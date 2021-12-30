Total reported incidents: 49
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 2
Warnings: 2
Dec. 19 at 9:33 a.m., a Shaw Hill Road resident asked if there had been any hit and run vehicle collisions reported in the area.
Dec. 19 at 12:09 p.m., a disabled vehicle on High Farms Road was towed away.
Dec. 19 at 4:16 p.m., the smell of propane was reported on Main Street, but nothing was found.
Dec. 19 at 4:42 p.m., a tow truck was called for a vehicle that slid off Luce Hill Road.
Dec. 19 at 6:01 p.m., a vehicle was reported driving erratically on Pucker Street, but police did not locate it.
Dec. 19 at 7:28 p.m., a tow truck was called for a vehicle that slid off Mountain Road.
Dec. 20 at 7:54 a.m., vehicle damage was reported after a collision on Mountain Road.
Dec. 20 at 9:37 a.m., another erratic driver was reported on Pucker Street, but police did not locate them.
Dec. 20 at 10:39 a.m., vehicle damage was reported after a collision on the Stowe Recreation Path.
Dec. 20 at 10:40 a.m., a hand truck was reported stolen from behind Idletyme Brewing Company on Mountain Road.
Dec. 20 at 10:53 a.m., a vehicle slid off Mansfield View Road and hit a telephone pole.
Dec. 20 at 12:05 p.m., vehicle damage was reported after a collision on South Main Street.
Dec. 20 at 12:59 p.m., police did not locate the subject of their wellness check on Turner Mill Lane.
Dec. 20 at 1:50 p.m., police stopped a driver who was reportedly not maintaining their lane on Maple Street but found the driver to be fine.
Dec. 20 at 7:38 p.m., a person was banging on the walls at a South Main Street residence and police gave them a talking to.
Dec. 21 at 8:24 a.m., a vehicle was towed after sliding off Pucker Street.
Dec. 21 at 12:28 p.m., a vehicle was towed on Barnes Hill Road for blocking traffic and towing operations.
Dec. 21 at 1:34 p.m., vehicle damage was reported after a collision on Pinnacle Road.
Dec. 21 at 2:44 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on West Hill Road.
Dec. 21 at 5:44 p.m., police responded to someone causing a disturbance at the Matterhorn restaurant on Mountain Road.
Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Michael J. Celia, 42, of Morrisville was arrested on the charge of misdemeanor unlawful mischief after he punched out a windowpane while being escorted from a bar in Stowe.
Dec. 21 at 6:55 p.m., police served papers at a South Main Street residence.
Dec. 21 at 7:43 p.m., a collision occurred in a parking lot on South Main Street.
Dec. 21 at 7:46 p.m., found property was brought to the police station on South Main Street.
Dec. 21 at 8:07 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly out of gas on Tinker Lane, but police could not find the allegedly stranded motorist.
Dec. 21 at 8:27 p.m., an Elmore Mountain Resident complained of an unknown vehicle shining lights into their yard, but it was just police searching for some evasive ding-dong-ditchers.
Dec. 21 at 11:07 p.m., a person sleeping in their vehicle in a town-owned parking lot on Luce Hill Road was advised to leave.
Dec. 21 at 11:11 p.m., another person found sleeping in a town-owned parking lot, this time on Mountain Road, was also advised to leave.
Dec. 22 at 8:09 a.m., police advised someone on a custodial matter at the police station on South Main Street.
Dec. 22 at 10:05 a.m., sign boards were removed.
Dec. 22 at 10:06 a.m., vehicle damage was reported after a collision on Main Street.
Dec. 22 at 4:01 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Needle Leaf Lane.
Dec. 22 at 7:31 p.m., a vehicle slid off of West Hill Road but was not damaged.
Dec. 23 at 10:20 a.m., someone reported seeing an unrestrained infant in a vehicle on South Main Street, but police did not locate the alleged vehicle.
Dec. 23 at 3:23 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Pucker Street.
Dec. 23 at 8:35 p.m., a vehicle slid off Mountain Road and was subsequently removed.
Dec. 24 at 12:53 a.m., an unruly customer tried to cause a fight at Alfie’s Wild Ride on Mountain Road.
Dec. 24 at 7:24 a.m., a welfare check on Mountain Road found the subject to be fine.
Dec. 24 at 11:11 a.m., someone tried to leave the dump on Dump Road without paying, but went back and paid after police spoke with them.
Dec. 24 at 11:13 a.m., police performed another welfare check on Mountain Road.
Dec. 24 at 2:37 p.m., someone overcome with a generous Christmas spirit opened a gate to a parking area at Spruce Peak Lodge off Mountain Road and let cars out without paying.
Dec. 24 at 3:45 p.m., the third welfare check of the day occurred on Mountain Road.
Dec. 24 at 8:12 p.m., a drunk man at the Matterhorn got a holiday escort to detox.
Dec. 24 at 8:53 p.m., a hitchhiker was spotted on Stagecoach Road wearing clothing a caller thought was too light for the weather, but the hitchhiker told police they were fine.
Dec. 24 at 9:50 p.m., a suspicious light reported on Maple Street were found to just be a flood light from a nearby building.
Dec. 25 at 9:18 a.m., police intervened in a verbal argument on Holmes Lane.
Dec. 25 at 11:23 a.m., police dealt with a mental health incident on Mountain Road.
Dec. 25 at 3:21 p.m., a welfare check on Cape Cod Road found everyone in the residence to be fine.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
