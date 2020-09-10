Total incidents: 79
Arrests: 1
Total tickets: 11
Warnings: 10
Aug. 30, 1:21 a.m., police responded to a fire on Thomas Lane.
Aug. 30, 7:33 a.m., the highway department was notified after a tree was reported down on Moscow Road.
Aug. 31, 9:57 a.m., a fraudulent Craigslist rental listing was investigated on Gilcrist Road.
Aug. 31, 2:46 p.m., a driver was reported for driving erratically on Stagecoach Road, but when checked they showed no signs of impairment.
Aug. 31, 6:19 p.m., police assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration on South Main Street. Det. Sgt. Fred Whitcomb said this was part of an ongoing drug investigation. He couldn’t provide details.
Aug. 31, 7:28 p.m., car hits deer: the vehicle was not damaged after the collision on Moscow Road. The deer ran off.
Aug. 31, 8:13 p.m., a person was reported missing on Mountain Road, and found.
Sept. 1, 8:51 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Tinker Lane, but no one was home.
Sept. 1, 11:18 a.m., agency assist — police in Marlborough, Mass., contacted the local department to let them know that no action was taken on a domestic situation that may have happened in Stowe.
Sept. 1, 5:23 p.m., have we learned nothing? Money taken from an unlocked car on Mountain Road.
Sept. 1, 5:27 p.m., a caller sought advice for dealing with a property manager on Pucker Street.
Sept. 1, 5:32 p.m., an eviction notice was served on Mountain Road.
Sept. 1, 7:38 p.m., a package was stolen from a mailbox on South Road.
Sept. 1, 8:07 p.m., investigation into a suspected driving under the influence incident on Maple Street continues.
Sept. 2, 1:29 a.m., an employee was warned to stay off the property at a Mountain Road business.
Sept. 2, 11:46 a.m., police helped with a civil matter regarding trespassing by a terminated employee on Mountain Road, at the same address as the 1:29 a.m. incident.
Sept. 2, 1:16 p.m., no action taken after a two-vehicle accident on Nebraska Valley Road.
Sept. 2, 10:52 p.m., renters at an Airbnb on South Main Street showed up on the wrong date. The property’s owner worked it out.
Sept. 3, 1:19 a.m., a driver was reported as having a medical emergency on Mountain Road but was not found.
Sept. 3, 1:02 p.m., a check sent in the mail was stolen on Thomas Lane.
Sept. 3, 9:21 p.m., Watch out for bears as a car hit one in the Mountain Road and Houston Farm Road area. The bear ran off and the vehicle had minor damage.
Sept. 3, 9:42 p.m., Wakeevin Williams, 42, from Stowe, refused to provide a BAC sample on South Main Street and was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash, and ticketed for driving erratically.
Sept. 4, 11:24 a.m., the owner of a lost wallet on South Main Street got it back.
Sept. 4, 2:26 p.m., damage to a vehicle in a Depot Street parking lot was reported after the fact.
Sept. 4, 3:15 p.m., uh oh — a lost bag and glasses were reported on Main Street.
Sept. 5, 11:23 a.m., “excuse me, you forgot this…” a handgun was found on Trapp Hill Road after a guest had checked out of their room. The gun will be returned.
Sept. 5, 4:46 p.m., two vehicles ignored road closure and detour signs at Main and School Streets. Not Stowe Reporter staff. That we know of …
Sept. 5, 9:12 p.m., a person walking their dog on a Maple Street property was reported but not found.
Sept. 5, noon, a two-vehicle crash at a Dump Road parking lot was reported after the fact.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.