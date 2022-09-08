Total reported incidents: 52
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 25
Warnings: 17
Aug. 28 at 9:16 a.m., people were arguing in a van on Towne Farm Lane.
Aug. 28 at 11:24 a.m., a dog was off the leash on the Stowe Recreation Path.
Aug. 28 at 12:08 p.m., Donald Alexander, 39, was found dead at his Waterbury Lane residence. The death was deemed not suspicious.
Aug. 28 at 12:31 p.m., a three-vehicle collision on South Main Street resulted in one passenger involved being taken to Copley Hospital with minor injuries.
Aug. 28 at 4:38 p.m., a wallet was lost on Cottage Club Road.
Aug. 28 at 6:29 p.m., lost property was turned into the police station on South Main Street and later returned to its owner.
Aug. 28 at 8:00 p.m., a vehicle struck an electric pole on Sterling Valley Road, but the driver was not injured.
Aug. 29 at 8:56 a.m., a person forgot to pay their trash fee at the Stowe Transfer Station on Dump Road but went back and paid.
Aug. 29 at 9:15 a.m., a roaming dog was spotted on Lapelle Lane.
Aug. 29 at 9:54 a.m., political signs were stolen on South Main Street.
Aug. 29 at 10:12 a.m., a ring was found on Mountain Road and its owner was notified.
Aug. 29 at 1:14 p.m., a driver’s privilege card was found on South Main Street.
Aug. 29 at 3:45 p.m., a wallet was found on Main Street.
Aug. 29 at 5:01 p.m., The Green Mountain Inn on Main Street requested a person receive a trespass notice.
Aug. 30 at 3:29 p.m., more political signs were stolen, this time off Mountain Road.
Aug. 30 at 4:01 p.m., Stowe police gave an assist to the Morristown Police Department at the station on South Main Street.
Aug. 31 at 7:21 a.m., fingerprints were taken at the station.
Aug. 31 at 9:35 a.m., that roaming dog on Lapelle Lane got off into the woods and no one could catch it.
Aug. 31 at 7:44 a.m., a trespass order was served on Mountain Road.
Aug. 31 at 11:51 a.m., attempted fraud was reported on Hollow View Road.
Aug. 31 at 1:06 p.m., a trespass order was issued on Cape Cod Road.
Aug. 31 at 1:44 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Aug. 31 at 2:10 p.m., a person seen rummaging through cars on Mountainside Drive turned out to be the owner of those vehicles.
Aug. 31 at 2:58 p.m., police checked on a vehicle parked at the police station.
Aug. 31 at 5:24 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter at the police station.
Aug. 31 at 8:01 p.m., a dog was loose on Pucker Street.
Sept. 1 at 2:21 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on the Stowe Recreation Path.
Sept. 1 at 3:55 p.m., police dealt with a mental health incident at the police station on South Main Street.
Sept. 1 at 4:07 p.m., Matthew Garneau, age 38, of Derby Line was driving under the influence, his second offense, on Pucker Street after registering a blood alcohol concentration of 0.251.
Sept. 1 at 4:21 p.m., a fraud attempt was reported at Topnotch Resort off Mountain Road.
Sept. 1 at 9:01 p.m., Amber Zimmerman, 27, of Waterbury was arrested for driving under the influence on Luce Hill Road after registering a BAC of 0.194.
Sept. 1 at 9:41 p.m., police served court paperwork at the police station on South Main Street.
Sept. 1 at 9:51 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile incident on Route 100.
Sept. 2 at 7:24 a.m., police checked on a dog reportedly in distress on Gold Brook Road.
Sept. 2 at 8:04 a.m., a suspicious vehicle reported on West Hill Road was just someone purchasing pumpkins.
Sept. 2 at 8:59 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road.
Sept. 2 at 11:19 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on South Main Street.
Sept. 2 at 3:22 p.m., a wallet was lost on South Main Street and the credit card inside was used by someone who was not its owner.
Sept. 2 at 4:03 p.m., Stowe police assisted the Department for Children and Families on Nebraska Valley Road.
Sept. 2 at 5:17 p.m., credit card fraud was reported at the Shaw’s on Maple Street.
Sept. 2 at 8:45 p.m., a woman was reportedly walking along Route 108, but police never located her.
Sept. 2 at 9:53 p.m., police gave advice to someone on Mountain Road about installing cameras in a public space.
Sept. 2 at 11:29 p.m., two women told police they went to a Moulton Lane residence to pick up a dog and tried to enter the residence.
Sept. 3 at 1:44 a.m., a vehicle went off the road on Moscow Road and had to be towed.
Sept. 3 at 9:59 a.m., a vehicle turning around in a Mansfield View Road driveway and struck a rock wall.
Sept. 3 at 11:08 a.m., Stowe police assisted Vermont State Police on Guptil Road in Waterbury Center.
Sept. 3 at 3:17 p.m., owners were checking out their undeveloped property on Eloise Lane.
Sept. 3 at 3:54 p.m., police checked on a suspicious vehicle on Mountain Road to find one of its occupants was having a medical issue, though they claimed they did not need EMS assistance.
Sept. 3 at 5:33 p.m., someone who police believed was passed out on Mountain Road was actually just using their phone.
Sept. 3 at 5:55 p.m., a key was found on Mountain Road.
Sept. 3 at 5:57 p.m., a bag was stolen on South Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
