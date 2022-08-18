Total reported incidents: 47
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 9
Warnings: 8
July 30 at 6:34 p.m., police identified the previously reported deceased person on Nebraska Valley Road as 28-day-old infant Valok Hogue.
Aug. 7 at 12:42 a.m., police checked on two vehicles in a South Main Street parking lot.
Aug. 7 at 5:25 a.m., despite the early hour, a verbal argument on South Main Street required police response.
Aug. 7 at 10:18 a.m., police checked on a dog left in a vehicle on Main Street.
Aug. 7 at 11:06 a.m., police responded to a report of flag and political sign vandalism at The Alchemist on Cottage Club Rd.
Aug. 7 at 6:21 p.m., a single vehicle crashed on Birch Hill Road.
Aug. 7 at 9:02 p.m., Stowe police received a report of someone experiencing a mental health crisis at the Jolley on South Main Street, but they had left the scene by the time police arrived. The person was later located and assisted by Vermont State Police.
Aug. 8 at 10:50 a.m., police refereed the return of property to a Mountain Road resident.
Aug. 8 at 11:56 a.m., fingerprints were taken at the police station.
Aug. 8 at 2:02 p.m., an erratic driver swerving between lanes was reported on Pucker Street.
Aug. 8 at 6:24 p.m., someone complained about heavy traffic on Moscow Road.
Aug. 8 at 11:03 p.m., police checked on a vehicle parked at Thompson Park after hours.
Aug. 9 at 10:42 a.m., Stowe police assisted the Vermont Department for Children and Families on Main Street.
Aug. 9 at 2:05 p.m., a minor parking lot collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Aug. 9 at 2:29 p.m., fingerprints were taken at the station.
Aug. 9 at 3:11 p.m., an instance of online fraud was reported on Holmes Lane.
Aug. 9 at 4:52 p.m., a minor vehicle collision was reported on Main Street.
Aug. 9 at 5:09 p.m., an erratic driver was seen on Maple Street, but police never caught up with the vehicle.
Aug. 9 at 6:43 p.m., police did catch up with an erratic driver on West Hill Road, who they discovered was lost and unfamiliar with the area.
Aug. 9 at 8:20 p.m., a construction truck was partially blocking Main Street and was moved after police responded.
Aug. 10 at 12:46 a.m., a person was reportedly standing in the middle of Waterbury Road, but police didn’t find anyone in the area.
Aug. 10 at 7:28 a.m., police responded to a juvenile matter on Partridge Hill Road.
Aug. 10 at 12:40 p.m., a passport was lost on Main Street.
Aug. 10 at 2:37 p.m., a driver was moving strangely on Pucker Street. Police interviewed him and found nothing wrong.
Aug. 10 at 4:32 p.m., a wheel was stolen on Weeks Hill Road.
Aug. 10 at 6:05 p.m., a possibly impaired driver was spotted on South Main Street.
Aug. 10 at 11:07 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with drug recognition at the police station.
Aug. 11 at 7:50 a.m., a debit card was stolen on Wade Pasture Road.
Aug. 11 at 8:09 a.m., a mailbox was stolen on South Marshall Road.
Aug. 11 at 10:15 a.m., a vehicle crashed on Sterling Valley Road.
Aug. 11 at 11:45 a.m., a wallet was found on the Stowe Recreation Path and returned to its owner.
Aug. 11 at 12:17 p.m., a Pennsylvania license was found on the Stowe Recreation Path and turned in to police.
Aug. 11 at 1:11 p.m., a hit and run collision was reported on River Road.
Aug. 11 at 1:21 p.m., one driver passed another in an unsafe manner on Gold Brook Road.
Aug. 11 at 2:15 p.m., a license plate went missing on Mountain Haus Road.
Aug. 11 at 3:03 p.m., a car struck a pedestrian on Mountain Road, but no one was hurt.
Aug. 11 at 8:21 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Mountain Road.
Aug. 12 at 12:24 p.m., a driver was all over Maple Street.
Aug. 12 at 1:54 p.m., police called a tow truck for a disabled vehicle on Mountain Road.
Aug. 12 at 5:31 p.m., a dog bit another dog on Forrest Way.
Aug. 12 at 11:17 p.m., police had to moderate a verbal dispute on Thomas Lane.
Aug. 13 at 7:55 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle speeding on Stagecoach Road and the driver was not located.
Aug. 13 at 9:26 a.m., a car hit a deer on Mountain Road.
Aug. 13 at 12:40 p.m., Jennifer Lavoie, 42, of Albany, was arrested on an in-state warrant on South Main Street.
Aug. 13 at 2:34 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on the Stowe Recreation Path.
Aug. 13 at 5:57 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly unable to maintain its lane on Pucker Street.
Aug. 13 at 10:03 p.m., a vehicle was swerving on Mountain Road.
Aug. 13 at 10:43 p.m., an egg was thrown at patrons sitting on the outdoor patio at The Lower Bar on Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
