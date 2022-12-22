Total reported incidents: 118
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 10
Warnings: 9
Dec. 11 at 3:07 a.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department with a chimney fire at the Stoweflake resort on Mountain Road.
Dec. 11 at 9:36 a.m., a person sleeping in their vehicle on Main Street did not need assistance.
Dec. 11 at 11:37 a.m., concern about a dog left in a vehicle on Main Street was reported, but the driver had moved along by the time police investigated.
Dec. 11 at 11:38 a.m., keys were turned in at police headquarters.
Dec. 11 at 3:57 p.m., a driver was transported to Copley Hospital for evaluation after crashing their vehicle on Main Street.
Dec. 11 at 11:36 p.m., a disabled vehicle needed towing on Trapp Hill Road.
Dec. 12 at 7:37 a.m., a minor vehicle collision was reported on Spruce Road.
Dec. 12 at 1:45 p.m., an unauthorized vehicle was parked in a municipal parking spot.
Dec. 12 at 1:53 p.m., a Depot Street resident was the subject of a welfare check but refused services.
Dec. 13 at 1:19 a.m., police checked on a vehicle and its occupant parked on Cottonbrook Road.
Dec. 13 at 10:39 a.m., a vehicle collision on Shaw Hill Road resulted in minor injuries.
Dec. 13 at 11:39 a.m., another vehicle collision on Maple Street also resulted only in minor injuries.
Dec. 13 at 7:34 p.m., police received a report concerning someone panhandling outside of a store on Maple Street, but the person had left before police arrived.
Dec. 14 at 2:53 a.m., a person in a black jacket appeared to be attempting to break into cars on South Main Street, a caller told police, but no car was actually broken into.
Dec. 14 at 5:17 p.m., a lost key was returned to its owner.
Dec. 15 at 9:07 a.m., Maple Street neighbors got into a dispute over vandalized holiday decorations.
Dec. 15 at 9:44 a.m., officers went to check on the welfare of a Mountain Road pedestrian but never found them.
Dec. 15 at 11:05 a.m., a work crew caused a traffic hazard on Mountain Road.
Dec. 15 at 11:57 a.m., police performed a welfare check on a Shaw Hill Road resident and found them to be fine.
Dec. 15 at 11:58 a.m., a Cliff Street resident objected to their neighbor’s chickens making use of their yard.
Dec. 15 at 1:11 p.m., a former employee had to return property allegedly stolen from their former employer in the mediated setting of the police station.
Dec. 15 at 3:20 p.m., a vehicle collision on Pucker Street resulted in no injury to the drivers involved.
Dec. 15 at 6:21 p.m., police mediated a civil dispute over property on Taber Hill Road.
Dec. 15 at 7:07 p.m., police checked on a piece of property on Mansfield View Road and found no problems.
Dec. 16 at 5:50 a.m., a suspicious person was reported walking in the Depot Street area.
Dec. 16 at 8:19 a.m., Stowe issued a citation on Mountain Road on behalf of another police department.
Dec. 16 at 8:20 a.m., police assisted with a vehicle that went off Pucker Street.
Dec. 16 at 9:11 a.m., a vehicle crashed on Edson Hill Road, but the driver reported no injury.
Dec. 16 at 11:00 a.m., a vehicle collision on Francis Lane resulted in no injuries.
Dec. 16 at 11:35 a.m., a car crashed on Mountain Road without injury to the driver.
Dec. 16 at 12:05 p.m., a vehicle went off Barrows Road.
Dec. 16 at 12:13 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Weeks Hill Road with no injury to the driver.
Dec. 16 at 4:41 p.m., a Mountain Road business owner reported a theft but refused to provide any further details.
Dec. 16 at 5:26 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Mountain Road.
Dec. 16 at 6:48 p.m., police attempted to perform a welfare check on Mountain Road but couldn’t locate their subject.
Dec. 16 at 8:23 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Edson Hill Road.
Dec. 16 at 9:03 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Dec. 16 at 9:38 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Waterbury Road.
Dec. 16 at 10:03 p.m., a car crashed on Edson Hill Road.
Dec. 16 at 10:26 p.m., a car went off Barrows Road.
Dec. 16 at 10:27 p.m., a car went off Edson Hill Road.
Dec. 16 at 10:49 p.m., trees fell down and obstructed River Road.
Dec. 17 at 4:32 a.m., a power line fell onto Mountain Road.
Dec. 17 at 7:49 a.m., a vehicle went off Weeks Hill Road.
Dec. 17 at 7:59 a.m., a tree fell and obstructed Weeks Hill Road.
Dec. 17 at 8:37 a.m., a parking lot collision occurred on Main Street.
Dec. 17 at 8:42 a.m., a car broke down on Mountain Road.
Dec. 17 at 9:20 a.m., a car crashed on Mountain Road but there was no injury to the driver.
Dec. 17 at 11:50 a.m., a driver struck a pole and several mailboxes on Mansfield View Road and fled the scene.
Dec. 17 at 2:27 p.m., a debit card was turned into the police station.
Dec. 17 at 2:51 p.m., a sign at the end of a Notchbook Road driveway was struck.
Dec. 17 at 2:59 p.m., police assisted with transportation after a collision at Mansfield Base Lodge off Mountain Road.
Dec. 17 at 3:50 p.m., police assisted with employee transportation at Mansfield Base Lodge.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
