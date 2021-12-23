Total reported incidents: 48
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 20
Warnings: 13
Dec. 12 at 2:50 a.m., Stowe Electric responded to some downed power lines on Mountain Road.
Dec. 12 at 9 a.m., a window was broken in a parked vehicle at Mansfield Base Lodge at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Dec. 12 at 12:18 p.m., a vehicle hit a stone planter on Sunset Street.
Dec. 12 at 2:17 p.m., the highway department responded to a downed tree on Cape Cod Road.
Dec. 12 at 4:11 p.m., a door that shouldn’t have been open was reportedly open anyway on Maple Street, but the officer going to check on it was cancelled en route.
Dec. 13 at 9:17 a.m., a minor vehicle collision was reported on Sylvan Woods Drive.
Dec. 13 at 9:22 a.m., a minor vehicle collision was reported at Mansfield Base Lodge at Stowe Mountain Resort.
Dec. 13 at 11:04 a.m., the police were notified when someone tried to cash a suspicious check at Union Bank on Park Street.
Dec. 13 at 12:34 p.m., fraudulent bank transactions were attempted on Mountain Road. An investigation is ongoing.
Dec. 13 at 2:14 p.m., a vehicle passed a parked school bus while its lights were flashing on Mountain Road.
Dec. 13 at 2:37 p.m., a Sirius XM vehicle alert went off on Mountain Road, but police could not locate the vehicle it emanated from.
Dec. 13 at 9:38 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Pinnacle Meadow Road and found everything to be fine.
Dec. 13 at 10:58 p.m., someone complained that a loud party was being held in an apartment on South Main Street, but police didn’t find any such thing when they checked.
Dec. 14 at 7:50 a.m., an injured owl was found on Thomas Lane and the animal rehabilitation center was contacted.
Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m., Stowe Electric responded to a tree fallen on some power lines on Waterbury Road.
Dec. 14 at 11:37 a.m., an unknown quantity of donations was stolen from a front porch on Park Street.
Dec. 14 at 1:50 p.m., a Highland Avenue resident accidentally launched an arrow into the side of a neighbor’s house.
Dec. 14 at 7:20 p.m., police mediated a verbal argument on Mountain Road.
Dec. 14 at 9:19 p.m., a woman was causing a disturbance on South Main Street but fled the scene before police arrived.
Dec. 14 at 10:28 p.m., a disturbance occurred at a South Main Street residence. The incident is still under investigation.
Dec. 15 at 11:17 a.m., police mediated another verbal argument on South Main Street.
Dec. 15 at 12:55 p.m., an iPod was lost on Main Street.
Dec. 15 at 1:34 p.m., a fish statue was stolen from the Remarkable Things store on Mountain Road.
Dec. 15 at 5:19 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Waterbury Road.
Dec. 15 at 6:14 p.m., yet another verbal dispute was mediated on South Main Street.
Dec. 15 at 9:40 p.m., an intoxicated person refused to pay her bill and leave when asked at the Backyard restaurant on Mountain Road.
Dec. 16 at 12:18 a.m., police intervened in three more verbal arguments on South Main Street between midnight and 5 a.m.
Dec. 16 at 9:12 a.m., James Ford, 51, of Stowe, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended driver's license on South Main Street.
Dec. 16 at 11 p.m., Dayana Roehl, 35, of Hartford, Con., was arrested on misdemeanor cocaine possession.
Dec. 17 at 11:31 a.m., found property was returned to its owner on Mountain Road.
Dec. 17 at 4:28 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Shaw Hill Road.
Dec. 17 at 8:10 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly attempting to pass other vehicles on Route 100.
Dec. 17 at 10:11 p.m., a relief from abuse order was filed at Golden Eagle Resort on Mountain Road.
Dec. 18 at 2:08 a.m., a parking ticket was issued on Main Street.
Dec. 18 at 7:46 a.m., police responded to another juvenile matter on Shaw Hill Road.
Dec. 18 at 12:36 p.m., a property watch was requested for a residence on Hollow View Road.
Dec. 18 at 1:36 p.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported on South Main Street.
Dec. 18 at 1:41 p.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported on Maple Street.
Dec. 18 at 1:45 p.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported on Waterbury Road.
Dec. 18 at 2:13 p.m., police assisted a VTrans plow truck on Mountain Road.
Dec. 18 at 2:36 p.m., a vehicle was left in a parking lot on Cemetery Road due to its driver losing their keys.
Dec. 18 at 2:37 p.m., a minor two-vehicle collision occurred on Weeks Hill Road.
Dec. 18 at 2:38 p.m., multiple vehicles slid off the road on Luce Hill Road.
Dec. 18 at 3:03 p.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported on Mountain Road.
Dec. 18 at 3:28 p.m., a vehicle got stuck in the road on Moscow Road.
Dec. 18 at 4:03 p.m., a collision was reported at Mansfield Base Lodge at Stowe Mountain Resort, but police checked and didn’t find it.
Dec. 18 at 5:09 p.m., a vehicle got stuck on Edson Hill Road.
Dec. 18 at 7:13 p.m., a vehicle slid off off Waterbury Road.
Dec. 18 at 8:51 p.m., someone lost their keys on Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.