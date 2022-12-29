Total reported incidents: 122
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 2
Dec. 18 at 1:43 a.m., Hendricks Stowe, 26, of Charlotte, N.C., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on Trapp Hill Road. Police provided no blood alcohol concentration.
Dec. 18 at 2:38 p.m., a tenant on Maple Street was unhappy with his neighboring tenant’s volume level.
Dec. 18 at 10:30 p.m., a hit and run collision on Mountain Road is under investigation by police.
Dec. 19 at 7:55 a.m., a no trespass notice was issued at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
Dec. 19 at 8:37 a.m., a vehicle that had slid off North Hill Road was retrieved by a wrecker service.
Dec. 19 at 10:39 a.m., police responded to a juvenile incident at Golden Eagle Resort on Mountain Road.
Dec. 19 at 12:50 p.m., a vehicle unknown to a Sterling Wood Road homeowner kept driving up and down their driveway.
Dec. 19 at 1:24 p.m., an unrecognized black SUV was parked in an Adams Mill Road driveway but was gone by the time police arrived and not located in the nearby area.
Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m., a dog missing on Sterling Woods Road was later found.
Dec. 19 at 1:49 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Sterling Woods Road.
Dec. 19 at 2:53 p.m., a person locked out of their room at the Golden Eagle Resort on Mountain Road was able to get in contact with resort staff.
Dec. 19 at 9:43 p.m., a wallet was lost on Mountain Road.
Dec. 19 at 11:38 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a deer on South Main Street.
Dec. 20 at 1:01 a.m., a delivery truck got stuck trying to make it up a hill on West Ridge Road; a wrecker service was called to remove them.
Dec. 20 at 10:13 a.m., a driver heading toward Stowe from Waterbury was the subject of a complaint.
Dec. 20 at 10:33 a.m., a garbage truck broke down on Mountain Road and police had to assist with traffic control until it could be moved.
Dec. 20 at 2:21 p.m., an allegedly suspicious vehicle was parked on Mountain Road, but police checked it out and found no issue with it.
Dec. 20 at 3:53 p.m., a debit card was found on South Main Street.
Dec. 20 at 4:29 p.m., a parking lot collision occurred on South Main Street.
Dec. 21 at 11:00 a.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department with a gas leak at the Jolley on South Main Street.
Dec. 21 at 4:39 p.m., Tyler Ludington, 36, from Waterbury Center was arrested DUI No. 1. No blood alcohol concentration was provided by police.
Dec. 22 at 10:41 a.m., a Cape Cod Road resident reported being subjected to a student loan scam.
Dec. 22 at 11:35 a.m., a Westview Heights Drive resident reported a possible mail scam.
Dec. 22 at 12:03 p.m., police received a report that a vehicle rolled back and hit another vehicle on School Street, but neither vehicle was ever located.
Dec. 22 at 2:49 p.m., vehicle damage at Mansfield Base Lodge off Mountain Road was reported.
Dec. 23 at 12:40 a.m., a vehicle crashed on Sterling Lane.
Dec. 23 at 6:10 a.m., between 6 and 10:30 a.m., 17 separate reports regarding trees and fallen power lines in roads throughout Stowe were submitted to police as high winds and inclement weather swept through the area.
Dec. 23 at 8:55 a.m., a tree fell on a vehicle on Barrows Road causing minor front end damage.
Dec. 23 at 11:31 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on a Mountain Haus Drive resident and found no problems.
Dec. 23 at 12:30 p.m., power lines fell on Waterbury Road.
Dec. 23 at 2:31 p.m., a tree fell on a car on Mountain Road.
Dec. 23 at 3:22 p.m., a Stowe Hollow Road resident called to check on power and possible resources they could access.
Dec. 23 at 3:32 p.m., police assisted with traffic as trees were removed from Barrows Road.
Dec. 23 at 4:37 p.m., trees were reportedly obstructing both West Hill Road and Luce Hill Road.
Dec. 23 at 5:03 p.m., police assisted Stowe Electric’s repair efforts by providing traffic control on West Hill Road.
Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m., a person who found a dog on Trapp Hill Road was trying to reunite it with its owner.
Dec. 23 at 7:01 p.m., a welfare check on a Cottage Club Road resident found the person was fine.
Dec. 23 at 7:27 p.m., a welfare check on a Luce Hill Road resident found the person to be fine, just unable to make calls due to a lack of cell service because of the storm.
Dec. 23 at 7:34 p.m., a vehicle that slid off Waterbury Road had to be pulled back onto the road by a wrecker service.
Dec. 23 at 10:10 p.m., another welfare check on Luce Hill Road. Everyone was OK.
Dec. 23 at 10:40 p.m., police gave directions to a lost driver at the police station on South Main Street.
Dec. 24 at 12:30 a.m., police helped someone at the South Main Street Maplefields get their frozen car door open.
Dec. 24 at 11:45 a.m., someone called the police to let them know that the roads were pretty slippery.
Dec. 24 at 12:43 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile incident on Cliff Street.
Dec. 24 at 12:45 p.m., Mountain Road saw flooding that prompted police to involve the Agency of Transportation and the Stowe Highway Department.
Dec. 24 at 2:46 p.m., police assisted Stowe Electric with traffic control on Waterbury Road and Mountain Road.
Dec. 24 at 8:43 p.m., police assisted with a Christmas Eve mental health incident on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
