Total reported incidents: 94
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 19
Warnings: 16
Aug. 6 at 1:45 a.m., police asked some revelers at Weeks Hill Meadow to turn down the music.
Aug. 6 at 6:27 p.m., a drunken man on Sylvan Park Road made it home without police assistance.
Aug. 6 at 8:14 p.m., an erratic driver was warned after police caught up with them on Mountain Road.
Aug. 6 at 9:45 p.m., police responded to a drunkenness-related family dispute on Mountain Road.
Aug. 7 at 9:23 a.m., a suspicious vehicle reported in a driveway on Stowe Hollow Road turned out to be construction workers.
Aug. 7 at 1:48 p.m., Garland Bowen, 41, from Morristown, was arrested for driving under the influence involving drug use, violating his ignition interlock restricted driver’s license and for being in possession of drugs.
Aug. 7 at 3:05 p.m., a complaint about a property rental on Stowe Hollow Road was considered a civil matter by police.
Aug. 7 at 10:54 p.m., a possible domestic dispute on Merrill Hill Road is still under investigation.
Aug. 8 at 10:19 a.m., a vehicle that may have had someone sleeping in it on Sylvan Park Road was gone by the time police arrived.
Aug. 8 at 2:26 p.m., a truck with smoke billowing out of its engine was reported on Pucker Street.
Aug. 8 at 3:08 p.m., a trespass notice was served by police on Mountain Road.
Aug. 8 at 3:34 p.m., someone complained about an alleged camper on Notchbrook Road.
Aug. 8 at 8:46 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Mountain Road.
Aug. 9 at 10:56 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a ditch on Lower Leriche Road.
Aug. 9 at 4:42 p.m., that alleged Notchbrook Road camper was complained about again.
Aug. 9 at 5:34 p.m., police returned a wallet to its owner.
Aug. 9 at 9:33 p.m., some on Thomas Lane thought the sound was a gunshot, others said fireworks.
Aug. 10 at 10:34 a.m., a credit card was found on the Stowe Recreation Path.
Aug. 10 at 1:20 p.m., a hat and glasses were found on South Main Street.
Aug. 10 at 1:37 p.m., police removed a bag of trash from Route 108.
Aug. 10 at 1:39 p.m., dogs were reportedly left in a vehicle on Mountain Road, but police found them to be in fine condition.
Aug. 10 at 4:12 p.m., a trespassing complaint was filed on Points North.
Aug. 10 at 6:50 p.m., two taxicab drivers for competing companies got into a verbal altercation on Mountain Road.
Aug. 10 at 11:57 p.m., a Stowe officer assisted the Morristown Police with a traffic stop on Laporte Road.
Aug. 11 at 9:28 a.m., a parking lot collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Aug. 11 at 10:00 a.m., once again, police heard about the person camping on Notchbrook Road.
Aug. 11 at 10:14 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Mountain Road.
Aug. 11 at 2:33 p.m., a debit card was found on Mountain Road.
Aug. 11 at 5:07 p.m., a trespass order was served on Notchbrook Road.
Aug. 11 at 5:37 p.m., an incident on Maple Street was deemed a civil matter by police.
Aug. 11 at 11:00 p.m., a vehicle crashed on South Main Street.
Aug. 12 at 8:23 a.m., police assisted a driver whose car had broken down.
Aug. 12 at 8:52 a.m., someone was throwing trash into a dumpster that didn’t belong to them on Mountain Road.
Aug. 12 at 12:04 p.m., a roaming dog was returned to its home on Main Street.
Aug. 12 at 1:42 p.m., a lost dog was returned to its owner on School Street.
Aug. 12 at 1:59 p.m., a lost cellphone was found on South Main Street.
Aug. 12 at 3:40 p.m., a three-vehicle collision occurred on Main Street.
Aug. 12 at 6:25 p.m., the sound of repeated gunfire reported on Merrill Road turned out to be someone conducting target practice.
Aug. 12 at 8:52 p.m., a welfare check on Mountain Road found its subject to be fine.
Aug. 12 at 9:50 p.m., a vehicle crashed at Stowe Mountain Resort off Mountain Road.
Aug. 12 at 9:31 p.m., a lost dog reported on Pucker Street later came home.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
