22 at 4:50 p.m., a car went sideways on Harlow Hill, but managed to get pointed in the right direction without police assistance.
Dec. 23 at 10:36 a.m., one driver yelled at another for blocking an intersection.
Dec. 23 at 1:54 p.m., UPS delivered a package to the wrong Mountain Road address.
Dec. 23 at 2:47 p.m., no injuries resulted from a two-car crash in the parking lot of the Remarkable Things Stowe Craft Gallery.
Dec. 23 at 3:19 p.m., a dog was running unleashed on the rec path.
Dec. 23 at 4:10 p.m., a Stowe resident received a threatening email after posting a negative review about a recently purchased item.
Dec. 23 at 7:56 p.m., someone reported having $20 stolen at the Stowe Quick Mart.
Dec. 24 at 7:58 a.m., there were a couple of dings and nicks in a parking lot fender bender at Stowe Mountain Resort, but no injuries.
Dec. 24 at 12:09 p.m., ‘twas the day before Christmas, and all through the resort, people were unmasked and not distanced, explained the caller’s report.
Dec. 24 at 4:29 p.m., those tenants down the street from the police department were arguing among themselves again.
Dec. 24 at 6:07 p.m., lose a license plate? Police have one someone found in the village.
Dec. 24 at 6:35 p.m., a person was witnessed screaming and punching a door at a Route 100 apartment about a quarter mile south of the village limits.
Dec. 24 at 9:10 p.m., police checked on a Stowe Hollow Road resident to make sure everything was fine, and it was.
Dec. 25 at 8:55 a.m., an officer finished off a deer that had been hit on River Road.
Dec. 25 at 12:24 p.m., the landlord at the place with oft-arguing roommates called police to report issues with the tenants.
Dec. 25 at 3:46 p.m., police checked on a person staying at the Golden Eagle Resort, and reported all was good.
Dec. 25 at 11:50 p.m., later, at the Golden Eagle, police asked some people at a party to quiet down.
Dec. 26 at 11:01 a.m., police helped remove debris from an earlier car crash that was still on a Mountain Road lawn.
Dec. 26 at 11:44 a.m., no one was hurt in a rear-ender crash on Pucker Street, but the person in the back was issued a warning for tailgating.
Dec. 26 at 12:26 p.m., a person whose vehicle was stuck on Mountain Road was able to find the 4-wheel drive function and away they went.
Dec. 26 at 1:59 p.m., another car slid off the side of Mountain Road, but there was no damage.
Dec. 26 at 2:27 p.m., no one was hurt in a minor three-car crash on Route 100 near the Goldbrook Road intersection.
Dec. 26 at 2:44 p.m., a car stopped in the road on South Main Street was causing traffic hazard.
Dec. 26 at 2:57 p.m., Stowe Mountain Resort staff asked a guest to leave.
Dec. 26 at 11:25 p.m., police arrested Gabriel Williams, 21, of Stowe for driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a sobriety test, after being pulled over on Pond Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
