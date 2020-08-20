Total reported incidents: 102
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets, 4; warnings, 20
Aug. 9 at 12:41 a.m., police dealt with a drunken person on Mountain Road.
Aug. 9 at 1:35 a.m., after a single-car crash on Taber Hill Road, police arrested the driver, Graham Post, 28, of Stowe for driving under the influence. Post refused a breathalyzer test and was issued traffic tickets for not staying in his lane and driving too fast.
Aug. 9 at 2:49 a.m., Maple Street residents said they’d turn down the music.
Aug. 9 at 6:54 a.m., a Nike bag found on Cemetery Road was turned over to police for safe keeping.
Aug. 9 at 11:19 a.m., folks taking in some target practice on Sterling Ridge Road were shooting safely.
Aug. 9 at 3:18 p.m., police accused Kaylee Sevene, 21, of Stowe, of driving after criminal license suspension, after a traffic stop at or near the Jolley on South Main Street. Sevene was also ticketed for an inspection violation.
Aug. 9 at 7:50 p.m., a bear took some food from the outside tables at Salute restaurant on Mountain Road, and ambled off with its meal.
Aug. 10 at 7 a.m., a contractor doing work at Stowe Mountain Resort said someone spray painted “KKK” on a company sign, and said this isn’t the first time this has happened. Police are investigating.
Aug. 10 at 9:32 a.m., a bus was blocking School Street.
Aug. 10 at 11:34 a.m., a recently terminated employee of a Stowe business was accused of not returning company property, but changed their tune after a chat with police.
Aug. 10 at 3:53 p.m., a set of keys were found on Cady Hill Road and turned over to police.
Aug. 11 at 10:52 a.m., someone was yelling at perceived out-of-towners near the Gale Farm Center shopping and dining area on Mountain Road.
Aug. 11 at 7:46 p.m., William Cannon, 82, died at his West Hill Road home. Police say the death was apparently from natural causes, and do not suspect foul play.
Aug. 12 at 1:27 a.m., people were spotted hanging around Stowe Elementary School, drinking on the roof.
Aug. 12 at 11:31 a.m., two-car crash at the intersection of Main and Sunset streets, with no injuries reported.
Aug. 12 at 11:49 a.m., two other cars crashed into one another, this time on Mountain Road. No injuries.
Aug. 12 at 12:42 p.m., the driver of a car swerving around Main Street was given a warning.
Aug. 12 at 4:41 p.m., no one was injured and no vehicles were damaged when one car backed into another on Brook Road.
Aug. 12 at 4:55 p.m., Baird Road residents shooting at targets drew a noise complaint from neighbors, but the shooting was being done safely and well within daylight hours.
Aug. 12 at 5:37 p.m., after a two-car crash on Route 100, police arrested Henry Trehub, 31, of Morrisville, for driving under the influence of drugs. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 13 at 7:35 a.m., a mailbox was found near the Stowe/Waterbury town line on Route 100.
Aug. 13 at 10 a.m., a suspected would-be shoplifter at Stowe Mercantile paid for the items and was asked to leave the store.
Aug. 13 at 2:13 p.m., police are investigating possible credit card fraud at Trapp Family Lodge.
Aug. 13 at 4:39 p.m., people went their own ways after a family dispute on Maple Street.
Aug. 13 at 6:47 p.m., after responding to a dispute on Thomas Lane, police arrested Edward Leckerling, 34, of Charlotte, for domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Aug. 13 at 8:18 p.m., police responded to a reported assault on Sunset Street. After investigating, they arrested Abetere Fona, 30, of Chicago, for domestic assault.
Aug. 13 at 9:34 p.m., police took an intoxicated person to the jail in St. Johnsbury to sober up.
Aug. 14 at 10:34 a.m., a recreation path user said someone stole their bike, but was unsure whether the bike had been in the back of their truck or inadvertently left in the rec path parking lot.
Aug. 14 at 11:23 p.m., a truck trucking along Mountain Road was shedding debris.
Aug. 14 at 12:44 p.m., a family was reunited after a young child was reported missing on the recreation path.
Aug. 14 at 1 p.m., debris was falling out of a truck on Stagecoach Road. The truck was pulled over and the driver was ticketed for having invalid plates.
Aug. 14 at 1:13 p.m., no one was injured in a two-car crash on Main Street.
Aug. 14 at 2:05 p.m., visitors to Moss Glen Falls were not socially distancing themselves, a caller said. Furthermore, they were drinking and smoking.
Aug. 14 at 2:33 p.m., a resident sought advice on harassing phone calls they were receiving.
Aug. 15 at 8:45 a.m., police issued a no-trespass order on behalf of South Burlington police.
Aug. 15 at 3:40 p.m., a person was driving on rocks at the top of Toll Road, and was warned to not do that.
Aug. 15 at 5:18 p.m., assisted Vermont State Police in extricating a tractor trailer truck from Smugglers Notch.
Aug. 15 at 5:53 p.m., no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of Blessed Sacrament church.
Aug. 15 at 6:42 p.m., assisted EMS and Stowe Mountain Rescue with an accident at Bingham Falls. The person was able to walk out to the parking lot and didn’t require a hospital visit.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
