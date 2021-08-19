Total reported incidents: 39
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 40
Warnings: 33
Aug. 8 at 3 a.m., a drunk person was found outside of Topnotch Resort on Mountain Road.
Aug. 8 at 9:34 a.m., a wallet was lost on South Main Street.
Aug. 8 at 2:26 p.m., someone on Maple Run Lane needed assistance getting back to their residence.
Aug. 9 at 8:25 a.m., a call was placed seeking custody advice from Stowe Police.
Aug. 9 at 1:24 p.m., a rescue was called for at Bingham Falls.
Aug. 9 at 3:44 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter on Park Street.
Aug. 9 at 10:16 p.m., police dealt with a verbal argument on Maple Street.
Aug. 10 at 11 a.m., a vehicle collision resulting in no injuries that occurred on Luce Hill Road was reported after it occurred.
Aug. 10 at 11:55 a.m., a local business on South Main Street called police with concerns about a scam.
Aug. 10 at 1:25 p.m., police recovered a missing checkbook on Edson Hill Road.
Aug. 10 at 3:57 p.m., a driver’s license and credit card were recovered on Moulton Lane and returned to their owner.
Aug. 10 at 5:13 p.m., a former employee at the Stowe Inn on Mountain Road was reportedly causing a scene, but left prior to police arrival.
Aug. 11 at 6:47 a.m., a car hit a deer on Mountain Road. There was no injury to the driver.
Aug. 11 at 8:52 a.m., a man was thought to need assistance on South Main Street, but he was found walking and fine.
Aug. 11 at 10:11 a.m., police checked a vehicle parked on Nebraska Valley Road, but found no problems.
Aug. 11 at 1:27 p.m., police responded to a pickup hauling a trailer stuck in Smugglers Notch.
Aug. 11 at 2:32 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue on the Long Trail.
Aug. 11 at 5:18 p.m., keys and a wallet were found at Sunset Rock.
Aug. 11 at 11:24 p.m., police assisted emergency medical services on River Road.
Aug. 12 at 1:51 p..m., a vehicle collision occurred in the parking lot of Idletyme Brewing Company on Mountain Road.
Aug. 12 at 3:14 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly tailgating on South Main Street but was not located by police.
Aug. 12 at 9:57 p.m., a vehicle on Maple Street was driving slow and, when stopped, the driver started to yell. The vehicle was not located by police.
Aug. 12 at 11:53 p.m., a vehicle’s tires were screeching on Stagecoach Road, but the vehicle was not located by police.
Aug. 13 at 8:13 a.m., a black travel bag was found on Barrows Road.
Aug. 13 at 4:45 p.m., a vehicle was tailgating and passing other vehicles on Pucker Street, but was not located by police.
Aug. 13 at 5:45 p.m., police provided information to someone on a civil matter.
Aug. 13 at 6:09 p.m., a complaint was made about a roaming dog on Barrows Road.
Aug. 13 at 11 p.m., a wallet was found.
Aug. 13 at 11:10 p.m., a verbal argument occurred on South Main Street.
Aug. 14 at 12:25 a.m., a loud party was reported on Westview Road. Police asked the partiers to keep it down.
Aug. 14 at 12:44 a.m., a verbal argument, with at least one person involved drunk, occurred on Farr Hill Road.
Aug. 14 at 9:22 a.m., fraudulent credit card use was found at Mac’s Market on South Main Street. Police are investigating.
Aug. 14 at 11:17 a.m., clothes and personal items were found at Bigham Falls.
Aug. 14 at 4:25 p.m., a phone was found on Main Street.
Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m., a bag of clothes was found.
Aug. 14 at 5:59 p.m., a roaming dog was complained about on Lindhuas Lane.
Aug. 14 at 7:36 p.m., Johnathan T. Robarge, 27, of Morristown was arrested on a warrant and driving with a criminally suspended driver's license on Maple Street.
Aug. 14 at 9:11 p.m., loud music was reported and subsequently turned off on Gilcrest Road.
Aug. 14 10:07 p.m., a person reportedly walking on the side of Pucker Street was simply walking home.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
