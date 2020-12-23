Total reported incidents: 56
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 1
Warnings: 2
Dec. 13 at 3:15 a.m., whatever racket prompted a noise complaint at the Golden Eagle Resort had subsided when police arrived.
Dec. 13 at 12:45 p.m., police destroyed a hypodermic needle found off the side of Route 100 near Moscow Road.
Dec. 14 at 4:13 a.m., an argument on Mountain Road near Notchbrook Road led to threats of self-harm by one of those involved. Things calmed down when the parties separated, the subject staying with a friend.
Dec. 14 at 7:12 a.m., a property owner way up on Taber Hill told police someone had been trespassing and damaging construction materials.
Dec. 14 at 2:14 p.m., someone called 911 while in an elevator at the Mountain Road hostel, but told police the number was dialed by accident.
Dec. 14 at 4:09 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a person in the Notchbrook neighborhood, and found them to be fine.
Dec. 15 at 1:56 a.m., at the scene of the previous morning’s argument near Notchbrook Road, a tenant told police someone was trying to break into the apartment, but called back a few minutes later saying she didn’t want police to respond. They did anyway, and checked out the scene, finding nothing amiss.
Dec. 15 at 11 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a person in the Brownsville area and determined all was well.
Dec. 15 at 12:41 p.m., a personal property dispute at a Stowe Hollow home was deemed to be civil in nature, not criminal.
Dec. 15 at 3:42 p.m., a puppy was running loose in the middle of Mountain Road, as such animals are wont to do when they escape the leash or find an open door. The owners arrived and apprehended the pup.
Dec. 16 at 12:36 a.m., police checked on a car parked at the Maplefields that someone thought looked suspicious, and discovered the people in the car were just conversing.
Dec. 16 at 8:28 a.m., the owners of Remarkable Home reported someone had stolen two sculptures from their business. Police described the sculptures as a silver tree and a spinning heron, each of the them approximately 36 inches tall. The total value was estimated at $2,600.
Dec. 16 at 11:36 a.m., police refereed a dispute centering around a vehicle parked in the Springer-Miller parking lot, which is not open for public use.
Dec. 16 at 4:50 p.m., a snowmobile or ATV was reported driving along Bouchard Road.
Dec 16 at 11:07 p.m., a deer was critically injured after being hit by a car near the intersection of Mountain and Edson Hill roads, and the fish and wildlife department asked police to put the animal out of its misery.
Dec. 17 at 2:48 a.m., police asked a party at the Golden Eagle that had received a noise complaint to quiet down, and they did.
Dec. 17 at 7:35 a.m., people at the Golden Eagle had a dispute over the use of a car, but that’s a civil matter.
Dec. 17 at 1:40 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash in the Gale Farm Center parking lot.
Dec. 17 at 1:56 p.m., a car crashed on Ayers Farm Road, and no one was injured and nothing seemed untoward.
Dec. 17 at 2:41 p.m., another car slipped off the side of Mountain Road, sustaining no damage to metal or flesh.
Dec. 17 at 3:48 p.m., police responded to Glenbrook Road, where another car had gone off the side of the road, but that one’s driver managed to get it back on the road and drive away.
Dec. 17 at 5:12 p.m., someone helped themselves to gasoline at the Stowe Quick Mart and drove off without paying for it.
Dec. 17 at 10:29 p.m., police had the last word in a verbal altercation at Spruce Peak.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
