Total reported incidents: 40
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 50
Warnings: 45
Aug. 29 at 4:47 a.m., police visited a Weeks Hill Road residence after a woman called to report her ex-boyfriend had been drinking. He was found at a family member’s house.
Aug. 29 at 10:19 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Toll Road.
Aug. 29 at 4:10 p.m., vehicles were reportedly speeding on Stagecoach Road.
Aug. 29 at 8:49 p.m., a vehicle was seen drifting over the centerline on Mountain Road, but police did not locate the vehicle.
Aug. 29 at 9:00 p.m., police responded to a dispute over paying for gas at the Valero gas station on Mountain Road.
Aug. 30 at 8:32 a.m., a wallet was lost on Main Street.
Aug. 30 at 9:02 a.m., a door was found open at a residence on Mountain Road, but nothing was found missing.
Aug. 30 at 2:02 p.m., a dog was left in a car on Main Street, but police found the canine to be just fine.
Aug. 30 at 4:55 p.m., police helped change an operator’s tire at their headquarters on South Main Street.
Aug. 30 at 7:12 p.m., Travis Ward, 23, of Johnson, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license.
Aug. 31 at 7:24 a.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont State Police with a truck stuck in Smugglers Notch.
Aug. 31 at 9:51 a.m., police responded to a juvenile matter at The Golden Eagle Resort off Mountain Road.
Aug. 31 at 12:55 p.m., a vehicle was seen moving erratically on Mountain Road, but police did not locate the driver.
Aug. 31 at 7:39 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont State Police with a drug recognition evaluation.
Aug. 31 at 9:14 p.m., a possible drunk driver was reported at Backyard off Mountain Road, but the driver and his vehicle were not located.
Sept. 1 at 1:01 p.m., someone on Pucker Street was infuriated when a tour bus turning around ruined a patch of grass.
Sept. 1 at 5:47 p.m., someone at the Golden Eagle Resort refused to return some property, which police designated a civil matter.
Sept. 2 at 3:57 a.m., people were seen walking around a house on Waterbury Road at an ungodly hour, but police didn’t find anything.
Sept. 2 at 11:50 a.m., police responded to a dispute between a landlord and a tenant on South Main Street.
Sept. 2 at 1:13 p.m., property was lost then found by a family member in Stowe village.
Sept. 2 at 1:49 p.m., a mailbox on River Road was damaged by a truck turning around.
Sept. 2 at 4:11 p.m., found property was returned to its owner.
Sept. 2 at 5:45 p.m., A man and a woman driving a white Kia stopped unexpectedly at a residence on Nebraska Valley Road to inquire about a vehicle for sale, but, according to the resident, there was no vehicle for sale.
Sept. 2 at 5:47 p.m., a vehicle damaged a South Hollow Road property by driving around its yard.
Sept. 3 at 6:33 a.m., a car hit a deer on Stagecoach Road, but the damage to the vehicle was minor enough that the driver was able to leave the scene without assistance.
Sept. 3 at 11:30 a.m., the South Main Street landlord and their tenant were battling again.
Sept. 3 at 11:48 a.m., an Edson Hill Road building was fired upon with a pellet gun.
Sept. 3 at 1:36 p.m., a person wanting to retrieve personal belongings from a residence on Moscow Road, but police labeled it a civil matter.
Sept. 3 at 3:03 p.m., a two-vehicle accident on Mountain Road resulted only in minor property damage.
Sept. 3 at 3:37 p.m., a backpack was reported lost on Route 108, but the owner recovered it.
Sept. 3 at 6:15 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Morristown Police with a disabled vehicle on Stagecoach Road.
Sept. 3 at 6:15 p.m., a complaint was made about an erratic driver on Thomas Lane, but police thought his driving was perfectly passable.
Sept. 4 at 12:21 a.m., Griffin Waters, 25, from Minneapolis, MN, was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing to submit to a sobriety test.
Sept. 4 at 10:03 a.m., wouldn’t you know, the South Main Street landlord and their tenant were fighting again.
Sept. 4 at 10:18 a.m., a key was found on Mountain Road and returned to its owner.
Sept. 4 at 12:58 p.m., a driver’s license was found on Main Street.
Sept. 4 at 1:55 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Waterbury Road.
Sept. 4 at 5:48 p.m., an ATV was spotted on Stowe Hollow Road.
Sept. 4 at 6:05 p.m., a late-reported collision on Mountain Road resulted only in minor property damage.
Sept. 4 at 10:55 p.m., fireworks were reported on Bull Moose Ridge Road, but police didn’t find anything.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
